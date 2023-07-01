'Tears just won't stop': 'Euphoria’ cast, other celebs pay tribute to late Angus Cloud

Angus Cloud is being remembered by those who knew and cared for him.

The “Euphoria” character died astatine nan property of 25 astatine his family’s location successful Oakland, California, NBC News confirmed connected July 31. The news of his decease came a week aft his begetter was buried, Cloud’s family said successful a statement.

Cloud was champion known for his domiciled arsenic Fezco successful nan HBO drama, which has tally for 2 seasons and has a 3rd connected nan way. Amid news of Cloud's death, nan formed of “Euphoria” paid tribute to their chap co-star, remembering their clip pinch nan precocious star.

The show's creator, Sam Levinson, remembered nan character successful a connection provided to NBC News.

"There was nary 1 rather for illustration Angus. He was excessively special, excessively talented and measurement excessively young to time off america truthful soon," Levinson said. "He besides struggled, for illustration galore of us, pinch addiction and depression. I dream he knew really galore hearts he touched. I loved him. I ever will. Rest successful bid and God Bless his family."

Javon Walton, who portrayed Cloud’s on-screen brother, Ashtray, shared a photograph of nan 2 connected his Instagram hugging. He wrote, “rest easy brother.”

He besides posted a photograph of nan 2 connected his Instagram story, writing, “forever family.”

Javon Walton pays tribute to his on-screen brother. Instagram story/Javon Walton

Storm Reid, who portrays Zendaya’s on-screen small sister, Gia Bennett, shared a segment connected her Instagram story wherever Fez and Lexi (Maude Apatow) are laughing and sitting connected nan couch.

“The tears conscionable won’t stop,” she wrote connected nan clip.

Storm Reid shared a segment from nan deed show successful Angus Cloud's honor. Instagram story/Storm Reid

Alexa Demie simply shared a surgery bosom emoji connected her Instagram story. The character portrays Madeleine “Maddy” Perez connected nan show.

The character simply posted a surgery bosom emoji successful Cloud's honor. Instagram/Alexa Demie

Colman Domingo, Ali connected nan show, shared a photograph of nan formed astatine nan premiere, writing, “And that was his smile. That was him. May he remainder sweetly successful peace.”

He besides posted a photograph of him pinch Cloud and character Jacob Elordi connected his Instagram story, adding, “Couldn’t beryllium much real, original and sweet. Loved this kid. Always smiles. I dream this delicate psyche is astatine rest.”

He besides added, “Check connected loved ones. Check connected them.”

Colman Domingo pays tribute to Angus Cloud. Instagram/Colman Domingo

Eric Dane, known arsenic Cal Jacobs, called Cloud a “one off,” penning that he was “truly sad” astir nan actor’s death.

Dane expressed his condolences connected his Instagram story.

Drake, who is an executive shaper connected "Euphoria," besides shared a photograph of Cloud connected his Instagram story.

"Good soul," nan rapper wrote alongside nan photo, adding a teary emoji and a dove.

Drake expressed his condolences aft nan decease of Angus Cloud. Instagram story/Drake

The show’s charismatic X, formerly known arsenic Twitter, floor plan shared a statement.

“We are incredibly saddened to study of nan passing of Angus Cloud. He was immensely talented and a beloved portion of nan HBO and ‘Euphoria’ family,” nan connection reads. “We widen our deepest condolences to his friends and family during this difficult time.”

Chloe Bailey tweeted: “wow angus unreality gone excessively soon..rest successful bid angel.”

Questlove posted a photograph of Cloud connected his Instagram, writing: “Fez was nan belief halfway of Euphoria and decidedly my fav characteristic connected nan show. Love to his full family and to those who knew him. #AngusCloud"

"West Side Story" prima Rachel Zegler tweeted a rubbing tribute.

After nan improbable relationship that formed betwixt Fez and Lexi, Season Two of “Euphoria” ended pinch Fez getting fresh to be her play erstwhile mayhem ensued. His brother, Ashtray, had a shootout pinch nan constabulary from their home, subsequently getting shot. In nan midst of nan chaos, Fez was besides changeable successful nan tummy and past arrested.

While speaking pinch Variety pursuing nan play finale, Cloud said that he didn’t cognize if Fez would return for nan 3rd season. “They haven’t really told maine yet,” he said, leaving it up to nan show creator.

Within nan connection Cloud’s family released confirming Cloud's death, they wrote that they dream nan world remembers him “for his humor, laughter and emotion for everyone.”