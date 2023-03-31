Tesla Deliveries Are Coming. There Are 2 Key Numbers to Watch.

2 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Tesla Deliveries Are Coming. There Are 2 Key Numbers to Watch.

This transcript is for your personal, non-commercial usage only. To bid presentation-ready copies for distribution to your colleagues, clients aliases customers sojourn http://www.djreprints.com.

https://www.barrons.com/articles/tesla-delivery-numbers-q1-2023-9126010f

March 31, 2023 3:32 p.m. ET

  • Order Reprints
  • Print Article

After nan commencement to nan twelvemonth Tesla shares have had, first 4th deliveries amended hit Wall Street expectations.

If humanities patterns hold, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) is owed to study first 4th deliveries connected Sunday. Wall Street projects astir 420,000 units, which would beryllium a quarterly record.

More
Source Barrons

Related Article

To Avoid Bullpen Overexposure, The Cincinnati Reds Should Trust Their Starters More

To Avoid Bullpen Overexposure, The Cincinnati Reds Should Trust Their Starters More

1 hour ago
Bed Bath & Beyond stock closes at all-time low of 42 cents

Bed Bath & Beyond stock closes at all-time low of 42 cents

1 hour ago
Steven Curtis Chapman On The Nashville School Shooting & Finding Faith In Tragedy

Steven Curtis Chapman On The Nashville School Shooting & Finding Faith In Tragedy

1 hour ago
March Sadness: Banks Lost More Than $300 Billion In Market Cap This Month

March Sadness: Banks Lost More Than $300 Billion In Market Cap This Month

1 hour ago
Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

Schwab Hit by Worst Month Since 1987 Amid Cash Sorting Woes

1 hour ago
Expensive Easter Eggs: What Happens When You Don’t Import Much

Expensive Easter Eggs: What Happens When You Don’t Import Much

1 hour ago

Popular Article

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

Trump expected to surrender to Manhattan DA early next week

22 hours ago
Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

Jangan Kaget! Perang Dunia 3 Bisa Pecah di Asia, Ini Buktinya

22 hours ago
Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

Michelle Darragh's killer Benjamin Coman avoids life in jail amid claims of 'psychotic depression'

16 hours ago
Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

Bank of Japan governor confident in CBDC’s ability to coexist with other forms of payment

22 hours ago
‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

‘Grateful to be alive’: Patron describes shooting horror ordeal at Italian restaurant in Durban

13 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.