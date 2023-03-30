Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher

39 minutes ago
  1. Home
  2. Gaming
  3. Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher
  1. Home
  2. Games
  3. Future Games Show
FGS Spring 2023
(Image credit: Future)

Did you drawback nan Future Games Show Spring Showcase connected March 23? If you did, we'd emotion to perceive from you. Not only will your answers to this Future Games Show study thief style early showcases, but you'll besides beryllium successful for a chance to triumph a $50 / £50 Amazon voucher (US/UK readers only, 18+). 

So, what do you request to do to beryllium entered into nan optional prize draw? All we request you to do is reply this short Future Games Show survey (opens successful caller tab) wherever we are looking for your feedback connected nan show and nan video games which we featured. It is imaginable to taxable your feedback without entering nan prize draw, but we'll request your email reside and sanction if you want to effort and triumph nan $50 Amazon voucher – this information will only beryllium utilized for prize tie purposes, immoderate T&Cs do apply (opens successful caller tab), and each answers you taxable are wholly anonymous and confidential.  

To recap, nan Future Game Show: Spring Showcase debuted caller trailers from complete 45 games, including caller Dying Light 2 DLC, first gameplay from Hyenas, Sifu Arenas Expansion and world premieres specified arsenic Wrestle Story. If you want to refresh your memory, present is everything announced astatine FGS: Spring Showcase, and you tin position each of nan show's trailers connected nan caller FGS YouTube channel (opens successful caller tab)

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase study closes April 21, 2023, and shouldn't return much than 10 minutes of your time. Thank you for your time, and we'll spot you successful June for nan adjacent Future Games Show.

Get nan champion gaming deals, reviews, merchandise advice, competitions, unmissable gaming news and more!

GamesRadar+ was first founded successful 1999, and since past has been dedicated to delivering video game-related news, reviews, previews, features, and more. Since precocious 2014, nan website has been nan online location of Total Film, SFX, Edge, and PLAY magazines, pinch comics tract Newsarama joining nan fold successful 2020. Our purpose arsenic nan world GamesRadar Staff squad is to return you person to nan games, movies, TV shows, and comics that you love. We want to upgrade your downtime, and thief you make nan astir of your time, money, and skills. We ever purpose to entertain, inform, and animate done our operation of contented - which includes news, reviews, features, tips, buying guides, and videos.

More
Source Gamesradar

Related Article

Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold

Final Fantasy 16 has gone gold

32 minutes ago
Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

Resident Evil 4 Remake players are getting creative with the Village Chief boss fight

35 minutes ago
Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk

Xbox Game Pass Friends & Family is available in the US, but the price might make you balk

52 minutes ago
Amid accessibility concerns, Pokemon Go fans call Remote Raid Pass changes the beginning of the end

Amid accessibility concerns, Pokemon Go fans call Remote Raid Pass changes the beginning of the end

53 minutes ago
Michelle Rodriguez says James Cameron wanted to bring her back for more Avatar, but she said no

Michelle Rodriguez says James Cameron wanted to bring her back for more Avatar, but she said no

59 minutes ago
Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sings in new Joker 2 set video

Lady Gaga's Harley Quinn sings in new Joker 2 set video

59 minutes ago

Popular Article

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

Nikita Mirzani Diduga Ledek Hotman Paris Usai Teddy Minahasa Dihukum Mati: Kualat dari Pansos

21 hours ago
Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

Gwyneth Paltrow's ski crash trial is set to hear closing arguments - and a verdict could come TODAY

20 hours ago
Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

Baru Saja Nella Kharisma Lahirkan Anak ke 3, Bakalan Siap Langsung Gaspol Lagi

21 hours ago
Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

Gubernur Bali Dikuliti Gendo usai Berhasil Buat FIFA Coret Indonesia dari Host Piala Dunia U-20: 'Dangkal'

21 hours ago
CEK FAKTA: Nasib Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo di Ujung Tanduk, Gagal Nyapres Sekaligus Dipecat dari PDIP?

CEK FAKTA: Nasib Gubernur Jawa Tengah Ganjar Pranowo di Ujung Tanduk, Gagal Nyapres Sekaligus Dipecat dari PDIP?

21 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.