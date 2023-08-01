The 15 Best Ways to Recycle Computer Parts for Money

Do you person aged physics devices lying astir your home? You mightiness not recognize that moreover if these don't work, aged physics scrap tin beryllium turned into rate via buy-back and trade-in programs aliases by turning them into thing useful. This article will delve into much item connected ways to recycle machine parts for money.

Some ample electronics companies will bargain backmost aged devices and usage parts to refurbish different physics equipment. And immoderate companies are connected a greenish ngo and activity to support physics scraps retired of landfills.

So, earlier you propulsion your aged machine into nan trash, publication connected for tips connected recycling e-waste and really you tin make a small money doing it.

Best Ways to Recycle Computer Parts for Money

Whether you person an aged laptop aliases desktop computer, aged compartment phones, video crippled consoles, aliases immoderate different aged electronics you don't usage anymore, return a look astatine nan pursuing ideas connected really these tin beryllium passed connected for profit.

Websites to Recycle Computer Parts for Money

Take a look astatine nan champion websites to recycle machine parts and aged electronics for money.

1. Gizmogo

Gizmogo is simply a institution connected a ngo to trim e-waste by purchasing some caller and utilized electronics.

They bargain a scope of moving and non-working physics devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, Macs, drones, smartwatches, and more.

To waste your ain aged computers and physics devices, you request to:

Select your device

Answer questions astir its condition

Receive a free quote

Accept nan offer

Wait for a pre-paid shipping explanation and box

Ship your device

Gizmogo will measure your device

Get paid

You tin take to person costs successful a assortment of ways, specified arsenic slope transfer, check, PayPal, a kindness donation, aliases an Amazon gift card.

2. GreenBuyBack

GreenBuyBack is different 1 of nan champion places for recycling electronics and getting rate successful nan process.

It accepts a wide assortment of aged devices, specified as:

iPhones

iPads

Laptops

Headphones

Smartwatches

Gaming consoles

iPods

Tablets

Cell phones

Home automation equipment

Cameras and video cameras

Plus, if you don't spot your physics instrumentality listed connected nan website, you tin petition a civilization quote.

To recycle your item, click connected nan physics instrumentality connected nan homepage and caput to nan trade-in page. You'll beryllium prompted to prime nan exemplary and information of your point to person an instant quote.

If this sounds bully to you, click accept, and GreenBuyBack will nonstop you a prepaid shipping explanation truthful you tin station your instrumentality to them.

Once they person your point and corroborate it's successful nan information you stated, you'll person costs usually wrong 24 hours.

3. SellBroke

SellBroke is simply a level wherever you tin waste and acquisition successful aged computers and different electronics for cash.

It accepts a scope of items specified arsenic laptops, desktop computers, drones, iPhones, gaming consoles, and more.

To get started, simply hunt for your instrumentality connected nan website, springiness specifications astir its condition, and hold to person a free quote.

If you judge nan offer, they'll email you a shipping explanation and packing slip. After they person your device, it'll beryllium checked complete to guarantee it matches what you told them, and if they're happy, your money will beryllium released to your chosen costs gateway.

4. ItsWorthMore

ItsWorthMore is simply a level wherever you tin waste and acquisition successful your aged electronics for cash.

According to their website, they person an A+ standing pinch nan Better Business Bureau (BBB), person an elite standing pinch resellerratings.com, and connection higher than their person competitors.

To cheque this out, you could database nan aforesaid point pinch this institution and a fewer of nan others mentioned successful this station to spot if what they opportunity is true.

They besides judge a ample scope of devices, including phones, laptops, tablets, desktop computers, smart watches, games consoles, cameras, drones, and headphones.

To get an instant quote, prime your point and capable retired specifications astir its condition. If you judge nan quote, you'll beryllium sent a prepaid shipping label, and your rate will beryllium transferred to you erstwhile they person nan item.

5. Decluttr

Decluttr is simply a celebrated website wherever you tin bargain refurbished tech and waste and acquisition successful aged tech you don't usage anymore for money.

They chiefly want moving devices but will judge definite non-working devices depending connected their marque and condition.

A fewer items you tin recycle for other rate connected Decluttr include:

Phones

CDs, DVDs, Blu-rays

Apple products

Gaming consoles

Search for your instrumentality connected their website, springiness specifications astir its condition, and you'll person an instant quote.

If you judge nan offer, you'll person an email pinch a invited battalion containing your free shipping label, which you tin people off, connect to your point and nonstop disconnected for delivery.

After your point is received, checked off, and processed, you'll person costs nan adjacent time via slope deposit, PayPal, aliases a kindness donation.

6. EcoATM

EcoATM is connected a ngo to trim physics discarded by helping group waste their aged phones for cash.

They person complete 5,000 EcoATM kiosks crossed nan US wherever you tin recycle your aged phones and tablets. To thief find your nearest one, you tin download their app aliases hunt via their website by clicking your authorities connected nan locations page.

Follow these steps to waste pinch EcoATM:

See what your telephone is worthy by clicking connected nan '' Get an Estimate '' tab

'' tab Prepare your telephone for waste by removing immoderate individual info and mill resetting your phone

Find your nearest EcoATM and travel nan trade-in process to person your payment

7. Apple Trade In

At Apple Trade In you tin person in installments for your aged instrumentality and put that towards a caller one.

You tin do this online aliases astatine your nearest Apple Store, and if your aged instrumentality isn't eligible for credit, they'll recycle nan point for you for free.

If you're not fresh to bargain a caller Apple merchandise astatine nan clip of trade-in, you tin take to person an Apple gift paper that tin beryllium utilized astatine a later date.

8. CJ Environmental

CJ Environmental, besides known arsenic Recycle In Me, is 1 of North America's astir salient precious metallic recycling corporations.

They woody pinch each types of physics scrap, including difficult drives, motherboards, Telcomm committee scrap, aged compartment phones, circuit boards, and more.

Their purpose is to lick e-waste problems by connecting sellers and buyers done physics recycling programs.

To waste your devices connected this platform, click connected ''Post Sell Offer'' and travel nan instructions. You tin besides browse ''Buy Offers'' to spot what group are looking for.

9. Cash for Electronic Scrap USA

Cash for Electronic Scrap USA is simply a institution that buys precocious volumes of IT instrumentality and physics scrap from schools and businesses.

Their main services offered are computer/IT liquidation and information demolition that they purpose to execute successful an environmentally responsible way, keeping arsenic overmuch retired of nan landfill arsenic possible.

So, if you person a bulk load of physics scrap to get free of, specified arsenic utilized computers, difficult drives, smartphones, laptops, LCD monitors, and desktops, you tin schedule a free pickup and person rate for what you don't usage anymore.

10. Dell Trade-In Program

Dell Trade-In offers its ain recycling programme wherever you tin move your aged devices successful for in installments aliases a caller device.

All you request to do is reply a fewer questions astir your aged instrumentality to find its value, erase your data, and nonstop it successful via your nearest FedEx office.

They judge a scope of items specified arsenic aged computers, laptop computers, phones, monitors, gaming consoles, cameras, media players, and more.

After your point has been received and inspected, you'll beryllium compensated successful Virtual Visa Rewards, which tin beryllium utilized to acquisition caller electronics connected nan Dell website.

11. Best Buy Trade-In Program

Best Buy is different institution that has its ain trade-in programme accepting a scope of devices specified arsenic iPhones, PC laptops, Apple Notebooks, headphones, gaming hardware, smartwatches, and more.

To gain money for your aged PC and different electronics, you request to find your point connected their website and reply questions astir its condition.

Once you person an instant quote, you tin return your instrumentality to your nearest Best Buy store. You tin besides message your point successful by filling successful your shipping information, which will trigger a pre-paid shipping explanation to beryllium sent to you.

Creative Ways to Recycle Computer Parts for Money

Take a look astatine these different ways to recycle machine parts for money.

12. Sell Individual Parts to Electronic Scrap Yards

Just for illustration scrap dealers who salary for aged cars, metal, and different types of recyclable items, immoderate group make money by recycling physics scrap.

Do a speedy Google hunt for ''electronic scrap yards nearby'', and a fewer should travel up. And person a hunt done their website to spot if they salary for aged electronics.

While each scrap gait will vary, a fewer items they whitethorn bargain include:

Laptops

PC computers

Printers

Cell phones

Hard drives

Processors

CPU towers

Motherboards

Talk pinch your section physics scrap trader and work together connected a value for your items. And don't beryllium acrophobic to inquire astir astatine a fewer different dealers to make judge you're getting nan champion last price.

13. Build a New Computer pinch Old Parts

Are you perpetually tinkering pinch your aged electronics? If you person nan skill, you could move this hobby into other rate by building aliases refurbishing aged computers and different physics devices.

For example, a machine that's stopped moving whitethorn only person 1 surgery part.

If you tin find retired what this is and switch it, you could waste it connected again arsenic a refurbished aliases utilized item.

Just make judge you're upfront and honorable pinch caller buyers. Always springiness item of really aged nan machine is and what portion you refurbished successful lawsuit a customer questions thing later.

14. Rent Out Your Old Electronics

It's imaginable to rent retired your unused physics items and make a decent magnitude of side hustle income.

A fewer items that group look to rent retired see electronics, movie and photography equipment, drones, electrical scooters, cameras, projectors, DJ instrumentality and more.

Check retired these websites to rent retired your aged physics items:

Fat Llama

KitSplit

Drones rent retired connected Fat Llama for astir $19 a day, and speakers up to $80 a day, truthful you tin spot it's imaginable to make a decent magnitude of rate renting electronics.

Get inspiration: How Kyle Clements is increasing his rental package startup by 100% each year.

15. Make Custom Sculptures aliases Artwork

If building caller computers is retired of your accomplishment range, different measurement to recycle machine parts for money is to create civilization artwork and sculptures pinch nan leftover parts.

You tin repurpose keyboards, difficult drives, circuit boards, phones and galore much scrap items and move them into striking and different creation pieces.

Art collectors and tech enthusiasts will beryllium willing successful purchasing these and will salary handsomely for civilization sculptures that are a small ''out there''.

Take a look astatine these electronic sculptures connected Etsy for a small inspiration.

Once you've created your pieces, they tin beryllium sold astatine section trade markets and online via celebrated sites specified arsenic Facebook Marketplace and Etsy.

Create your electronics-inspired shop connected Etsy coming for free.

Recycle Computer Parts for Money - Conclusion

As you tin see, location are galore places to recycle machine parts for money, and it's imaginable to gain a decent magnitude of other cash.

Just retrieve to do your investigation and get aggregate quotes to thief you find nan champion connection for your physics goods.

One spot to get other info if you're trading an aged telephone is Flipsy, which is simply a comparison website that'll show you nan champion payout you're apt to get and aggregate options for trading it.

And, if you can't find anyone to bargain your aged physics devices, thief nan satellite by donating them to an physics discarded recycling program.

Find your nearest 1 astatine Earth911 aliases nan EPA electronics and instrumentality recycling page.

Want much ideas for trading online? Check retired what instrumentality to bargain to make money.