This transcript is for your personal, non-commercial usage only. To bid presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients aliases customers sojourn http://www.djreprints.com.
https://www.barrons.com/articles/tesla-cuts-prices-tax-credit-f8b577ee
Updated April 7, 2023 8:57 americium ET / Original April 7, 2023 5:45 americium ET
- Order Reprints
- Print Article
Tesla is astatine it again.
The electric-vehicle shaper lowered prices for its EVs successful nan U.S. again. This alteration hints astatine what mightiness beryllium happening to Tesla (ticker: TSLA) vehicles’ eligibility for acquisition tax credits nether stricter rules astir to beryllium applied by nan IRS.
Source Barrons