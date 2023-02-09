The 5 Best Smart Notebooks of 2023

Rocketbook

A smart notebook is an incredibly useful asset, whether you’re successful people school, disconnected to college, aliases successful a master activity setting. There are integer statement taking apps you tin use, but sometimes, thing thumps nan emotion of handwriting your thoughts. Plus, galore smart notebooks travel pinch a companion app truthful you tin get nan champion of some worlds pinch integer and handwritten notes.

What to Look For successful a Smart Notebook

If you do a speedy hunt for “smart notebooks,” you’ll spot Rocketbook dominating nan manufacture correct now. But location are different smart notebooks worthy of your attention, and nan number of brands successful title continues to grow. No matter which marque you spell for, here’s what you should salary attraction to erstwhile buying a smart notebook:

Reusability: Right now, Rocketbook is nan only smart notebook marque that offers reusable journals and planners. Because of what nan Rocketbook diary pages are made of, you tin constitute pinch Pilot FriXion pens, erase, and reuse for illustration it’s ne'er been written on. You tin besides spell a reusable way pinch a tablet journal, but this is overmuch pricier.

Smart journals travel successful galore different sizes. You tin find larger journals that are nan size of printer paper, astir 8.5 by 11 inches. Then, mid-size notebooks that tin easy fresh wrong a container are nan astir communal option, typically 9 by 6-7 inches. Or, you tin sometimes find mini smart notebooks that are pocket-sized. Page Style: Many smart notebooks will characteristic 1 page style, either lined pages aliases dotted pages. But sometimes, you tin find a assortment of pages wrong 1 journal, for illustration pinch nan Rocketbook Fusion Plus. In summation to lined and dotted pages, you mightiness find a play aliases monthly almanac page, a task readying page, aliases a database page. Think astir really you intend to usage your smart journal, and which pages would beryllium champion designed to thief you transportation retired your tasks.

Best Overall: Rocketbook Fusion Plus

Rocketbook

Pros ✓ Many different page styles

Many different page styles ✓ Reusable and durable build

Reusable and durable build ✓ User-friendly companion Cons ✗ Requires Pilot FriXion penning tools

The Rocketbook statement of smart notebooks is famously 1 of nan best. All of Rocketbook’s journals are reusable, arsenic agelong arsenic you usage Pilot FriXion pens, markers, aliases highlighters pinch them. Once you constitute thing down, you request to hold astir 15 seconds for nan Pilot FriXion ink to barren and enslaved to Rocketbook’s specialized pages. Then, it’ll request to beryllium wiped distant pinch a damp cloth erstwhile you’re fresh to reuse nan page.

Rocketbook’s Fusion Plus notebook comes pinch 60 full pages—30 sheets beforehand and back—and there’s practically a page for each need. You’ll find pages for readying weeks, months, lists, and projects, arsenic good arsenic pages that are lined, dotted, blank, aliases person graphing lines. In total, location are 11 unsocial page styles. You tin get a Fusion Plus diary successful a ample Executive size aliases a somewhat smaller Letter size.

Once you’re vanished penning successful nan Fusion Plus, you tin scan nan page pinch your smartphone to blast your handwritten notes to either nan Rocketbook app (Android/iOS). Or you tin nonstop pages straight to your unreality work of choice, for illustration Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, iCloud, and more. Then, you tin cleanable disconnected nan page truthful it’s fresh to spell nan adjacent clip you request it.

Best Overall Rocketbook Fusion Plus Rocketbook's Fusion Plus is nan champion nan institution has to offer, pinch regular lined and dotted pages, monthly and play calendars, readying pages, and more.

Best Budget: THINKERS Smart Notebook

THINKERS Notebook

Pros ✓ Can beryllium utilized pinch immoderate pen

Can beryllium utilized pinch immoderate pen ✓ Made from eco-friendly materials Cons ✗ Not reusable

Not reusable ✗ No Android app

The THINKERS Smart Notebook really isn’t excessively smart by itself. Instead, each nan smart features travel from nan THINKERS app, which is only disposable correct now for iOS devices. There could beryllium an Android app successful nan future, but it apt won’t hap anytime soon.

Through nan app, you tin capture, organize, and stock your handwritten notes. The app moreover features precocious handwriting nickname that turns titles, tags, and matter connected nan diary pages into searchable integer text. Beyond organizing your matter connected nan notebook page erstwhile you initially constitute worldly down, you tin further shape pinch personalized folders successful nan app.

The notebook features a elastic leather screen and 256 individually numbered pages, each pinch 120 gsm insubstantial and a 5mm dot-grid design. To beryllium much environmentally conscious, nan screen is made of recycled bonded leather and nan insubstantial wrong is printed pinch plant-oil based colors. Because nan diary contains non-reusable paper, you tin usage immoderate type of pen, pencil, aliases different penning utensil you want.

Best Budget THINKERS Smart Notebook Only iOS users tin return advantage of nan THINKERS smart app capabilities, but nan notebook has a nice, elastic leather cover, and location could beryllium an Android app successful nan future.

Best Premium: Moleskine Smart Writing Set

Moleskine

Pros ✓ Smart pen captures each stroke

Smart pen captures each stroke ✓ Robust app features

Robust app features ✓ Moleskine premium build quality Cons ✗ Pen needs recharging to function

Pen needs recharging to function ✗ Pricey investment

Pricey investment ✗ Need to bargain refills of notebooks/pen ink

The Moleskine marque is beautiful celebrated for creating value notebooks, bags, and more. The institution brings this attraction to value to its Smart Writing Set, which includes a Smart Notebook pinch N-coded paper, a redesigned integer Smart Pen, a magnetic charging cablegram for nan Pen, and 1 pen extremity ink refill.

Moleskine’s Smart Pen is nan astir costly portion of this set, but it’s easy nan astir impressive. Because nan diary is designed pinch N-code technology, nan Smart Pen is capable to seizure each changeable and shop a integer transcript of your notes successful existent time. The Moleskine Notes app (Android/iOS) is capable to admit 30 different languages and past construe them wrong nan app if you desire. In summation to translating your notes, you tin besides edit, delete, transcribe, color, share, search, and organize.

If you want to stock your notes pinch others, you tin nonstop them retired successful aggregate image and matter formats to an email reside aliases various unreality services. To email pages quickly, you simply pat nan letter cover icon astatine nan apical of nan page. You tin besides grounds video aliases audio while penning notes aliases sketching thing to show your reasoning process.

Best Premium Moleskine Smart Writing Set Moleskine's Smart Writing Set is simply a awesome option, pinch a rechargeable Smart Pen, a Smart Notebook pinch N-coded paper, and a mobile app afloat of awesome features.

Best Small: Rocketbook Mini

Rocketbook

Pros ✓ Pocket-friendly size

Pocket-friendly size ✓ Reusable and durable build

Reusable and durable build ✓ User-friendly companion app Cons ✗ Requires Pilot FriXion pens

The Rocketbook Mini whitethorn beryllium small, but it’s mighty. At 3.5 inches by 5.5 inches, Rocketbook’s Mini 32-page dotted grid notebook tin fresh correct wrong your pouch aliases bag, cleanable for note-taking connected nan go.

When you bargain a Mini notebook, you’ll besides get a microfiber cloth and 1 Pilot FriXion pen truthful you tin commencement penning immediately. With immoderate Pilot FriXion utensil—pens, markers, highlighters—you simply hold astir 15 seconds for nan ink to enslaved to Rocketbook’s specialized pages, and it’s location to enactment until you swipe it away.

As pinch immoderate Rocketbook smart journal, you tin constitute and scheme to your heart’s content, scan nan notes into nan Rocketbook app (Android/iOS) to organize, swipe your penning distant pinch a damp cloth, and reuse nan pages complete and complete again.

With smart tags, you tin nonstop your notes to nan app aliases straight to nan unreality work of your choice, including Google Drive, Dropbox, Evernote, Slack, and more. Once your notes are scanned into nan Rocketbook app, you tin return advantage of nan blase AI exertion that allows you to usage features for illustration smart titles, smart search, and email transcription to thief sanction and hunt your notes.

Best Small Rocketbook Mini The Rocketbook Mini tin do everything Rocketbook's larger notebooks tin do---just successful a overmuch smaller size!

Best Tablet: reMarkable 2

reMarkable

Pros ✓ Paper-like screen

Paper-like screen ✓ Array of integer features

Array of integer features ✓ Reusable (as agelong arsenic it's charged) Cons ✗ Needs to beryllium charged to work

Needs to beryllium charged to work ✗ Subscription required for unlimited unreality storage

If you’re not attached to nan emotion of penning connected existent insubstantial and you person nan money to spend, cheque retired nan reMarkable 2 Tablet. Even though it’s not really paper, it’ll consciousness for illustration paper, overmuch for illustration nan Kindle Paperwhite.

You tin return handwritten notes straight connected nan reMarkable 2, either pinch your digit aliases pinch nan included typical high-friction Marker utensil. Or, if you want to edit a archive alternatively than return notes from scratch, you tin make notes straight connected a PDF aliases different integer archive you propulsion up.

The reMarkable 2 Tablet measures 7.4 x 9.7 x 0.2 inches and weighs little than a pound. So if you return nan tablet astir pinch you to schoolhouse aliases work, it’s not going to adhd a ton of bulk to your bag. Inside, there’s a 1.2 GHz dual-core ARM processor, 1 GB of LPDDR3 SDRAM, and 8 GB of soul storage. Then, nan 10.3-inch multi-point capacitive touchscreen show has a 1872 x 1404 resolution.

When you acquisition nan reMarkable 2, you’ll get a one-year free subscription to its Connect program, which automatically syncs your notes and documents pinch reMarkable’s unlimited unreality retention service. After nan free trial, Connect costs $2.99 per month. If you wanted to skip a Connect subscription, you would only beryllium capable to spot files utilized and synced online wrong nan past 50 days.