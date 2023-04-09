Taraji P. Henson reveals the sweet backstory to the viral meme of her hugging Viola Davis

Taraji P. Henson is looking backmost astatine 1 of her viral moments.

After Viola Davis won an Emmy for outstanding lead character successful a play bid for her domiciled successful “How to Get Away With Murder,” Henson jumped up retired of her spot to hug her.

Henson was nominated for nan aforesaid grant for playing nan vivacious Cookie Lyon successful “Empire," and soon, nan saccharine hug betwixt friends was everywhere.

Henson tells TODAY.com she was amazed to spot truthful overmuch sum of nan moment.

“I was irritated that was a header because I was like, that’s what I do,” she says. “Isn’t that what you do? Like, applaud group that you love. Come on. Why is that a headline?”

But, Henson explains, what astir group didn't cognize astatine nan clip was that she and Davis had a beardown relationship that dates backmost to astatine slightest 2009, erstwhile Henson fought for nan now Oscar-winner to stock nan May screen of Ebony mag pinch her.

"Viola knows nan emotion we person for each different because I retrieve —and she tweeted astir this 1 time," she says, referring to Davis' 2019 post successful which she wished Henson a happy day and thanked her for insisting that they stock nan screen together.

"I retrieve I sewage offered nan screen of Ebony magazine, and they wanted to brace — and this was nan twelvemonth that we some were nominated for nan Oscar astatine nan aforesaid clip — and they wanted to brace maine pinch immoderate different women," Henson says. "And I was like, does that make consciousness to you? When we person ... 2 Back women nominated successful nan aforesaid same category. Why not Viola? And truthful I fought for her to get connected that cover. She ne'er forgot that."

"So she knows nan emotion — and nan love, it’s communal for us," she adds.

Henson has been keeping a akin power complete nan years supporting different Black women, including vocalist and character Chlöe Bailey, who stopped by TODAY April 6, nan aforesaid time of Henson's appearance.

"I couldn't fto this infinitesimal spell without giving you props, you did a really bully job," Henson said, earlier giving nan vocalist a hug.

Henson said connected TODAY astir her latest efforts successful nan intelligence wellness and wellness space. She discussed nan caller business betwixt nan Boris Lawrence Henson Foundation and Kate Spade New York arsenic good arsenic nan motorboat of She Care Wellness Pods, a caller inaugural that intends to supply complete 25,000 Black women connected HBCU campuses pinch frontline intelligence wellness care.

"When I was successful college, they didn't person thing for illustration this," Henson said connected TODAY. "So if I knew personification suffering, I wouldn't moreover cognize wherever to show them to go."

A photograph of nan She Care Wellness Pods wherever HBCU students tin spell to decompress. Business Wire

The character besides shared specifications astir nan caller pods and what students tin expect to find astatine this "safe space."

"They're remainder pods, if you request to decompress. They person classes - they person yoga classes, art, dance," she said. "We thatch rhythm therapy to students and conscionable make them much alert and being comfortable pinch talking and expressing really they are emotion mentally."

Aside from that important work, Henson has besides dabbled successful nan entrepreneurial space, creating nosy tutorial videos successful support of her hairsbreadth attraction line, TPH by Taraji.

"I wanted to make it affordable, and breathtaking and colorful," she tells TODAY.com, earlier adding that she besides hoped to amended women of colour and women pinch curly hairsbreadth astir a amended attack to maintenance.

"Like we cognize really to return attraction of our hair, put it distant and deterioration these hairsbreadth protective styles. But nary 1 is really educating women connected really to return attraction of their hairsbreadth — fto unsocial their scalp," she adds.