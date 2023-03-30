Tell us what you thought of the Future Games Show: Spring Showcase to be in with a chance of winning a $50 Amazon voucher

Did you drawback nan Future Games Show Spring Showcase connected March 23? If you did, we'd emotion to perceive from you. Not only will your answers to this Future Games Show study thief style early showcases, but you'll besides beryllium successful for a chance to triumph a $50 / £50 Amazon voucher (US/UK readers only, 18+).

So, what do you request to do to beryllium entered into nan optional prize draw? All we request you to do is reply this short Future Games Show survey (opens successful caller tab) wherever we are looking for your feedback connected nan show and nan video games which we featured. It is imaginable to taxable your feedback without entering nan prize draw, but we'll request your email reside and sanction if you want to effort and triumph nan $50 Amazon voucher – this information will only beryllium utilized for prize tie purposes, immoderate T&Cs do apply (opens successful caller tab), and each answers you taxable are wholly anonymous and confidential.

To recap, nan Future Game Show: Spring Showcase debuted caller trailers from complete 45 games, including caller Dying Light 2 DLC, first gameplay from Hyenas, Sifu Arenas Expansion and world premieres specified arsenic Wrestle Story. If you want to refresh your memory, present is everything announced astatine FGS: Spring Showcase, and you tin position each of nan show's trailers connected nan caller FGS YouTube channel (opens successful caller tab)

The Future Games Show: Spring Showcase study closes April 21, 2023, and shouldn't return much than 10 minutes of your time. Thank you for your time, and we'll spot you successful June for nan adjacent Future Games Show.