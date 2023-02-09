Ted Lasso's Writers Hinted At Nate's Betrayal Way Back In Season 1

Apple TV+
On first watch of "Ted Lasso" play 2, it mightiness look for illustration Nate (Nick Mohammed) turns into a villain retired of nowhere. Watching arsenic he tears up nan Believe poster and leaks Ted's panic attacks to nan press, it's easy to wonder, "What happened to nan aged Nate?" The Nate of play 1 seemed truthful benignant and sweet, to nan constituent wherever we each wanted to punch Jamie Tartt for picking connected him. How did things spell incorrect truthful fast?
But connected rewatch, it's clear that Nate's increasing acheronian broadside was location from nan beginning. Even earlier we learned astir his troubled narration pinch his father, Nate's insecurities often resulted successful him being needlessly mean to those astir him. (For example, he calls Rebecca a shrew when he thinks he's being fired.) It's conscionable that pinch nan charming, light-hearted reside of nan show, it was easy to miss nan signs until it was excessively late.
The astir evident omen was Nate's mean-spirited pep rally to nan squad successful "Make Rebecca Great Again," wherever he goes astir insulting each nan players to get them motivated. At nan time, it was conscionable funny and astonishing to spot this assured broadside of Nate; looking backmost now, it's each benignant of sad. The affirmative encouragement Nate sewage for this reside was, unwittingly, astir apt nan worst point nan squad ever did to him.
In a recent question and reply pinch USA Today, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Brendan Hunt explained really Dark Nate was ever a portion of nan show's plans. "It was surely nosy bread-crumbing his translator passim play 2 especially, but there's breadcrumbs successful play 1 arsenic well."
Is Nate this show's Daenerys?
"In retrospect, it feels a small spot of for illustration a Daenerys Targaryen business of like, no, nary this was coming. I'm sorry you named your kid Nate," Hunt added, referencing each those unfortunate parents who named their daughters aft nan once-beloved Khaleesi.
It's a questionable comparison, arsenic 1 of nan large complaints astir Daenerys' play 8 villain arc is that nan show didn't properly group it up. Daenerys was established to person a acheronian side, sure, but not this dark. Within nan span of conscionable a fewer episodes, she went from personification celebrated for her compassion toward guiltless civilians, to personification who indiscriminately lights civilians connected fire. What's worse is that Daenerys doesn't afloat autumn to nan acheronian broadside until nan penultimate episode, leaving only nan finale for nan show to wrap up her character's storyline. (Spoiler alert: It was disappointing.)
Nate, meanwhile, sewage to bask a slow-burn arc that gradually deepened his flaws and genuinely earned his eventual betrayal. Nate's Mad Queen infinitesimal happens successful nan play 2 finale, giving him an full last play to woody pinch nan aftermath. Whereas Daenerys was forced retired of her domiciled arsenic a three-dimensional character, Nate's been fixed nan abstraction to beryllium arsenic analyzable arsenic ever. We don't cognize if Nate will get a redemptive ending, but nan truth that there's still clip for 1 helps make this last play truthful interesting. Nate whitethorn person had his Mad Queen moment, but we cognize he's not going to get nan aforesaid hackneyed, underwritten Mad Queen ending.