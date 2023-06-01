Terms 'husband' and 'wife' could be canceled under new proposal: 'It's bulls---' says one lawmaker

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A House Democrat's connection to scrub nan position "husband" and "wife" from national law, replacing them pinch "spouse," has members connected some sides of nan aisle talking.

"I deliberation that immoderate of nan wokeness present successful Congress is laughable," Republican Kentucky Rep. James Comer told Fox News.

Democrats are "not fighting for amended jobs, they're not fighting for a unafraid border… they're fighting for a woke schedule to fulfill an utmost near helping contingency that's taking complete nan Democrat Party present successful Washington," he said. "It's conscionable different joke successful nan far-left overreach of government."

Rep. James Comer says Democrats are pushing a woke schedule alternatively than fighting for amended jobs and securing nan border. (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital )

Virginia Rep. Don Beyer, a Democrat, said that though he uses nan position "husband" and "wife," it whitethorn not beryllium for everyone.

"I deliberation it depends connected who you are," Beyer said. "I'm not a personification that shows my pronouns, but if personification does database their pronouns then, okay, I respect that."

Democratic California Rep. Julia Brownley introduced nan Amend nan Code for Marriage Equality Act connected July 14, seeking to eliminate nan position "husband" and "wife" from a number of existing laws. The proposed legislation would switch those position pinch gender-neutral words for illustration "spouse" aliases "married person."

California Rep. Julia Brownley seeks to destruct nan position "husband" and "wife" from national laws to beryllium much inclusive to LGBTQ+ parents. (Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)

"They're not arguable for 98% of nan public," Republican Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley said. "They're astir apt arguable for nan 2% of extremist leftists who now tally nan Democrat Party."

However, Rep. Robert Garcia, D-Calif., said he had nary issues pinch immoderate of nan terms.

"I hap to person a spouse and a hubby which I'm very proud of," he said. "If group want to telephone different folks immoderate they want that's wholly up to them."

Rep. Robert Garcia says group should telephone their loved ones immoderate they want. He has nary issues pinch immoderate of nan position whether it beryllium "spouse" aliases "husband." (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital)

The measure would onslaught position "husband and wife" and "former wife," successful favour of "married couple" and "person who has been, but is nary longer, joined to." The word "one man and 1 woman" would besides beryllium eliminated and replaced pinch "two group arsenic spouses."

Republican South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace, who called nan connection "bulls---", told Fox News that nan move is an effort to erase femininity.

"This is nan dumbest point ever," she said. "It's bulls---."

"They want to return distant women," she continued. "They want to telephone it pregnant moms. You're for illustration a pregnant person. You're not a mother anymore."

South Carolina Rep. Nancy Mace says Democrats are trying to return distant from women pinch this caller legislation. (Jon Michael Raasch/Fox News Digital )

Some authorities institutions and organizations person been updating their connection to beryllium much gender-inclusive successful caller years. In June, for example, Portland, Oregon's Office of Equity and Human Rights pushed an inclusive penning guideline arsenic portion of a city-wide collaboration to change commonly utilized position that they consciousness person evolved.

The guideline suggested removing femininity from position commonly utilized for women, including replacing "pregnant women" pinch "pregnant people" to beryllium much inclusive to LGBTQ+ parents.

"Why would anyone make that thing that would beryllium divisive alternatively than conscionable this is my hubby aliases this is my wife?" Republican Rep. Chris Stewart of Utah said.

"They're not intended to beryllium controversial," he said. "They're endearing terms. Everyone knows what they are."

Aubrie Spady contributed to this report.