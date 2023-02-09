Teachers working 60 hour weeks 'being driven out of the profession'

A leaked authorities study has revealed immoderate teachers are moving 60 hours aliases much a week, pinch a 4th considering leaving nan occupation altogether because of nan "unacceptable" precocious workload.

The findings from a study conducted by nan Department for Education (DfE), and seen by Sky News, said 8 successful 10 were moving upwards of 40 hours, while 22% worked 60 hours a week aliases more. The mean coach useful conscionable awkward of 50 hours a week.

There was besides disapproval of nan existent schools inspection regime, pinch 63% of teachers and leaders saying it did not supply "a adjacent appraisal of schoolhouse performance".

The study has been leaked amid an ongoing conflict betwixt school unions and nan authorities complete salary and conditions.

A caller connection connected salary is being put to members, but nan National Education Union (NEU) has recommended rejecting it - saying nan one-off costs and 4.5% mean emergence for adjacent twelvemonth was "insulting".

The NEU has besides refused to norm retired further onslaught action.

Responding to nan leaked report, associated wide caput of nan NEU, Kevin Courtney, said it showed nan authorities was not doing capable to hole moving conditions for staff, saying it was "driving talented group retired of nan profession"

'Too overmuch clip connected admin'

A full of 11,177 teachers took portion successful nan study for nan DfE's Working Lives of Teachers and Leaders study - pinch 5,770 from superior schools, 4,859 from secondary schools and 548 who taught successful typical schools, pupil referral units aliases different replacement provisions.

"The purpose of nan study is to analyse issues astir coach supply, recruitment and retention successful nan school and schoolhouse activity workforce successful England," nan study said.

"The study is intended to thief DfE to creation policies that amended support teachers and leaders, arsenic portion of delivering connected nan commitments group retired successful nan Teacher Recruitment and Retention Strategy and nan Schools Whitepaper."

As good arsenic revealing nan agelong hours worked by teachers, location were precocious levels of dissatisfaction erstwhile it came to workload - 72% said it was "unacceptable", while 62% said they did not person capable power complete nan levels of work.

And a 4th of those surveyed said they were considering leaving nan authorities schoolhouse assemblage successful nan adjacent 12 months, pinch 92% of them saying nan precocious workload was nan astir communal reason.

A ample proportionality of schoolroom teachers reported spending excessively overmuch clip connected different tasks distant from teaching, pinch 75% saying they spent excessively overmuch clip connected wide admin.

Other reasons for wanting to time off included authorities initiatives/policy changes (76%), unit relating to pupil outcomes aliases inspections (69%) and dissatisfaction pinch salary (57%).

Around of 3rd of teachers besides cited a deficiency of support from their superiors, while 35% said dealing pinch pupils' parents aliases carers was a awesome facet successful their decision.

One successful 5 teachers said their restitution pinch their lives was low, pinch 43% saying they had precocious levels of worry earlier filling retired nan study for nan department.

And erstwhile it came to their salaries, nan study said 61% of teachers and leaders disagreed they were satisfied pinch their level of pay, pinch 57% reasoning they could get a amended costs by leaving nan profession.

Mr Courtney said: "Nothing successful this study will travel arsenic a daze to teachers and leaders. High workload is endemic, it is driving talented group retired of nan occupation to find amended paid activity elsewhere, and nan authorities is not doing capable to hole things."

The national leader besides said it was "a enigma why this important investigation has not been released by nan government".

He added: "The School Teachers' Review Body must beryllium provided pinch nan afloat item of these investigation reports to pass their deliberations up of nan 2023/24 settlement."

The Department for Education said it would not remark connected leaked documents, but a spokesperson said: "The authorities has put guardant a adjacent and reasonable offer, backed pinch backing for schools.

"The connection provides an mean 4.5% salary emergence for adjacent twelvemonth and puts £1,000 into nan pockets of teachers arsenic a one-off costs for this year

"We are listening to teachers astir nan issues that impact them which is why our connection besides committed to reducing workload by 5 hours per week."

A authorities root told Sky News said nan rumor astir workload successful nan school occupation was "well-known" and thing they had been engaging pinch unions connected - including arsenic portion of its astir caller offer, which promised to reduced workload by 5 hours a week.