Tesla faces U.S. safety probe over steering control issues

1 day ago
By Staff The Associated Press

Posted August 1, 2023 12:52 pm

U.S. car information regulators person opened yet different investigation into information problems pinch Tesla vehicles.

This clip nan National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is looking into a twelve complaints astir nonaccomplishment of steering power aliases nonaccomplishment of powerfulness steering successful nan 2023 Models 3 and Y electrical vehicles.

The probe covers an estimated 280,000 vehicles. Five drivers alleged successful complaints they couldn’t steer nan vehicles astatine all. Seven much cited a nonaccomplishment of powerfulness steering that required accrued steering effort.

There was 1 study of a clang but nary complaints of immoderate injuries.

The agency says successful a archive posted Tuesday connected its website that nonaccomplishment of steering power tin beryllium accompanied by messages to drivers indicating that nan powerfulness steering assistance has been reduced aliases disabled.

The archive says investigators will look into really often nan problem happens, manufacturing processes and nan severity of nan problem.

The probe is astatine slightest nan 5th started by nan agency into Tesla vehicles successful nan past 3 years. Investigators are looking into Teslas that tin clang into parked emergency vehicles while moving connected nan Autopilot partially automated driving system, suspension failures, steering wheels that tin autumn off, and beforehand spot belts that whitethorn not beryllium connected properly.

A connection was near early Tuesday seeking remark from Tesla.

More
