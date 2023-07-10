Teachers unions eye 'racist, homophobic' education initiatives while students battle pandemic learning loss

The nation's largest teachers unions have group their sights connected battling alleged "racist" and "homophobic" acquisition initiatives arsenic students person fallen down academically during nan pandemic and struggle to dress up mislaid ground.

The New York Times reported Tuesday that students successful nan United States person shown "slower than mean maturation successful mathematics and reading" compared to earlier nan pandemic and that learning gaps "may beryllium widening" contempt billions of national dollars going towards nan problem.

"We are really seeing grounds of backsliding," NWEA's Center for School and Student Progress head Karyn Lewis told nan publication.

But arsenic students nationwide grapple pinch nan pandemic-induced learning loss, nan National Education Association (NEA) and American Federation of Teachers (AFT) are focusing connected Republican acquisition initiatives they opportunity target nan likes of LGBTQ+ students.

President Joe Biden speaks pinch National Education Association President Becky Pringle astatine nan NEAs yearly gathering astatine nan Walter E. Washington Convention Center successful Washington, Friday, July 2, 2021.

NEA president Becky Pringle zeroed successful connected nan rumor past week while addressing nan union's typical assembly successful Orlando, Florida.

During nan speech, Pringle said nan Sunshine State is "our crushed zero for shameful, racist, homophobic, misogynistic, xenophobic rhetoric and vulnerable actions," and that is why NEA leaders met there, according to their website.

"We person travel present because our children are here. We person travel present because our colleagues are here," Pringle said. "We person travel present because educators, students, and their communities are being attacked by laws that frighten their safety, mobility their humanity, and artifact their entree to each basal correct that defines nan connection freedom. Right present successful Florida, we will sphere and fortify a populist that was steeped successful nan powerfulness of 'We nan People.'"

Pringle's prepared remarks did not mention students' learning nonaccomplishment stemming from the pandemic, according to her reside transcript. The NEA did not respond to a Fox News Digital petition for comment.

The AFT, meanwhile, has precocious joined forces pinch a left-wing acheronian money group initially formed to push backmost against opponents of critical title theory in K-12 schools.

The national teamed up pinch Campaign for Our Shared Future, a alleged "nonpartisan" group founded to combat a activity of "culture wars attacks" connected communities, children, and nan K-12 system, for an inaugural to supply assistance to educators they opportunity are nether onslaught from Republicans crossed nan country.

(Tannen Maury/EPA/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

"Attacks connected nationalist acquisition successful America by extremists and culture-war peddling politicians person reached caller heights ('lows' whitethorn beryllium much apt), but they are not new," AFT President Randi Weingarten wrote connected nan union's website successful April. "The quality coming is that nan attacks are intended not conscionable to undermine nationalist acquisition but to destruct it."

"From book bans and censorship of honorable history to nan removal and rejection of Black, LGBTQIA+ and number students' beingness and experiences, MAGA lawmakers person utilized civilization wars to disagreement communities and enact schemes that drain resources from nationalist education," Weingarten said.

The Campaign for Our Shared Future announced nan statement of nan Educator Defense Fund earlier this twelvemonth to supply assistance ranging from ineligible support to threat evaluations. A spokesperson for nan group antecedently told Fox News Digital nan money is abstracted from nan hotline, which AFT runs.

DEMS, UNION LEADERS RESPONSIBLE FOR SCHOOL LOCKDOWNS FACE FEW REPERCUSSIONS, DESPITE EVIDENCE THAT KIDS HARMED

(Paul Morigi/Getty Images for MomsRising Together)

"Schools person go a flashpoint for politicians looking to beforehand their agendas, and they are utilizing scare strategies to target teachers and schoolhouse unit who are focused connected preparing our students for nan future," Campaign for Our Shared Future said of its Educator Defense Fund successful March.

"These vulnerable antics show extremist politicians are consenting to usage thing to triumph office, including jeopardizing nan information of educators and students," nan group added. "COSF is uniquely positioned to link acquisition professionals pinch accelerated support successful consequence to profoundly concerning developments successful nan field. The Educator Defense Fund will connection our educators a helping manus to reason these attacks."

Campaign for Our Shared Future is portion of a monolithic wide acheronian money network. Its 501(c)(3) educational arm is fiscally sponsored by nan New Venture Fund. Campaign for Our Shared Future Action Fund, its 501(c)(4) defense arm, falls nether nan Sixteen Thirty Fund.

The New Venture Fund and Sixteen Thirty Fund are nonprofit incubators providing their taxation and ineligible position to galore left-wing nonprofits. The groups they fiscally sponsor are exempt from providing taxation records to nan IRS, further shielding accusation specified arsenic their finances from nan public.

THE LARGEST TEACHERS UNIONS IN AMERICA RECOMMENDED EDUCATORS INCLUDE 'GENDER QUEER' IN THEIR SUMMER READING

(Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Fox News Digital antecedently reported that Campaign for Our Shared Future initially launched past summer pursuing blimpish parents flooding schoolhouse committee meetings successful aggregate states complete what they said is their section schools school captious title mentation to children, which liberals person maintained is not nan case.

Weingarten's station attacking "extremists" and "culture-war peddlers" did reference a reside she gave successful defense of nationalist acquisition wherever she outlined a "four-part scheme to thief young group retrieve from learning loss."

According to nan post, her reside called for "a immense description of organization schools; experiential learning for each kids, including profession and method education; nan revival and restoration of nan school profession; and deepened partnerships pinch parents and nan community."