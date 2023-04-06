The Acolyte Will Feature Squid Game's Lee Jung-jae as a Jedi Master & a Jedi Wookiee

Several specifications surrounding Star Wars bid The Acolyte person been revealed astatine Star Wars Celebration 2023.

the-acolyte-logo Disney+

The Star Wars Celebration 2023 is now underway, and pinch it comes a fewer tantalizing specifications regarding nan upcoming Disney+ series, The Acoloyte. Alongside an exclusive teaser for nan Star Wars show, it has now been revealed that Squid Game prima Lee Jung-jae will play a Jedi Master with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker and Willow actor Joonas Suotamo group to characteristic arsenic a Wookiee Jedi. The Acolyte has besides been fixed a merchandise model of 2024.

Described arsenic “a mystery-thriller,” The Acolyte “will return viewers into a postulation of shadowy secrets and emerging dark-side powers successful nan last days of nan High Republic era. A erstwhile Padawan reunites pinch her Jedi Master to analyse a bid of crimes, but nan forces they face are much sinister than they ever anticipated.” Thus, The Acolyte will return audiences to an unexplored time successful nan Star Wars saga, mounting nan bid astir 100 years earlier nan events of Star Wars: Episode I – The Phantom Menace. So, while Star Wars fans are utilized to events from a agelong clip ago, The Acolyte will beryllium a from a long, long, agelong clip ago, taking america to a clip erstwhile nan Jedi Order was successful its prime. Which should supply fans pinch each mode of breathtaking Jedi and lightsaber action.

It has been known for immoderate clip that Squid Game star Lee Jung-jae will play a domiciled successful The Acoloyte, but these are nan first specifications we person gotten astir precisely what that domiciled will be. The South Korean character and filmmaker, who is simply a well-known talent crossed nan pond, made his Western breakthrough successful nan hugely celebrated Netflix series, pinch nan thought of him arsenic a Jedi Master a profoundly intriguing 1 indeed.

The Acolyte Will Introduce a Wookiee Jedi

bad_batch Disney+

As for Joonas Suotamo, he is champion known for playing Star Wars icon Chewbacca crossed nan modern Star Wars saga. First taking complete nan domiciled from Peter Mayhew arsenic a assemblage double successful nan likes of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, Suotamo later took nan lead successful Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Solo: A Star Wars Story and in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. As for his domiciled successful The Acolyte, location are only a fewer Wookiee Jedi successful nan world of Star Wars, 1 of which has featured successful nan animated bid The Bad Batch, but whether Suotamo is playing 1 of them aliases a caller characteristic remains to beryllium seen.

Russian Doll’s Leslye Headland is nan creator, showrunner, and executive shaper down The Acolyte, and will besides nonstop nan aviator episode. The bid will beryllium led by Amandla Stenberg (Bodies Bodies Bodies) arsenic nan erstwhile padawan alongside Manny Jacinto (The Good Place), Dafne Keen (Logan, His Dark Materials), Jodie Turner-Smith (Murder Mystery 2), Rebecca Henderson (Inventing Anna), Charlie Barnett (You), Dean-Charles Chapman (1917), Margarita Levieva (Daredevil: Born Again), and Carrie-Anne Moss (The Matrix Resurrections).

Production connected The Acolyte is now underway successful nan United Kingdom. The eight-episode bid is scheduled to beryllium released connected Disney+ successful 2024.

