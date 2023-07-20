Tech Digest daily roundup: iPhone users will soon be able to clone their voice

Share



Thanks to a new iPhone characteristic that lets anyone clone their sound pinch nary method chops and small clip required, gathering worry whitethorn go a point of nan past. Announced backmost successful May and now disposable arsenic portion of nan nationalist beta for iOS 17, the “personal voice” instrumentality lets my sound publication aloud immoderate matter whatsoever without needing to speak for myself. The characteristic lives successful nan accessibility conception of nan iPhone’s settings app, nether nan reside heading. To make your ain on-demand integer voice, your handset tasks you pinch reference aloud 150 beautiful random phrases, which takes astir 15 aliases 20 minutes. Sky News

Tesla unveiled grounds revenues but profits remained nether unit arsenic Elon Musk’s institution fights a bruising value warfare pinch rivals. The Model Y shaper reported revenues conscionable awkward of $25bn, beating its erstwhile grounds that it group complete Christmas. Despite delivering grounds numbers of vehicles, Tesla has been forced to sharply discount its electrical cars arsenic rivals, specified arsenic China’s BYD, summation ground. Earlier this month, Tesla reported that it had delivered much than 466,000 cars during nan 3 months ending successful June. Telegraph

A world group of AI experts and information scientists has released a caller voluntary model for processing artificial intelligence products safely. The World Ethical Data Foundation has 25,000 members including unit moving astatine various tech giants specified arsenic Meta, Google and Samsung. The model contains a checklist of 84 questions for developers to see astatine nan commencement of an AI project. The Foundation is besides inviting nan nationalist to taxable their ain questions. It says they will each beryllium considered astatine its adjacent yearly conference. The model has been released successful nan shape of an unfastened letter. BBC

Mark Zuckerberg’s Meta has this week released an open-source type of an artificial intelligence model, Llama 2, for nationalist use. The ample connection exemplary (LLM), which tin beryllium utilized to create a ChatGPT-like chatbot, is disposable to startups, established businesses and lone operators. Llama 2 is being released successful 3 versions, including 1 that tin beryllium built into an AI chatbot. The thought is that startups aliases established businesses tin entree Llama 2 models and tinker pinch them to create their ain products. The Guardian

Tesla Cybertruck. Image: Tesla

Tesla revealed caller measurements for its long-delayed Cybertruck successful its Q2 net report. The polarizing motortruck will beryllium little than 19 feet agelong and will person a furniture that’s longer than six feet, which is shorter than Ford’s best-selling F-150 Lighting, which is 19.25 feet agelong pinch a 5.5-foot bed. “We proceed to build merchandise candidates of nan Cybertruck connected our last accumulation statement successful Austin,” Tesla CEO Elon Musk said connected an net telephone today. The Verge

Next week, Samsung will clasp its Galaxy Unpacked event, wherever it will reportedly motorboat its caller foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Z Flip 5. If rumors and leaks are to beryllium believed, nan patient could besides motorboat caller wearables, tablets, and it could moreover present caller audio products. Of course, nan institution has yet to corroborate thing beyond nan charismatic day of nan event, and its location, but excitement is moving precocious to spot nan adjacent section successful Samsung’s merchandise lineup. XDA Developers

