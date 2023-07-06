Taylor Swift changed this lyric in re-release of 'Better Than Revenge'

Taylor Swift released "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," which is simply a re-record of her 2010 medium "Speak Now," connected July 7 and 1 of her songs has an important update.
The original type of 2010's "Better Than Revenge" featured nan lyrics:
"She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think. She’s an actress. She’s amended known for nan things that she does connected nan mattress."
In nan updated version, she sings:
"She’s not a saint and she’s not what you think. She’s an actress. He was a moth to nan flame. She was holding nan matches."
Swift fans — aliases Swifties, arsenic they are known — seemingly detected that thing would beryllium different connected this way by watching that nan magnitude of nan opus was 3 seconds different than nan original.
The vocalist antecedently addressed that circumstantial statement successful a 2014 interview. In an question and reply with The Guardian, she noted that she primitively wrote nan opus arsenic a teenager.
"I was 18 erstwhile I wrote that,” she said. "That’s nan property you are erstwhile you deliberation personification tin really return your boyfriend. Then you turn up and (realize) nary 1 takes personification from you if they don’t want to leave."
Swift is re-recording her nan albums she primitively released nether Big Machine Records, which sold nan masters to those records to Scooter Braun successful 2019. (He has since sold nan masters to a backstage equity company.)
Swift has already re-released “Fearless (Taylor's Version)” and “Red (Taylor's Version).” With nan merchandise of "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)," nan albums that stay for re-recordings are her debut medium "Taylor Swift," "1989" and "Reputation."
Swift first announced "Speak Now (Taylor's Version)" during 1 of her existent Eras Tour concerts backmost successful May. In June, fans sewage a glimpse of 1 of her tracks, "Back to December (Taylor’s Version)," successful a trailer for Season Two of “The Summer I Turned Pretty,” which premieres connected July 14.
Samantha Kubota
Samantha Kubota is simply a elder integer editor and journalist for TODAY Digital based successful Los Angeles. Originally from nan Chicago area, she grew up dreaming of moving for TODAY. Prior to joining NBC News, Sam worked successful section news astir nan country, astir precocious covering Washington D.C. Sam is simply a proud postgraduate of nan University of Missouri - Columbia.