The 3DS and Wii U eShops are mostly dead, but you have three days left to redeem your game codes

You tin no longer acquisition games connected nan 3DS and Wii U eShops, but neither shop is wholly dormant conscionable yet, arsenic Nintendo has issued a little enactment of execution connected your expertise to redeem eShop codes.

It seems Nintendo accidentally unopen down eShop codification redemption a fewer hours up of nan due shop shutdown, truthful nan company's extended nan deadline to get your downloads in. "As nan characteristic to redeem download codes was abnormal earlier than scheduled, we’ve extended nan expertise to redeem download codes until astir 9:30 PM Pacific Time connected April 3, 2023," Nintendo explains successful its support article (opens successful caller tab). "Please redeem immoderate remaining download codes from nan Nintendo eShop for Nintendo 3DS/Wii U earlier then."

This is simply a existent 'last chance for hopeless circumstances' benignant of PSA, however. Most online retailers nary longer waste integer crippled codes for either system, truthful you'll apt only person logic to heed this informing if you've sewage immoderate aged codes lying astir - possibly you've forgotten to redeem a DLC codification included successful a crippled package. If you've sewage a stack of Wii U aliases 3DS cases connected a backmost support somewhere, possibly popular those unfastened earlier April 3 rolls around.

A fistful of indie devs are besides giving distant free codes for their 3DS and Wii U games arsenic portion of immoderate societal media promotions, arsenic Nintendo Life (opens successful caller tab) notes. Keep your eyes peeled for different giveaways if you're keen to battalion your SD cards to nan gills successful these last days.

With nan eShop shutdown, hundreds upon hundreds of games are becoming inaccessible by ineligible means, disposable only to those consenting to prosecute successful package piracy. Gaming historians are moving to make ineligible libraries for these integer games disposable for everyone, however, and one YouTuber's $20,000 quest to bargain everything connected nan full eShop is simply a amazingly large measurement toward making that possible.

If you're looking for replacement ways to play your 3DS library, nan excellent Citra emulator precocious elaborate immoderate awesome updates.