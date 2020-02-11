Telit Cinterion adds Dual-Band GNSS Positioning to AIROHA AG3335 Chipsets

Irvine CA (SPX) Mar 24, 2023



Telit Cinterion, a world enabler of nan intelligent edge, has announced nan summation of nan SE868K5 family of dual-band GNSS positioning modules. Built connected nan AIROHA AG3335 chipset family successful a scalable creation for world deployment aliases for usage successful nan Indian market, nan SE868K5 family consists of SE868K5-D and SE868K5-I modules. To study more, please visit: https://www.telit.com/iot-project-review-cellular-bt-wifi-gnss/.

A afloat dual-band (L1 + L5) module offering enhanced capacity successful harsh environments, nan SE868K5-D is optimized for world deployment, while nan SE868K5-I shares nan aforesaid architecture successful a defeatured creation for cost-optimized exertion successful nan Indian market. Evolved from nan 7x7 mm single-frequency SE873K5, nan SE868K5 modules are an 11x11mm summation to nan xE868 shape facet family, utilizing unified proprietary commands (PTWS) to let for elasticity and easy migration wrong nan merchandise family. The SE868K5 architecture adds other LNA(s) aft nan SAW select for optimal performances arsenic good arsenic immunity to interference for nan champion co-existence pinch cellular and different radios.

The caller modules connection debased powerfulness and usage profiles for customization of applications including fleet guidance systems, e-mobility applications, roadworthy tolling systems, cellular guidelines stations, automotive telematics systems, wearable sports training monitors, and different IoT verticals. Early trading samples of nan SE868K5 family are disposable now, engineering samples will beryllium disposable successful May 2023, and wide accumulation will return spot successful June 2023.

"AIROHA, a world starring GNSS SoC provider, has collaborated pinch Telit Cinterion for years successful creating galore successful GNSS solutions," said Kevin Chen, General Manager astatine Positioning Communications Product Business Unit of Airoha Technology. The AIROHA's debased powerfulness AG3335 dual-band spot tin person signals from arsenic galore arsenic six navigational outer constellations and provides abundant computing powerfulness and representation capacity successful sufficing elastic improvement of various applications. "This will decidedly thief our customers astir nan world shorten nan time-to-market of their products and solutions amid accelerated evolutions of IoT exertion requirements," said Chen.

"As torchbearers successful nan IoT gyration and staunch enablers of nan intelligent edge, we are delighted to connection a solution that not only meets nan needs of our world customers, but our customers connected nan Indian subcontinent arsenic well," said Marco Argenton, VP of Product Management, IoT Modules, Telit Cinterion. "In leveraging AIROHA's next-generation chipsets pinch our ain proprietary technology, we are capable to supply our customers pinch nan champion world and section solutions."

