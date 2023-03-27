Teachers working 12-hour days, leaked report says

Image source, Getty Images

By Leila Nathoo BBC governmental correspondent

Almost a 4th of teachers successful England are moving 12-hour days, according to a leaked authorities report.

Some 22% of teachers said they were moving 60 hours a week aliases more.

The research, commissioned by nan Department for Education (DfE), was carried retired successful Spring 2022 and has not yet been made public.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan has said a caller taskforce will beryllium created to thief trim teachers' workload by an mean 5 hours a week.

Teaching unions are presently consulting members successful England connected a caller salary offer, which includes nan committedness to trim their workload.

The leaked archive - marked confidential and titled Working Lives of Teachers and Leaders - was produced for nan DfE to analyse issues astir coach supply, recruitment and retention.

More than 11,000 teachers and leaders crossed superior and secondary schools were questioned.

one successful 4 were considering leaving nan authorities assemblage successful nan adjacent year, pinch astir of this group citing precocious workload arsenic a cardinal facet down their decision

three-quarters of teachers said they spent excessively overmuch clip connected paperwork, while two-thirds of elder leaders felt they were spending excessively overmuch clip responding to authorities argumentation changes

one successful 5 teachers surveyed reported that restitution pinch their moving life was "low"

nearly half of those responding said they would complaint their worry levels arsenic "high"

almost three-quarters of teachers said their workload was "unacceptable".

Shadow Education Secretary Bridget Philipson said nan study was a snapshot of an "overworked, overstretched and under-appreciated schoolhouse workforce" and criticised nan authorities for failing to enactment connected nan findings sooner.

Mary Bousted, associated wide caput of nan National Education Union, accused ministers of withholding important accusation from nan schoolhouse teachers' reappraisal body, which makes recommendations connected teachers' salary and takes into relationship nan advantages and disadvantages of nan occupation arsenic a whole.

She told nan BBC: "The authorities person sat connected this study for months and they didn't supply this grounds to nan teachers' reappraisal body."

"It's clear nan authorities wanted to hide bad news astir nan grade and strength of coach workload."

The authorities says its submissions to reappraisal bodies see applicable information which is successful nan nationalist domain astatine nan time.

The DfE has put guardant what it has described arsenic nan government's last salary deal to acquisition unions, whose members person undertaken a number of days of business action successful caller months.

Most unit would get a £1,000 costs this twelvemonth and a 4.3% emergence adjacent year.

The starting net for teachers successful England is owed to emergence to £30,000 a twelvemonth by September 2023.

A spokesperson for nan authorities said ministers had made teachers a "fair and reasonable" salary offer, which included a committedness connected bringing down moving hours.

"We are listening to teachers astir nan issues that impact them, which is why our connection besides committed to reducing workload by 5 hours per week."

The NEU has announced different 2 imaginable onslaught days successful England and is urging members to cull nan deal.