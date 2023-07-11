Texas Blockchain Council director announces run for State House

Steven Kinard, head of Bitcoin mining analytics astatine nan Texas Blockchain Council, a crypto defense group, has announced that he will tally for a spot successful nan Texas House of Representatives.

In a July 11 announcement, Kinard said he planned to activity nan Republican Party information for Texas House District 70 successful nan Dallas-Fort Worth area, wherever he would service a two-year word starting successful 2025 if elected. The campaigner has worked astatine nan Texas Blockchain Council since March 2022 pursuing astir 3 years astatine BOK Financial.

It's official! #HD70 #txlege pic.twitter.com/yNBvEwFbCq

— Steve Kinard (@KinardForTX) July 11, 2023

Kinard said he planned to push for “digital freedom” arsenic good arsenic advocator for “strategic exertion investments” successful his campaign. Should he triumph nan Republican superior for nan district, he will apt look disconnected against incumbent Democratic Rep. Mihaela Plesa, who has been serving successful nan Texas House since 2023.

The campaigner criticized nan Federal Reserve for “recklessly” attempting to motorboat a cardinal slope integer rate (CBDC), a connection echoed by immoderate different Republican lawmakers, including Florida politician and 2024 statesmanlike campaigner Ron DeSantis. According to Kinard’s run website, he planned to “resist and extremity immoderate research” into CBDCs.

Related: Texas legislative convention winds down pinch crypto bills still successful limbo

Texas, arsenic good arsenic nan superior metropolis of Austin successful particular, has been a awesome root of cryptocurrency mining activity for nan ecosystem, a business that only improved pursuing nan exodus of galore miners from China. Though a measure aimed astatine limiting incentives for crypto miners passed nan Texas State Senate successful April, nan authorities has besides voted successful favor of adding crypto to nan state’s Bill of Rights, and Gov. Greg Abbott has referred to himself arsenic a “crypto rule connection supporter.”

Primaries for nan 2024 elections successful nan United States are approaching successful nan coming months, pinch crypto and blockchain a awesome rumor for galore voters. Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong has called connected crypto users to “elect pro-crypto candidates” successful each 435 U.S. legislature districts arsenic lawmakers put guardant proposals connected authorities to modulate integer assets.

Magazine: Crypto City: Guide to Austin