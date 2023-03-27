The 7 best new movies and shows to stream this weekend (March 31-April 2)

46 minutes ago
The Power TV show
(Image credit: Amazon)

We're now a 4th of nan measurement done 2023 (scary, right?) but nan neverending conveyor loop of unthinkable movies and shows coming to streaming shows nary signs of slowing down.

This week, Adam Sandler gets his sleuthing chapeau backmost connected pinch Murder Mystery 2 connected Netflix, while nan streamer besides has different slayer Korean deed connected its hands pinch nan bloody Kill Boksoon.

Apple, meanwhile, gets connected nan exertion train. There's a Black Mirror twist pinch The Big Door Prize, positive Tetris is different caller kid connected nan artifact arsenic Taron Egerton leads nan singular communicative down 1 of nan world's astir enduring video games. Then there's Amazon's electrifying play The Power, romcom Rye Lane, and Paramount Plus spy caper Rabbit Hole to get stuck into. Phew. Enjoy your weekend!

Murder Mystery 2 – Netflix

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler successful Murder Mystery 2

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Netflix (opens successful caller tab)

Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler are backmost together for Murder Mystery 2, nan 2nd outing of nan comic whodunnit. This clip around, joined mates Nick and Audrey Spitz person launched a backstage detective agency of their ain earlier heading disconnected to nan Maharaja’s (Adeel Akhtar) wedding connected a backstage island. A enigma soon follows erstwhile he gets captured and nan wedding guests move into suspects. Oh, and Mark Strong’s MI6 hostage negotiator arrives to thief them lick nan crime. The reviews for nan caller drama person been beautiful mixed, but if you loved nan first one, it seems for illustration it will beryllium correct up your alley.

Tetris – Apple TV Plus

Tetris

(Image credit: Apple TV+)

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens successful caller tab)

Tetris is simply a nostalgic travel backmost to nan 1980s to delve into nan chaotic backstory of nan addictive puzzle-solving game. Taking spot mostly down nan Iron Curtain, nan Jon S. Baird-directed play follows really Henk Rogers (played by Taron Egerton) went to utmost lengths to unafraid nan authorities to nan game. The true-life thriller besides stars Nikita Yefremov, Ben Miles, Roger Allam, and Toby Jones. If you’re looking for much connected nan movie, cheque retired our chat pinch Egerton astir playing nan real-life Rogers.

The Big Door Prize – Apple TV Plus

Chris O'Dowd successful The Big Door Prize

(Image credit: Apple)

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Apple TV Plus (opens successful caller tab)

The large 4-0 isn’t always a large deal, right? But it is for Chris O’Dowd’s Dusty, who comes look to look pinch a Morpho instrumentality that reveals a user’s existent potential. While he refuses its shiny neon gaze, it doesn’t extremity others from tweaking themselves overnight each acknowledgment to its life-changing results. We’re getting large Black Mirror vibes from this, while O’Dowd has ever shone erstwhile drama and play combine. Might Apple person different Severance-style deed connected their hands?

Rabbit Hole – Paramount Plus

Kiefer Sutherland successful Rabbit Door

(Image credit: Paramount)

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Paramount Plus (opens successful caller tab)

Kiefer Sutherland – of 24 fame – backmost successful nan thriller crippled is an elevator transportation connected its own. Throw successful a deliciously intriguing communicative wherever a shadowy cabal frames Sutherland’s spy Jon Weir for murder, and it’s sewage each nan makings of a pulse-pounding powerfulness struggle pinch each nan espionage trimmings. The first 2 episodes are already retired connected Paramount Plus, pinch nan twist-and-turn-filled miniseries streaming caller episodes weekly.

Rye Lane – Hulu

Vivian Oparah and David Jonsson successful Rye Lane

(Image credit: Searchlight Pictures)

Available: US
Watch now: Hulu (opens successful caller tab)

It’s not easy to respire caller life into definite genres, but Rye Lane feels arsenic caller arsenic immoderate romcom released successful caller years. The premise is simple: Yas and Dom meet successful London’s Rye Lane market, some caller disconnected breakups. What follows is simply a fizzy, crackling travel arsenic boy-meets-girl is transformed by head Raine Allen-Miller’s vibrant image of London complete pinch laughter retired large joke and 2 lovable leads. Come for nan chemistry, enactment for a puntastic cameo payoff from 1 of England’s nationalist acting treasures.

For much connected nan movie, cheque retired our interviews pinch nan stars and director. 

Kill Boksoon – Netflix

Kill Boksoon

(Image credit: Netflix)

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Netflix (opens successful caller tab)

Since nan occurrence of Squid Game, Netflix has been pushing much and much irresistible Korean dramas onto our screens – which is good by us. Kill Boksoon sees statement slayer Gil Bok-soon (Jeon Do-yeon) juggling her bloodletting time occupation pinch mothering her teenage daughter. An aggravated thriller pinch gory action scenes galore, this could beryllium a sleeper Netflix deed that could get everyone talking. Make judge you get up of nan curve.

The Power – Prime Video

The Power TV show

(Image credit: Amazon)

Available: Worldwide
Watch now: Prime Video (opens successful caller tab)

Amazon’s caller sci-fi play The Power takes spot successful a not-so-distant early wherever teen girls abruptly create nan powerfulness to electrocute group astatine will – starring them to go nan ascendant activity successful a antecedently male-dominated world. Based connected nan best-selling book by Naomi Alderman, nan bid stars Toni Collette, Ria Zmitrowicz, Halle Bush, Auli’i Cravalho, John Leguizamo, Eddie Marsan, and Zrinka Cvitesic. We spoke to immoderate of nan cast astir nan series' energy - and uncovering your voice.

If there's thing present that tickles your fancy, past you mightiness person to commencement looking into each streaming service's backmost catalogue, which tin beryllium a daunting task fixed really galore titles they each host. Fear not, though... if you're a TV fan, past we've sewage you covered pinch our lists of nan best Netflix shows, best Disney Plus shows, and nan best Amazon Prime Video shows. 

I'm nan Entertainment Writer present astatine GamesRadar+, focusing connected news, features, and interviews pinch immoderate of nan biggest names successful movie and TV. On-site, you'll find maine marveling astatine Marvel and providing study and room somesthesia takes connected nan newest films, Star Wars and, of course, anime. Outside of GR, I emotion getting mislaid successful a bully 100-hour JRPG, Warzone, and kicking backmost connected nan (virtual) section pinch Football Manager. My activity has besides been featured successful OPM, FourFourTwo, and Game Revolution.

