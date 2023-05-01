Team up with TechCrunch: Host an After Hours event at Disrupt

Looking for a imaginative measurement to link pinch a circumstantial organization astatine TechCrunch astatine Disrupt 2023? Our After Hours inaugural is simply a awesome measurement to web successful a relaxed, nosy and meaningful way. Plus, we’ll thief beforehand your arena for free!

Throw your ain After Hours arena astatine TechCrunch Disrupt 2023

What’s an After Hours event? It’s a chance to turn your marque by hosting, successful affiliation pinch TechCrunch, an in-person, tech community–focused arena successful San Francisco from September 18–21 during Disrupt 2023. These broadside events will return spot — you guessed it — aft hours successful nan precocious day and evening aft each time of nan conference. It costs thing to use and there’s nary information fee.

Apply to big an arena of your ain creation and prosecute pinch much than 10,000 Disrupt attendees, arsenic good arsenic pinch your networks and nan Bay Area tech community. You could big a happy hour, a profession adjacent aliases a speaker panel.

Host a branded activity — from mini play and nutrient trucks to sunset cruises and silent discos, we’re ever looking to bring nan nosy to Disrupt. Create an arena specifically for Disrupt aliases taxable an arena you’ve already launched occurring during those days. It’s your After Hours party!

Applications are unfastened now done August 31 astatine 11:59 p.m. PDT. We’ll reappraisal and o.k. applications connected a rolling basis, so taxable your arena for approval today! The sooner you get approved, nan sooner you (and we) tin commencement promoting your event.

Approved After Hours events will person free promotion crossed TechCrunch.com and nan Disrupt 2023 website and will beryllium promoted to Disrupt 2023 attendees done various channels for illustration emails, posts, and agenda.

It costs thing to use and there’s nary information fee. Please statement that hosts are responsible for managing each costs, promotions and operations associated pinch their event. You’ll find elaborate instructions, readying accusation and nan good people successful our After Hours Event Guide.

Get your big connected at TechCrunch Disrupt 2023 and get fresh to build your brand, grow your web and link pinch nan tech organization successful a meaningful way. Apply to big an After Hours event, and let’s get this statement started!

Don’t miss retired connected nan After Hour events, not to mention nan unthinkable Disrupt programming — including six caller industry-specific stages. Why wait? Buy your walk now, and you’ll prevention up to $600.

Is your institution willing successful sponsoring aliases exhibiting astatine TechCrunch Disrupt 2023? Contact our sponsorship income squad by filling retired this form.