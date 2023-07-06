Telescope Labs Uses AI to Boost Web3 Gaming Economies

Key takeaways

Telescope Labs, a London-based startup, has launched a suite of innovative products that purpose to thief Web3 gaming companies create and negociate sustainable virtual economies. The company, which raised complete $2 cardinal successful pre-seed backing from Griffin Gaming Partners and Kube VC, uses precocious information analytics and predictive models to make insights and optimization opportunities for crippled developers and publishers.

Leveraging information and AI to heighten crippled development

According to their website, Telescope Labs offers a scope of solutions, including Market Intelligence and Data Analytic tools, that alteration users to entree and analyse information from their games and nan blockchain. By harnessing nan powerfulness of AI, nan institution tin supply valuable insights into subordinate behavior, crippled performance, and marketplace trends.

One of nan company’s flagship products is Vantage, a revolutionary instrumentality that uses a earthy connection query interface to let users to easy query, visualize, and optimize their crippled economies. Vantage is designed to simplify information study and decision-making for crippled developers, who tin usage it to equilibrium their in-game resources, forestall ostentation aliases deflation, and heighten subordinate engagement.

Supporting nan maturation of Web3 gaming pinch strategical partnerships

Telescope Labs has besides established strategical partnerships pinch industry-leading crippled studios and initiatives specified arsenic Gamevolution, PlayEmber, Widow Games, and Pink Moon Studios. These collaborations show nan company’s committedness to fostering invention and practice wrong nan fast-growing Web3 gaming sector.

“Understanding crippled economies is captious for successful developers, who tin efficaciously move games into unfastened economies underpinned by blockchain technology.”

— said Phil Sanderson, Managing Director & Co-founder of Griffin Gaming Partners

“When deciding connected partnerships, we look beyond nan coming and strive to find technologies that will already beryllium simplifying what brands will request successful 2-5 years’ time.”

— said Hugo Furneaux, CEO of PlayEmber

The PlayEmber squad believes that Telescope Labs is pushing nan boundaries of what tin beryllium achieved successful Web 2.0 and 3.0. They are excited to utilize caller information to build meaningful life worth pinch their users.

Conclusion

Telescope Labs is simply a startup that intends to revolutionize Web3 gaming pinch its suite of AI-powered solutions. The institution helps crippled developers create and negociate sustainable virtual economies pinch its innovative devices specified arsenic Vantage. The institution besides partners pinch starring crippled studios and initiatives to thrust invention and collaboration wrong nan Web3 gaming space. Telescope Labs is well-positioned to make a affirmative effect connected nan gaming manufacture pinch its committedness to excellence and manufacture collaboration.