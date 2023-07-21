Tech Digest daily roundup: Apple warns it could shut down apps rather than break encryption

Share

Apple has warned Suella Braverman that it would shut down apps specified arsenic FaceTime and iMessage successful nan UK alternatively than comply pinch an bid to break encryption. The iPhone shaper has told nan Home Office that it would garbage to build a concealed backdoor into its apps arsenic it labelled authorities plans to widen its surveillance powers “deeply troubling”. “[The existing law] could beryllium utilized to unit a institution for illustration Apple, that would ne'er build a backdoor, to publically retreat captious information features from nan UK market, depriving UK users of these protections,” it said successful a consequence to a Home Office consultation. Telegraph

Bad news for group waiting to get their hands connected the iPhone 15, arsenic nan motorboat of nan adjacent smartphone could beryllium delayed by up to a month. Apple usually unveils its caller flagship iPhone scope successful September and makes nan caller devices disposable for acquisition a fewer days later. But, this year, nan contented could reportedly beryllium pushed backmost owed to manufacturing issues. The claims travel from Wamsi Mohan, a Global Research Analyst for Bank of America. In an investor statement obtained by financial news site Barron’s, Mohan predicts nan iPhone 15 will travel retired successful October. Daily Mail

Artificial Intelligence will lead to much jobs successful nan video crippled industry, 1 of nan bodies representing games developers has told nan BBC. Dr Richard Wilson, leader of TIGA, says AI will “reduce nan costs of making games and velocity up nan process”. Video games person been utilizing forms of artificial intelligence for decades. But usage of nan latest exertion successful games creation is concerning immoderate who interest that it could cost jobs and create ineligible issues for studios. BBC

Over nan past fewer weeks I person been utilizing GPT-4 to thief maine cook. Need a substitute for an constituent you forgot to buy? GPT tin propose an alternative. Time to clear retired nan cupboards? Simply type: “Please create a look utilizing 2 eggs, a jar of borlotti beans, a potato, a leek, and nan scrapings connected nan bottommost of a jar of pickle.” I’m ever polite, and truthful is GPT. It thinks for a infinitesimal – past whips up nan instructions for an different but edible hash and moreover wishes maine note appétit. But that’s not each it tin do. The Guardian

While readiness will vary, a trio of very celebrated and/or useful apps is coming to nan Samsung Galaxy Watch wearables, including Samsung Wallet, Thermo Check, and WhatsApp. While nan first and nan past apps mentioned supra request nary introduction, Thermo Check – which will motorboat pinch nan next-gen Galaxy Watch devices scheduled adjacent Wednesday – will beryllium capable to measurement temperatures without beingness contact, truthful nan personification tin cheque nan somesthesia of surrounding objects, including nan repast connected their plates and nan h2o successful nan pool. Notebook Check



Tesla has shared a caller look of its upcoming Cybertruck conveyance – almost 4 years aft it was announced. The different looking electrical pick-up truck, first unveiled backmost successful 2019, is nearing afloat accumulation – and institution boss Elon Musk has said deliveries should statesman by nan extremity of nan year. He provided nan update during nan carmaker’s second-quarter net call, wherever images were shared of nan Cybertruck being built astatine a mill successful Texas. Sky News

