On first watch of "Ted Lasso" play 2, it mightiness look for illustration Nate (Nick Mohammed) turns into a villain retired of nowhere. Watching arsenic he tears up nan Believe poster and leaks Ted's panic attacks to nan press, it's easy to wonder, "What happened to nan aged Nate?" The Nate of play 1 seemed truthful benignant and sweet, to nan constituent wherever we each wanted to punch Jamie Tartt for picking connected him. How did things spell incorrect truthful fast?

But connected rewatch, it's clear that Nate's increasing acheronian broadside was location from nan beginning. Even earlier we learned astir his troubled narration pinch his father, Nate's insecurities often resulted successful him being needlessly mean to those astir him. (For example, he calls Rebecca a shrew when he thinks he's being fired.) It's conscionable that pinch nan charming, light-hearted reside of nan show, it was easy to miss nan signs until it was excessively late.

The astir evident omen was Nate's mean-spirited pep rally to nan squad successful "Make Rebecca Great Again," wherever he goes astir insulting each nan players to get them motivated. At nan time, it was conscionable funny and astonishing to spot this assured broadside of Nate; looking backmost now, it's each benignant of sad. The affirmative encouragement Nate sewage for this reside was, unwittingly, astir apt nan worst point nan squad ever did to him.

In a recent question and reply pinch USA Today, "Ted Lasso" co-creator Brendan Hunt explained really Dark Nate was ever a portion of nan show's plans. "It was surely nosy bread-crumbing his translator passim play 2 especially, but there's breadcrumbs successful play 1 arsenic well."