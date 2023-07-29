The 75th Emmy Awards face postponement due to Hollywood strikes

The 75th yearly Emmy Awards apt won’t return spot connected September 18th arsenic planned. According to a study from Variety, vendors, producers, and others progressive pinch nan ceremonial person been notified that nan day has been pushed backmost amid nan Hollywood strikes.

While nan Academy of Television Arts & Sciences announced its nominees for nan 2023 awards connected July 12th, this took spot conscionable 1 time earlier nan Screen Actors Guild (SAG) called a strike. Meanwhile, nan Writers Guild of America (WGA) has been connected strike since May, pinch some unions looking for higher streaming residuals and protections surrounding nan usage of AI.

The Television Academy still hasn’t confirmed that nan Emmys person been delayed, but moreover if it were to return place, it would person lots of quiet seats. Under nan rules of nan strikes, actors and writers can’t judge awards for struck work, nor tin they be an arena that promotes it. Unionized actors can’t big aliases coming for nan show, either, and writers can’t create scripts.

“Like nan remainder of nan industry, we dream location will beryllium an equitable and timely solution for each parties successful nan existent guild negotiations,” nan Television Academy said successful a connection to Deadline past week. “We proceed to show nan business intimately pinch our partners astatine Fox and will counsel if and erstwhile location is an update available.”

This marks nan first clip nan Emmy Awards ceremonial has been delayed since 2001. At that time, nan Television Academy chose to postpone nan arena until November owed to nan September 11th attacks. Despite nan imaginable delay, Variety reports that shape 2 voting for nan awards will still return spot connected August 17th.

Fox, nan transmission that’s airing nan 2023 Emmys, is shooting to aerial nan show successful January 2024, while nan Television Academy is aiming for a November date, according to Variety. But pinch nary extremity to nan strikes successful show — and Hollywood’s biggest producers not budging successful nan slightest — nan Emmys apt won’t return spot this twelvemonth astatine all.