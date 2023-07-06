Taylor Swift changed this lyric in re-release of 'Better Than Revenge'

Taylor Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which is simply a re-record of her 2010 medium "Speak Now," connected July 7 and 1 of her songs has an important update.

The original type of 2010's "Better Than Revenge" featured nan lyrics:

"She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think. She’s an actress. She’s amended known for nan things that she does connected nan mattress."

In nan updated version, she sings:

"She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think. She’s an actress. He was a moth to nan flame. She was holding nan matches."

Swift fans — aliases Swifties, arsenic they are known — seemingly detected that thing would beryllium different connected this way by watching that nan magnitude of nan opus was 3 seconds different than nan original.

The vocalist antecedently addressed that circumstantial statement successful a 2014 interview. In an question and reply with The Guardian, she noted that she primitively wrote nan opus arsenic a teenager.

"I was 18 erstwhile I wrote that,” she said. "That’s nan property you are erstwhile you deliberation personification tin really return your boyfriend. Then you turn up and (realize) nary 1 takes personification from you if they don’t want to leave."

Taylor Swift performs onstage during "Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" astatine Soldier Field connected June 02, 2023 successful Chicago, Illinois. Natasha Moustache / Getty Images

Swift is re-recording her nan albums she primitively released nether Big Machine Records, which sold nan masters to those records to Scooter Braun successful 2019. (He has since sold nan masters to a backstage equity company.)

Swift has already re-released “Fearless (Taylor's Version)” and “Red (Taylor's Version).” With nan merchandise of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," nan albums that stay for re-recordings are her debut medium "Taylor Swift," "1989" and "Reputation."

Swift first announced "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" during 1 of her existent Eras Tour concerts backmost successful May. In June, fans sewage a glimpse of 1 of her tracks, "Back to December (Taylor’s Version)," successful a trailer for Season Two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which premieres connected July 14.