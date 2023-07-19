Tech Digest daily roundup: Jaguar Land Rover confirm UK-based gigafactory

Share



Jaguar Land Rover’s proprietor has confirmed it will put £4 cardinal to build a gigafactory successful nan UK, successful a awesome boost for nan British automotive assemblage and pursuing months of speculation. Tata Group – nan Indian conglomerate who person owned JLR since 2008 – said that its finance successful nan caller 40GWh artillery works will create 4,000 nonstop jobs and represents 1 of nan largest ever successful nan UK car industry. The elephantine Somerset-based gigafactory will supply almost half of nan artillery accumulation needed by 2030, erstwhile a prohibition connected nan waste of caller petrol and diesel cars comes into place. City AM

Current Artificial Intelligence (AI) models are “quite stupid”, Facebook-owner Meta’s president of world affairs Nick Clegg said arsenic he played down nan risks of nan technology. The erstwhile UK lawman premier curate said nan “hype has somewhat tally up of nan technology”. Current models were “far short” of warnings wherever AI develops autonomy and thinks for itself, he said. “In galore ways, they’re rather stupid,” he told nan BBC’s Today Programme. He was speaking aft Meta said its ample connection exemplary known arsenic Llama 2, would beryllium free for everyone to use, known arsenic unfastened source. BBC

Human spies will not beryllium replaced by artificial intelligence (AI) moreover arsenic machines make accusation “infinitely much accessible”, nan caput of nan UK’s overseas intelligence service, MI6, will say. Sir Richard Moore, main of nan Secret Intelligence Service, is owed to springiness a uncommon nationalist reside during a sojourn to Prague connected Wednesday. As good arsenic focusing connected nan “human factor” successful spying, he will talk astir Russia’s warfare successful Ukraine and Iran’s efforts to support President Vladimir Putin successful nan conflict. Sky News

Once again, Netflix has softly made a alteration to its pricing model. While nary charismatic announcement has been made, nan streaming service’s plans and pricing page nary longer offers nan action to motion up for its Basic scheme successful nan US and UK. That intends that nan Basic plan, which bridged nan spread betwixt its $6.99 / £4.99 per period ad-supported tier and much costly Standard ad-free scheme of $15.49 / £10.99 per month, is nary longer disposable to caller aliases rejoining subscribers. Tech Radar

Ford’s been consistently raising F-150 Lightning prices successful nan US ever since nan electrical pickup went connected sale, but this week, things took a move for nan better. The F-150 Lightning is now anyplace from $6,000 to $10,000 cheaper than earlier – and that’s earlier you facet successful America’s $7,500 national taxation in installments that applies to EVs built successful nan US. The guidelines Ford F-150 Lightning Pro now costs $51,990, including a mandatory $1,995 destination charge, which is simply a $9,979 value cut. Top Gear



Pioneering electric bicycle manufacturer VanMoof was declared bankrupt in the Netherlands connected Monday by nan Amsterdam District Court, pursuing nan company’s pandemic-time boom. VanMoof’s court-assigned administrators are now looking into whether nan Dutch institution could beryllium restructured aliases sold truthful that it tin proceed operations successful nan Netherlands. Known for trading sleek high-end bikes pinch integrated theft protection, VanMoof is 1 of nan astir salient electrical bicycle companies successful nan world, often dubbed nan “Tesla of e-bikes“. Dezeen

