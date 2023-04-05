Taliban bans Afghan female staff, UN says

Image source, Getty Images Image caption, Women workers are captious to UN humanitarian assistance operations successful Afghanistan

The United Nations has said a Taliban bid has barred Afghan women from moving for nan body.

The UN said that while location has been nary written communication, nan Taliban person informed them verbally.

It has told its Afghan unit - men and women - to not study to activity for 48 hours, until it has clarity connected nan matter successful meetings pinch nan Taliban.

There has been an expanding clampdown connected women's freedoms since nan Taliban seized powerfulness successful 2021.

The UN has called nan move "unacceptable and frankly inconceivable".

"This is nan latest successful a disturbing inclination undermining nan expertise of assistance organizations to scope those astir successful need", a UN spokesperson said, adding that it "cannot run and present life-saving assistance without female staff".

Female workers play a captious domiciled successful on-the-ground assistance operations, peculiarly successful identifying different women successful need. The UN has been moving to bring humanitarian assistance to 23 cardinal group successful Afghanistan, which is reeling from a terrible economical and humanitarian crisis.

Foreign female workers are exempt from nan ban. But if implemented, this would beryllium nan astir important trial of nan early of UN operations successful Afghanistan, and nan narration betwixt nan organisation and nan Taliban government.

The UN has said that successful nan eastbound Nangarhar province, section Taliban authorities prevented Afghan women from going to activity astatine UN accommodation connected Tuesday.'

In response, Secretary General Antonio Guterres tweeted, "I powerfully condemn nan prohibition of our Afghan female colleagues from moving successful Afghanistan's Nangarhar province. If this measurement is not reversed, it will inevitably undermine our expertise to present life-saving assistance to nan group who request it."

This intends nan UN is nary longer exempt from a prohibition connected women moving for each NGOs - prevention for those successful nan healthcare assemblage - implemented successful December. Female workers successful nan wellness assemblage are expected to still beryllium allowed to work, but only if they study straight to wellness accommodation not to offices.

Since nan Taliban's return to power, teens and women person been barred from schools and colleges. Women are required to beryllium dressed successful a measurement that only reveals their eyes, and must beryllium accompanied by a antheral comparative if they are travelling much than 72km (48 miles).

And past November, women were banned from parks, gyms and swimming pools, stripping distant nan simplest of freedoms.

The Taliban has besides cracked down connected advocates for female education. Last month, Matiullah Wesa, a salient Afghan campaigner for female education, was arrested for chartless reasons.