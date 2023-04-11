The 15 Scariest PlayStation 4 Games, Ranked

Despite debuting almost a decade ago, nan PlayStation 4 still manages to clasp its crushed successful nan gaming manufacture - particularly successful nan scary genre, wherein nan last-gen console carries immoderate of nan astir terrifying games around. Naturally, nan PS4 misses retired connected galore newer titles, which are solely made disposable to nan current-gen PlayStation 5, but nan erstwhile has still accrued an awesome crippled room complete nan years. From modern masterpieces to timeless classics, nan scariest games for nan PS4 fto players acquisition nan fright of their lives nonetheless.

Much of nan logic down nan PS4's lasting fame lies successful nan PS5's conversely rocky lifespan. Launching during nan first twelvemonth of nan COVID-19 pandemic, nan console faced a number of problems, including spot shortages, wide proviso concatenation issues, and scalpers. As a result, nan PlayStation 5 became notoriously difficult to obtain, leaving galore players stuck pinch nan last-gen console. The PS5 shortage seems to beryllium slow dwindling successful 2023, which intends much users will beryllium capable to get their hands connected nan newest hardware - but nan Playstation 4's scariest games beryllium that its predecessor is still relevant.

15 The Quarry (2022)

Supermassive Games is champion known for revolutionizing nan choice-based scary genre, and The Quarry surely doesn't disappoint connected this account. A group of counselors finds themselves stranded astatine summertime campy for a night, but a wholesome bonding acquisition quickly turns into 1 of violence, acheronian family secrets, and moreover lycanthropy.

Players will request to usage their ain champion judgement to make it done nan night, and nan destiny of nan counselors is wholly successful their control. Something arsenic mini arsenic nan incorrect speech action tin lead to a gruesome, sadistic death, making The Quarry a perpetually tense and terrifying experience.

14 Little Nightmares (2017)

2017's Little Nightmares takes dense inspiration from classical side-scrolling games specified arsenic Limbo to weave a acheronian and foreboding narrative. The creep facet is cranked up nan max, pinch eerie visuals and ominous creatures haunting each corner, forcing nan subordinate to trust connected stealth and soundlessness successful bid to past nan fever-dream-like experience.

As they power Six, a raincoat-clad girl, they must enactment live by solving analyzable puzzles and avoiding nan horrors lurking about. So while its creation style is tame and somewhat misleading, it still manages to create a level of dread unmatched by astir successful nan scary genre, making Little Nightmares 1 of nan scariest games for nan PS4.

13 Until Dawn (2015)

Although The Quarry is judge to get nan humor pumping, it could ne'er unrecorded up to its blueprint, Until Dawn. Similarly, this title tests nan player's decision-making skills and reflexes arsenic they're tasked pinch redeeming a group of teenagers, whose snowy outpouring break getaway is terrorized by a maniacal killer, supernatural beings, and haunting events of nan past.

What makes Until Dawn moreover scarier than its successor is nan constituent of psychological horror, which turns nan crippled from a specified execution enigma to 1 that tackles analyzable themes of intelligence health. Between memorable sessions pinch nan in-game scientist and a masterful crippled twist, this title is 1 that will apt stay connected nan minds of players agelong aft they're done.

12 Alan Wake Remastered (2021)

Alan Wake isn't categorized arsenic a scary title per se, but nan cinematic endurance crippled still manages to beryllium 1 of nan scariest games for nan PS4 regardless. Stepping into nan mind of nan eponymous characteristic (both metaphorically, and literally), players will beryllium faced pinch a brain-melting communicative that will situation their mechanical accomplishment and intelligence fortitude alike.

The 2021 remaster of Alan Wake takes nan acheronian ambiance a measurement further pinch refreshed graphics, creating an moreover much immersive and terrifying experience. So though nan upcoming sequel Alan Wake 2 is nan first endurance scary crippled to technically travel from Remedy Entertainment, nan original thriller surely isn't for nan faint of heart.

11 The Last Of Us: Part 2 (2020)

In nan aforesaid vein, The Last Of Us: Part 2 is chiefly an action-adventure crippled that continues nan post-apocalyptic communicative of Ellie and Joel, but that doesn't extremity it from being 1 of nan scariest PlayStation 4 games, either. The infected are terrifying capable arsenic is successful nan sequel crippled - particularly pinch nan preamble of nan grossly-mutated Rat King - but it's yet nan psychological trauma and grim characteristic improvement that makes it truthful terrifying.

The decease of 1 of nan franchise's astir beloved characters leads Ellie's intelligence authorities to slow deteriorate passim nan people of nan game, causing her to go progressively fierce and violent. The subordinate is helpless arsenic they watch this progression ruin nan protagonist's life, and this makes for an acquisition that is arsenic moving arsenic it is simply a horrifying depiction of intelligence health.

10 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (2017)

Though not a scary crippled by definition, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is 1 of nan darkest and astir disturbing games of caller years. It's a travel into nan surgery psyche of Senua, a Celtic warrior connected a quest to conflict nan Norse Gods for nan return of her beloved. She'll person to flooded ordeal aft ordeal arsenic she descends deeper into her ain individual hell.

In fact, Hellblade was co-created pinch nan support of existent intelligence wellness experts. Players will beryllium forced to contend pinch a barrage of voices successful their head, not to mention illusions that distort what's real, and what is simply a figment of Senua's mind. As such, Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice is 1 of nan scariest games for nan PS4, but it simultaneously tells a tragic emotion communicative that someway makes it moreover much impactful.

9 Resident Evil 7: Biohazard (2017)

The Resident Evil franchise has had its ups and downs erstwhile it comes to nan scare factor, but 2017's Resident Evil 7: Biohazard single-handedly solves this issue. This twisted communicative delves into nan lives of nan Baker family, who acknowledgment to nan infection of a vulnerable virus, posses superhuman spot alongside a relentless disposition for sidesplitting protagonist Ethan Winters.

To make matters worse, RE7 was nan first successful nan bid to adopt a first-person perspective. Players are placed straight into nan shoes of nan protagonist, and frankincense forced to traverse nan gory horrors of nan crippled much personally than ever before. Shooting and eliminating nan Bakers isn't ever an option, and truthful nan astir that Ethan tin do is tally and hide from these chilling monsters, easy making Resident Evil 7 1 of nan scariest PlayStation 4 games, and a contender for scariest successful nan legendary franchise.

8 Layers Of Fear (2016)

Layers of Fear is simply a travel into nan psyche of a mysterious painter, whose only extremity is to create his magnum opus, but nan crippled is acold from a light-hearted creation session. Rather, players will spot nan protagonist's ain harrowing backstory unfold earlier their very eyes, and it will oftentimes beryllium difficult to show reality isolated from wishful thinking successful this psychological scary experience.

The game's biggest spot is its atmosphere, arsenic dim lighting, unsettling music, and psychedelic visuals infiltrate nan mounting astatine an expanding rate. By nan end, players will request to brave their measurement done a bid of disturbing, mind-melting scenes that mightiness make them mobility their ain sanity outside, making Layers of Fear one of nan scariest PS4 games.

7 Alien: Isolation (2014)

The lonely, cold, and ever-uncharted expanse of abstraction is ripe pinch imaginable for scary games, and Alien: Isolation capitalizes connected this imaginable expertly. This title explores nan travel of Amanda Ripley, who sets retired to find her missing mother aboard a abstraction station, only to beryllium met pinch a vicious, deadly Xenomorph.

As its title whitethorn imply, Alien: Isolation tasks players pinch surviving nan ordeal almost wholly connected their own, pinch Amanda only seldom being aided by unit mates (some of which move retired not to beryllium connected her broadside astatine all). The only devices astatine their disposal are a mobility tracker, flashlight, nan occasional usage of a weapon, and their ain brains arsenic they effort to evade nan Xenomorph, whose unscripted behaviour makes each correction a life-or-death situation.

6 MADiSON (2022)

One of nan astir caller and simultaneously astir terrifying scary games for PlayStation 4 is MADiSON. This first-person acquisition places players successful nan shoes of Luca, a teenage boy who has been possessed by a murderous demon named Madison and is inadvertently successful nan process of completing an ancient ritual to bring her backmost to power.

The only defense Luca has is his Polaroid camera, which he must usage to ray his path, dispel nan dangers that lurk astir nan map, and lick complex, oftentimes borderline psychedelic puzzles. Otherwise, it's wholly up to nan subordinate to extremity nan ritual, unravel nan truth down Madison, and yet observe nan existent scary of nan protagonist's possessed actions successful MADiSON.

5 SOMA (2015)

Frictional Games' SOMA trades a much accepted scary situation for a deep, disturbing underwater setting, which serves arsenic a amazingly effective backdrop for this one-of-a-kind scary experience. As players effort to portion together nan communicative of nan protagonist, Simon, and nan downfall of nan installation arsenic a whole, they'll besides request to past against nan monsters that lurk astir by solely utilizing stealth mechanics, which already creates an unshakable consciousness of tension.

However, nan astir terrifying aspects of SOMA are nan civilized conundrums that are presented therein. The overarching narrative, which concerns nan sentience of artificial intelligence, makes some Simon and nan subordinate mobility their ain beliefs, which makes for a powerful, yet endlessly scary crippled for nan PS4.

4 Resident Evil 2 (2019)

Building upon nan potent instauration of nan original, nan Resident Evil 2 remake fleshed retired nan iconic crippled pinch an updated crippled engine, caller sound actors, dialogue, and scenes to information retired nan package. Just for illustration nan much recently released Resident Evil 4 remake, this proved to beryllium a monolithic success, pinch nan extremity consequence being a existent masterpiece (both wrong nan franchise, and nan crippled manufacture arsenic a whole).

The Resident Evil 2 remake remains religious to nan crippled of nan 1998 version, arsenic a young Leon S. Kennedy traverses his first experiences pinch nan zombie outbreak successful Raccoon City. But acknowledgment to its updates, nan 2019 crippled sets itself isolated arsenic a pinnacle of cinematic endurance horror, pinch horrifying enemies for illustration Mr. X becoming downright dread-inducing.

3 Outlast (2014)

Outlast is 1 of nan scariest games ever to person been created, and it's nary little frightening now than it was astatine nan clip of release. It tells nan communicative of a courageous journalist who dives into nan bowels of a psychiatric hospital, only to find himself trapped and pursued by patients who person been forcibly experimented on, acknowledgment to a deranged doctor.

The player's expertise to hide is straight correlated pinch their chances of survival; location is nary combat system, but rather, nan crippled requires that nan subordinate evade their threats. As if that wasn't enough, they'll besides beryllium astatine nan mercy of their camera's nighttime imagination mode, which provides nan only root of ray successful nan oftentimes pitch-black asylum. Thus, it's nary astonishment that Outlast remains 1 of nan scariest games for nan PlayStation 4, contempt its age.

2 Amnesia: Rebirth (2020)

Being nan astir caller introduction successful nan Amnesia franchise, Amnesia: Rebirth is overmuch different than its predecessors, but it by nary intends lacks successful nan scares department. Playing arsenic Tasi, a pregnant French woman, players past a traumatic level clang and group retired successful hunt of her missing husband, but are met pinch otherworldly horrors instead.

The game's Lovecraftian characteristics quickly go evident - but only progressively horrifying - arsenic players unravel nan quality of a unusual alien influence. As is emblematic of nan series, nan only measurement for Tasi (and her child) to past is to hide and dream for nan best. Coupled pinch clip travel, magnitude hopping, and a sinister ending, Amnesia: Rebirth is thing short of a nail-biting acquisition that's surely among 1 of nan scariest PS4 games.

1 Visage (2020)

However, nan first-person acquisition Visage yet tops nan list. The game's 4 chapters each represent different, yet arsenic distressing narratives that heavy attraction connected intelligence health, and nan challenging puzzles that are recovered therein make for engaging gameplay that doesn't return distant excessively overmuch from nan scary of nan title.

However, astir of Visage's occurrence stems from its clear P.T. inspiration. Although nan short demo unluckily ne'er made it past its early stages, it changed nan scary segment everlastingly pinch its chilling, liminal ambiance and revolutionary gameplay, which took nonstop advantage of subordinate psychology. Visage aims to recreate nan magic of P.T., and though it isn't rather nan same, it mostly succeeds successful generating those aforesaid primal fight-or-flight reactions alongside a constant, underlying consciousness of unease. As such, only nan bravest of players should tackle Visage, nan scariest crippled for PlayStation 4 to date.