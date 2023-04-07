Teenager arrested for breaking into Michael Jordan's $15m Chicago mansion

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Teenager arrested for breaking into Michael Jordan's $15m Chicago mansion

Teenager arrested for breaking into Michael Jordan's $15m Chicago mansion... but nan NBA fable hasn't lived successful nan spot since 2012 arsenic he tries desperately to waste it

  • An 18-year-old was arrested connected Michael Jordan's spot connected Tuesday, April 4
  • Jordan, 60, was not location - he has been trying to waste nan mansion since 2012
  • Click present for each your latest world sports news from DailyMail.com 

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com

Published: 00:01 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 01:30 BST, 7 April 2023

An 18-year-old has reportedly been arrested for breaking into NBA fable Michael Jordan's $15million mansion successful Chicago.

The 60-year-old Jordan was not successful nan spot astatine nan time, according to TMZ, but nan teen was recovered wrong nan building aft neighbors alerted nan constabulary successful nan day of Tuesday, April 4.

The teen has been named arsenic Raiden Hagerdorn by section media and has been charged criminal trespass and 2 counts of criminal harm to property.


Jordan has not lived astatine nan spot since 2012. He has been trying to waste it for 13 years, initially putting it up for waste for $29million. TMZ says its latest worth is conscionable nether $15m.

The spot has 9 bedrooms. 19 baths, an indoor hoops gymnasium, pool, tennis tribunal and cigar room.

Michael Jordan was not astatine his Chicago mansion erstwhile a teen collapsed into it connected Tuesday

Jordan has been trying to waste nan spot since 2012 - it has almost halved successful value

The gates to nan spot are besides personalized pinch nan No 23 - nan number synonymous pinch Jordan and his all-conquering NBA profession pinch nan Chicago Bulls.

Jordan was a six-time NBA champions pinch nan Bulls successful a profession spanning from 1991-98, arsenic good arsenic five-time MVP. He retired successful 2003 aft clip pinch nan Washington Wizards.

His mansion successful Chicago was precocious utilized for a video changeable for nan Travis Scott opus 'Franchise'. 

A mansion is not nan only point Jordan is trying to waste astatine nan moment. His NBA team, nan Charlotte Hornets, are also  reportedly connected nan market.

He holds a mostly liking successful nan squad worthy $1.7billion and is looking to waste aft 13 years arsenic proprietor of nan franchise.

The Hornets person had a miserable play and are 24-56 for nan run - 14th successful nan Eastern Conference. 

More
Source Dailymail

Related Article

Rory McIlroy struggles on day one of the Masters as he finishes level par

Rory McIlroy struggles on day one of the Masters as he finishes level par

31 minutes ago
How a big gamble saw Aussie golfer Adam Scott notch his best ever start in 22 Masters campaigns

How a big gamble saw Aussie golfer Adam Scott notch his best ever start in 22 Masters campaigns

1 hour ago
The New York Jets sign a Packers quarterback... ex-Green Bay backup Tim Boyle joins Gang Green

The New York Jets sign a Packers quarterback... ex-Green Bay backup Tim Boyle joins Gang Green

1 hour ago
Kings list Fox, Sabonis and several others as questionable for Friday’s game vs. Warriors

Kings list Fox, Sabonis and several others as questionable for Friday’s game vs. Warriors

1 hour ago
Former Michigan guard announces transfer destination

Former Michigan guard announces transfer destination

1 hour ago
Tigers AFL coach Damien Hardwick 'picks a battle' with Seven weather queen Jane Bunn - and loses

Tigers AFL coach Damien Hardwick 'picks a battle' with Seven weather queen Jane Bunn - and loses

1 hour ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

19 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

19 hours ago
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

12 hours ago
CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

19 hours ago
Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

19 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.