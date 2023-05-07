The 1975 cancel Indonesia, Taiwan shows after Malaysia LGBT controversy

The 1975 person said they person cancelled shows successful Taiwan and Indonesia - a time aft Malaysia banned it from performing location aft its frontman kissed a antheral bandmate connected shape and criticised nan country's anti-LGBT laws.

"Unfortunately, owed to existent circumstances, it is intolerable to proceed pinch nan scheduled shows," nan British set said successful a statement.

They did not elaborate further.

The set were headlining nan Good Vibes Festival successful Kuala Lumpur connected Friday erstwhile Matt Healy staged his protest.

The gig was trim short and nan group were banned from performing successful nan Muslim-majority country, wherever homosexuality is simply a crime punishable by 20 years successful prison.

The show had been owed to proceed connected Saturday and Sunday, but was cancelled by nan Malaysian authorities arsenic a consequence of Healy's "controversial behaviour and remarks".

Other bands owed to play complete nan play were The Strokes, who had been Sunday's header act, The Kid Laroi and Ty Dollar $ign.

It comes aft Healy deed retired astatine nan Malaysian government's stance connected LGBT authorities successful a profanity-strewn reside to nan show audience.

In footage posted connected societal media, he said nan set had considered pulling retired of nan show but did not want to disappoint their fans.

He said: "I made a mistake. When we were booking shows, I wasn't looking into it.

"I don't spot nan f***** point... of inviting The 1975 to a state and past telling america who we tin person activity with."

'We conscionable sewage banned'

Healy past kissed bassist Ross MacDonald arsenic nan set played nan opus I Like America & America Likes Me.

Soon afterwards Healy trim short nan set, telling nan crowd: "All right, we gotta go.

"We conscionable sewage banned from Kuala Lumpur, I'll spot you later."

Image: Matt Healy kisses bass subordinate Ross MacDonald connected stage. Pic: Lila.OnTour

In a statement, show organisers said nan band's group was stopped owed to "non-compliance pinch section capacity guidelines".

Malaysia's communications curate Fahmi Fadzil branded nan band's actions arsenic "very disrespectful" and demanded a afloat study by nan event's organisers.

'Immediate cancellation directive'

In a connection nan organisers said: "We profoundly regret to denote that nan remaining schedule of Good Vibes Festival 2023, planned for coming and tomorrow has been cancelled pursuing nan arguable behaviour and remarks by UK creator Matt Healy from nan set The 1975.

"This decisions adheres to nan contiguous cancellation directive issued... by nan Ministry of Communications and Digital.

"The ministry has underlined its unwavering stance against immoderate parties that challenge, ridicule, aliases contravene Malaysian laws.

"We sincerely apologise to each of our summons holders, vendors, sponsors, and partners."

Challenging anti-LGBT laws

Healy has antecedently utilized shape appearances to situation anti-LGBT laws.

He was criticised for kissing a antheral instrumentality astatine a 2019 performance successful nan United Arab Emirates, wherever homosexuality is outlawed and punishable by 10 years successful jail.

Image: Matt Healy pictured pinch bassist Ross MacDonald astatine a show successful Glasgow. Pic: Martin Bone/Shutterstock

Writing connected Twitter astatine nan time, Healy said: "Thank you Dubai you were truthful amazing. I don't deliberation we'll beryllium allowed backmost owed to my 'behaviour' but cognize that I emotion you and I wouldn't person done thing otherwise fixed nan chance again."

The incident successful Malaysia comes earlier important location elections that spot Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim's progressive conjugation spell up against a mostly blimpish ethnic-Malay, Muslim alliance, which has accused nan authorities of not doing capable to protect nan authorities of Muslims successful nan multiracial country.

The premier has many times said his authorities would uphold principles of Islam and would not recognise LGBT rights.

In May, Malaysian authorities confiscated watches made by nan Swiss institution Swatch from its "Pride collection", which celebrates LGBT rights.