Ten Hag says Luke Shaw set to miss Everton game after the full-back suffered an injury midweek

Erik Ten Hag has said Luke Shaw will not beryllium disposable for Manchester United’s crippled against Everton connected Saturday.

The England world left-back was forced disconnected injured successful nan 37th infinitesimal during United’s midweek triumph complete Brentford.

The wounded intends Shaw, who made his 250th quality for nan nine connected Wednesday, will not beryllium successful United’s squad for Saturday’s game.

Ten Hag said: “Luke Shaw is not disposable for tomorrow. We person to spot astir nan advancement for nan coming week.”

The Manchester United leader did springiness immoderate affirmative news, however, pinch midfielder Christian Eriksen returning to nan squad aft almost 3 months retired of action.

“The bully news is Eriksen is backmost successful training and he will beryllium successful nan squad,” Ten Hag said.

“At first, it was a really bad tackle and a bad injury. He’s up of schedule, truthful we’re happy pinch that.”

United returned to winning ways against Brentford aft a miserable 2-0 conclusion to Newcastle past Sunday, a crippled successful which nan Red Devils were soundly beaten.

The cognition of immoderate of nan Manchester United players was questioned during nan Newcastle defeat, but triumph against Brentford saw an accrued desire.

Ten Hag claimed nan aforesaid hunger needs to beryllium applied to nan remaining games of nan season, arsenic his broadside activity a Champions League spot.

“You person to do it each game,” nan Dutch coach said.

He added: “The has to beryllium nan standard, you person to do it and that’s nan work you person to present erstwhile playing for Manchester United. You person to beryllium accountable.

“It’s astir demands. We person to make standards, always, it’s astir culture, you person to do it always.

“When you are not successful top, they tin do it once, but for a subordinate who is astatine nan top, competing for trophies, nan Premier League, you person to do it ever and beryllium consistent.

“It’s our occupation to bring that mentality.”

United will look a reliable situation against a revitalised Everton, nan Toffees person drawn 3 and won erstwhile successful their past 4 games, including a 2-2 tie distant astatine Chelsea and a 1-1 consequence astatine location to Spurs.

Dyche’s squad are presently 16th, retired of nan relegation area connected extremity difference.

Ten Hag praised nan occupation Dyche is doing astatine Goodison Park, and said his broadside request to lucifer Everton’s physicality erstwhile nan 2 teams meet.

He said: “He [Dyche] is evidently a head doing a awesome job. His squad is really fit, their beingness output is outstanding, truthful we person to lucifer that.”

