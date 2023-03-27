The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend (March 31-April 2)

We're now a 4th of nan measurement done 2023 (scary, right?) but nan neverending conveyor loop of unthinkable movies and shows coming to streaming shows nary signs of slowing down.

This week, Adam Sandler gets his sleuthing hat back on with Murder Mystery 2 on Netflix, while the streamer also has another killer Korean hit on its hands with the bloody Kill Boksoon.

Apple, meanwhile, gets on the action train. There's a Black Mirror twist with The Big Door Prize, plus Tetris is another new kid on the block as Taron Egerton leads the singular story behind one of the world's most enduring video games. Then there's Amazon's electrifying drama The Power, romcom Rye Lane, and Paramount Plus spy caper Rabbit Hole to get stuck into. Phew. Enjoy your weekend!

Murder Mystery 2 – Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are backmost together for Murder Mystery 2, nan 2nd outing of nan comic whodunnit. This clip around, joined mates Nick and Audrey Spitz person launched a backstage detective agency of their ain earlier heading disconnected to nan Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) wedding connected a backstage island. A enigma soon follows erstwhile he gets captured and nan wedding guests move into suspects. Oh, and Mark Strong’s MI6 hostage negotiator arrives to thief them lick nan crime. The reviews for nan caller drama person been beautiful mixed, but if you loved nan first one, it seems for illustration it will beryllium correct up your alley.

Tetris – Apple TV Plus

Tetris is simply a nostalgic travel backmost to nan 1980s to delve into nan chaotic backstory of nan addictive puzzle-solving game. Taking spot mostly down nan Iron Curtain, nan Jon S. Baird-directed play follows really Henk Rogers (played by Taron Egerton) went to utmost lengths to unafraid nan authorities to nan game. The true-life thriller besides stars Nikita Yefremov, Ben Miles, Roger Allam, and Toby Jones. If you’re looking for much connected nan movie, cheque retired our chat pinch Egerton astir playing nan real-life Rogers.

The Big Door Prize – Apple TV Plus

The large 4-0 isn’t always a large deal, right? But it is for Chris O’Dowd’s Dusty, who comes look to look pinch a Morpho instrumentality that reveals a user’s existent potential. While he refuses its shiny neon gaze, it doesn’t extremity others from tweaking themselves overnight each acknowledgment to its life-changing results. We’re getting large Black Mirror vibes from this, while O’Dowd has ever shone erstwhile drama and play combine. Might Apple person different Severance-style deed connected their hands?

Rabbit Hole – Paramount Plus

Kiefer Sutherland – of 24 fame – backmost successful nan thriller crippled is an elevator transportation connected its own. Throw successful a deliciously intriguing communicative wherever a shadowy cabal frames Sutherland’s spy Jon Weir for murder, and it’s sewage each nan makings of a pulse-pounding powerfulness struggle pinch each nan espionage trimmings. The first 2 episodes are already retired connected Paramount Plus, pinch nan twist-and-turn-filled miniseries streaming caller episodes weekly.

Rye Lane – Hulu

It’s not easy to respire caller life into definite genres, but Rye Lane feels arsenic caller arsenic immoderate romcom released successful caller years. The premise is simple: Yas and Dom meet successful London’s Rye Lane market, some caller disconnected breakups. What follows is simply a fizzy, crackling travel arsenic boy-meets-girl is transformed by head Raine Allen-Miller’s vibrant image of London complete pinch laughter retired large joke and 2 lovable leads. Come for nan chemistry, enactment for a puntastic cameo payoff from 1 of England’s nationalist acting treasures.

Kill Boksoon – Netflix

Since nan occurrence of Squid Game, Netflix has been pushing much and much irresistible Korean dramas onto our screens – which is good by us. Kill Boksoon sees statement slayer Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon) juggling her bloodletting time occupation pinch mothering her teenage daughter. An aggravated thriller pinch gory action scenes galore, this could beryllium a sleeper Netflix deed that could get everyone talking. Make judge you get up of nan curve.

The Power – Prime Video

Amazon’s caller sci-fi play The Power takes spot successful a not-so-distant early wherever teen girls abruptly create nan powerfulness to electrocute group astatine will – starring them to go nan ascendant activity successful a antecedently male-dominated world. Based connected nan best-selling book by Naomi Alderman, nan bid stars Toni Collette, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan, and Zrinka Cvitesic. We spoke to immoderate of nan cast astir nan series' energy - and uncovering your voice.

