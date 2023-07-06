The 6 best Alaska cruise shore excursions — from heli-hiking to whale watching

There are immoderate cruise destinations — Barcelona, for instance, aliases Venice — wherever you really don’t request to motion up for shore excursions. You tin conscionable locomotion disconnected nan vessel and caput to nan awesome attractions connected your own.

For nan astir part, nan ports of Alaska aren’t for illustration that.

To get nan astir retired of an Alaska cruise, you’ll want to motion up for a circuit successful astir if not each of nan ports you visit. And not conscionable immoderate aged tour. You'll beryllium looking for nan champion Alaska statement excursions that get you retired into nan Alaska backcountry.

In Alaska, galore of nan biggest “attractions” — breathtaking upland landscapes, glaciers, fjords, breaching whales and feeding bears, for lawsuit — are related to nan Great Outdoors. As a result, galore of nan champion Alaska statement excursions for cruisers are recovered extracurricular of nan towns wherever ships stop. If you conscionable enactment successful nan towns and research connected your own, you’ll miss a large portion of what Alaska is each about.

Picking nan champion Alaska statement excursions

People who cognize maine cognize that I emotion talking astir Alaska larboard towns. This isn’t conscionable because I spent much than 2 decades penning astir Alaska and different cruise destinations for awesome newspapers. For galore years, I was nan co-author of Frommer’s “Alaska Cruises & Ports of Call” guide. In researching astir half a twelve editions of that book, I spent galore days exploring each of nan awesome cruise ports successful nan state. I’ve tried a ample number of nan statement excursions successful places specified arsenic Juneau, Skagway and Ketchikan. I’ve besides poked astir these towns a batch connected my own.

As noted above, my biggest connection to anyone readying an Alaska cruise is to get retired of nan towns. Sign up for thing — a hike, a rafting trip, a train ride, a sportfishing outing — that gets you retired into Alaska's spectacular outdoor settings.

But I besides person a fewer specific, top-line pro tips erstwhile you're reasoning astir nan champion Alaska statement excursions:

Get up successful nan air . It’ll beryllium expensive. We’re talking $250 aliases much per person. But there’s thing for illustration seeing nan grandeur of Alaska from a chopper aliases floatplane. The Juneau Icefield, successful particular, is simply a show to behold. It covers astir 1,500 quadrate miles. You tin spot it connected a flightseeing circuit from Juneau, pinch immoderate tours including landings connected nan ice.

. It’ll beryllium expensive. We’re talking $250 aliases much per person. But there’s thing for illustration seeing nan grandeur of Alaska from a chopper aliases floatplane. The Juneau Icefield, successful particular, is simply a show to behold. It covers astir 1,500 quadrate miles. You tin spot it connected a flightseeing circuit from Juneau, pinch immoderate tours including landings connected nan ice. Don’t miss nan whales. Even if you’re not a large wildlife person, you’ll beryllium mesmerized by nan humpback whales of Alaska. They are immense (at up to 52 feet, longer than a Greyhound bus), and location are vessel tours that will get you up adjacent to them. The champion places to do this are retired of Juneau and besides Icy Strait Point if your vessel stops there.

Even if you’re not a large wildlife person, you’ll beryllium mesmerized by nan humpback whales of Alaska. They are immense (at up to 52 feet, longer than a Greyhound bus), and location are vessel tours that will get you up adjacent to them. The champion places to do this are retired of Juneau and besides Icy Strait Point if your vessel stops there. Splurge for a travel to Misty Fjords National Monument. This glacier-carved wilderness area, not acold from Ketchikan, is different don’t-miss sight. It’s everything you deliberation of erstwhile you deliberation of Alaska: icy bluish lakes, waterfalls, snow-capped peaks and glacial valleys. The only measurement to get location is connected a vessel aliases floatplane tour, and they typically commencement astatine complete $200 a person.

Unfortunately, arsenic you tin spot from nan above, galore of nan astir spectacular excursions successful Alaskan ports are expensive. But Alaska is not a spot to skimp. Alaska is simply a spot wherever you whitethorn want to fund almost arsenic overmuch per personification for your statement excursions arsenic you do for your cabin.

That said, you don’t person to splurge for a large outing astatine each call. In Juneau, for instance, you tin get an outdoor acquisition pinch a comparatively inexpensive travel to nan adjacent Mendenhall Glacier. It’s conscionable 12 miles from nan cruise vessel docks and reachable by autobus aliases taxi. The autobus will group you backmost an astounding $45 per person, round-trip, which I find an intolerable gouge (but … it is what it is). If you person a fewer people, you’re astir apt amended disconnected pinch a taxi, which runs astir $35 each way. For 2 aliases 3 group walking together, it's not each that pricey a trip.

Either measurement you do it, you’ll find immoderate bully hiking trails astir Mendenhall Glacier and a visitant center. There’s a creek there, too, wherever I’ve sometimes seen salmon running. One time, I moreover saw a bear. Speaking of which: A carnivore is thing you deliberation you want to spot successful Alaska until you really spot one. Then you’re conscionable hoping you don’t get eaten.

The historical main thoroughfare of Gold Rush municipality Skagway, Alaska. REINHARD PANTKE/TRAVEL ALASKA

I should besides beryllium clear that nan towns themselves aren’t devoid of attractions. While I highly promote Alaska-bound cruisers to get retired into nan wilderness, location are plentifulness of worthwhile things to do successful each of nan main larboard towns.

In Juneau, nutrient tours person go popular; deliberation King crab bisque and Alaska salmon. The Alaska State Museum is beautiful and worthy a visit. Skagway is for illustration a Gold Rush-themed movie set. You should astatine slightest locomotion its main thoroughfare (Broadway), pinch its wooden-board sidewalks. If you’re a trade brew fan, like me, you besides mightiness want to sample a Spruce Tip Blonde Ale astatine nan Skagway Brewing Company. It’s made pinch Sitka pine tips picked locally successful nan spring.

In Ketchikan, you should prevention a fewer minutes to stroll up Creek Street, on Ketchikan Creek, wherever you mightiness spot salmon running. It’s nan eventual Alaska selfie spot.

How to book nan champion Alaska statement excursions

The simplest measurement to book an Alaska statement excursion is done your cruise line. You cheque a container connected an online shape earlier sailing aliases while connected board, and — poof! — it’s each arranged. They nonstop a summons to your room, and erstwhile you locomotion disconnected nan ship, a circuit guideline will beryllium waiting for you.

Another measurement to spell is to book straight pinch a circuit operator successful 1 of nan ports. Many of nan circuit operators you’ll find successful Alaskan ports are nan aforesaid circuit operators that run nan ship-sponsored excursions. Often, nan tours that nan section circuit operators will waste you are nan same tours that nan cruise lines are trading you, astatine nan same price. Shopping astir isn’t needfully going to get you anywhere.

Indeed, successful immoderate cases, nan cruise lines ain nan circuit operators successful Alaska ports, aliases astatine slightest a portion of them. For instance, nan genitor institution of Princess Cruises and Holland America is simply a part-owner of Skagway’s large attraction, nan White Pass & Yukon Route Railway.

That said, you tin sometimes get discounts by calling a circuit usability directly. I’ve had immoderate luck pinch that complete nan years. It’s deed aliases miss.

The 6 champion Alaska statement excursions

Below, I’ve listed six of my all-time favourite Alaska statement excursions. These each are tours that you’ll find successful nan circuit lineups astatine each awesome cruise statement that operates successful Alaska. That said, different lines sometimes person different names for these tours — and sometimes different pricing.

For nan listings below, I’ve utilized nan circuit names and pricing listed successful nan existent circuit sheets astatine Princess, which on pinch sister statement Holland America, is nan biggest cruise usability successful Alaska.

Dog-sledding and glacier escapade by helicopter

Cost: $669.95 per person

Port wherever available: Juneau

Cruisers arriving successful Juneau tin motion up for chopper rides to a dog-sledding campy connected a glacier. BRIAN ADAMS/TRAVEL ALASKA

For those pinch a hefty bankroll, this mightiness beryllium nan eventual Alaska statement excursion. Combining chopper flightseeing complete nan seemingly endless Juneau Icefield pinch a landing connected a glacier for canine sledding, it hits 2 of Alaska’s astir iconic experiences.

It’s besides insanely expensive, arsenic I cognize from firsthand experience. I erstwhile took my full family of 5 connected this excursion, dropping much than $2,000 successful nan process. That’s a immense chunk of alteration for an outing that lasts 3 hours.

But I’ll show you this: I don’t regret doing it. Not 1 bit. For starters, nan views of nan Juneau Icefield arsenic you alert to and from nan dog-sledding campy are unthinkable (assuming nan upwind cooperates). But nan existent joyousness was seeing my 3 young girls interacting pinch nan teams of Alaskan huskies that unrecorded astatine nan camp.

Once you get astatine nan camp, you’ll meet nan dogs and their mushers, spot wherever they live, get a speedy tutorial successful mushing, and past caput retired for a rotation astir nan campy connected a dog-pulled sled.

Related: These are nan champion times to sojourn Alaska

Whale watching and wildlife quest

Cost: $189.95

Port wherever available: Juneau

Seeing humpback whales is nan item of a whale-watching circuit retired of Juneau. REINHARD PANTKE/TRAVEL ALASKA

If it’s Alaska’s celebrated humpback whales that you want to see, you'll want to book a whale-watching tour. The waters astir Juneau are peculiarly known for humpback whales — truthful overmuch truthful that nan usability of this excursion offers a whale-sighting guarantee.

Setting disconnected from nan Juneau harbor successful a whale-watching boat, you’ll cruise to adjacent areas to spot not conscionable humpback whales but harbor seals and oversea lions, too. You mightiness moreover spot a slayer whale aliases porpoise.

The vessel utilized for this excursion has some wrong and outdoor viewing areas. The trips past astir 4 hours, including transportation clip from your cruise vessel to nan whale-watching boat.

Related: The eventual database of Alaska cruise tips

Note that if you person a large capable group, it sometimes pays to put a backstage vessel retired of Juneau to return you to spot humpback whales. Many lines connection a backstage vessel charter for whale watching arsenic a circuit option, aliases you tin put 1 done a section company.

Klondike stone climbing and rappelling

Cost: $119.95

Port wherever available: Skagway

Rock climbing successful Skagway is simply a family adventure. STEPHANIE HAGER/HAGER PHOTO/GETTY IMAGES

If you’re for illustration me, you whitethorn beryllium a small terrified astatine nan thought of climbing nan sheer look of a stone cliff. But don’t fto that scare you distant from this 3 1/4-hour tour. It’s a hoot.

Experienced climbing guides will meet you astatine your vessel and thrust you up nan Klondike Highway to an area of granite cliffs that’s nan cleanable playground for beginner and much seasoned climbers alike. Upon arrival, nan guides supply you pinch each nan cogwheel you request — climbing shoes, helmets and harnesses — for a safe scramble up a 70-foot-high wall. They’ll besides connection plentifulness of instruction (and encouragement) positive a snack of way operation and basking chocolate.

If it each sounds a spot daunting, cognize that you don’t request immoderate acquisition astatine climbing to do it; I judge didn’t person immoderate erstwhile I tried it, nor did my young daughters, who perfectly loved it. There are aggregate routes up nan cliffs, immoderate cleanable for beginners. After making it to nan top, you’ll rappel backmost down — an wholly different benignant of thrill.

Related: How to scheme a cruise pinch points and miles

White Pass & Yukon Route Railway ride

Cost: $149.95

Port wherever available: Skagway

The White Pass & Yukon Route Railway travels done nan mountains astir Skagway, Alaska. TRAVEL ALASKA

Call it nan iconic attraction of Skagway, Alaska. A thrust into nan mountains connected this narrow-gauge railroad is nan circuit everybody takes erstwhile visiting nan Gold Rush town-turned-tourist hub. And for bully reason. It offers an easy measurement to get heavy into nan Great Alaskan Outdoors.

Truth beryllium told, I’m a instrumentality of much progressive excursions. But for personification who isn’t going to hike, bike, horseback thrust aliases raft their measurement done nan wilderness astir Skagway (there are tours for each of those things, too), a thrust connected nan White Pass & Yukon Railway is 1 of nan champion ways to get a glimpse of nan area’s classical Alaskan scenery.

Related: 13 things you should do earlier each cruise

From nan comfortableness of a vintage obstruction car, you’ll get stunning views of mountains, gorges, glacial rivers and waterfalls arsenic you climb astir 3,000 feet to nan acme of White Pass — nan headwaters to nan mighty Yukon River. Designated an International Historic Civil Engineering Landmark, nan 20-mile way is simply a marvel successful its ain right, pinch improbably steep grades astatine times and segments that walk complete soaring woody trestles and astir tight, cliff-hanging curves.

Heli-hike and obstruction adventure

Cost: $399.95

Port wherever available: Skagway

A heli-hiking circuit retired of nan larboard of Skagway takes passengers to a upland way on a stream successful nan Tongass National Forest. PACKER EXPEDITIONS

This is different circuit pinch a sky-high cost. But, successful my opinion, it’s good worthy nan money. Indeed, it’s 1 of my all-time favourite Alaska statement excursions.

The five-hour, Skagway-based outing originates pinch a transportation from your vessel to a adjacent chopper pad, wherever you’ll find a chopper waiting to whisk you precocious into nan surrounding Sawtooth Mountain Range.

On a speedy formation to your destination — a upland way successful nan Tongass National Forest — you’ll get spectacular views of nan mountains and Goat Lake. You’ll onshore astatine Glacier Station, a distant upland chopper pad alongside nan White Pass & Yukon Railway tracks. From there, you’ll group disconnected connected a two- to six-mile guided wilderness hike connected a way on nan Skagway River. The item of nan hike: a magnificent position of Laughton Glacier.

Returning to Glacier Station, you’ll extremity nan time pinch a thrust backmost to Skagway connected nan White Pass & Yukon Railway, which makes a typical extremity to prime you up.

Misty Fjords National Monument by seaplane

Cost: $299.95

Port wherever available: Ketchikan

A fjord successful Misty Fjord National Monument. KETCHIKAN VISITORS BUREAU

There’s thing that says Alaska rather for illustration a travel successful a floatplane. And, if you’re going to do a floatplane ride, there’s obscurity amended than successful Ketchikan. You’ll find a mini armada of floatplanes waiting to return you to adjacent Misty Fjords National Monument.

Misty Fjords is 1 of those quintessential Alaska destinations that’s truthful beautiful you conscionable want to cry. That is, if it’s not excessively “misty” to spot it. It sewage its sanction for a reason. The area is often shrouded successful clouds and drizzly rain. Ketchikan is known arsenic 1 of nan rainiest places successful North America, pinch complete 13 feet of rainfall each year. So, yeah, bring a rainfall jacket.

But, besides get fresh for beautiful views of glacier-carved fjords, cliffs and stone walls jutting thousands of feet retired of nan ocean. The full point is covered pinch temperate rainforests and features immense waterfalls (thanks to each that rain). It’s decidedly a show to see.

Note that location often are 2 versions of this circuit available: One that is astir 2 hours successful magnitude and only includes flightseeing and a somewhat longer type that includes a h2o landing wrong Misty Fjord National Monument.

