Teenager arrested for breaking into Michael Jordan's $15m Chicago mansion

By Jack Bezants For Dailymail.Com

Published: 00:01 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 01:30 BST, 7 April 2023

An 18-year-old has reportedly been arrested for breaking into NBA fable Michael Jordan's $15million mansion successful Chicago.

The 60-year-old Jordan was not successful nan spot astatine nan time, according to TMZ, but nan teen was recovered wrong nan building aft neighbors alerted nan constabulary successful nan day of Tuesday, April 4.

The teen has been named arsenic Raiden Hagerdorn by section media and has been charged criminal trespass and 2 counts of criminal harm to property.

Jordan has not lived astatine nan spot since 2012. He has been trying to waste it for 13 years, initially putting it up for waste for $29million. TMZ says its latest worth is conscionable nether $15m.

The spot has 9 bedrooms. 19 baths, an indoor hoops gymnasium, pool, tennis tribunal and cigar room.

The gates to nan spot are besides personalized pinch nan No 23 - nan number synonymous pinch Jordan and his all-conquering NBA profession pinch nan Chicago Bulls.

Jordan was a six-time NBA champions pinch nan Bulls successful a profession spanning from 1991-98, arsenic good arsenic five-time MVP. He retired successful 2003 aft clip pinch nan Washington Wizards.

His mansion successful Chicago was precocious utilized for a video changeable for nan Travis Scott opus 'Franchise'.

A mansion is not nan only point Jordan is trying to waste astatine nan moment. His NBA team, nan Charlotte Hornets, are also reportedly connected nan market.

He holds a mostly liking successful nan squad worthy $1.7billion and is looking to waste aft 13 years arsenic proprietor of nan franchise.

The Hornets person had a miserable play and are 24-56 for nan run - 14th successful nan Eastern Conference.