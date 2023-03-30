The art of making remarkable memories

Mustaque Ahmed intimately scrutinises nan country’s transforming socio-political and economical conditions
Takir Hossain
Mustaque Ahmed is 1 of nan earnest painters who has been rather progressive successful nan Dhaka creation circuit since nan 1980s. During that period, nan federation crossed galore societal and governmental obstacles and traversed a number of turmoils; our imaginative faculties progressed pinch caller dreams, ideas and premises. We person gone connected to look secular democracy, which quickly sewage confused pinch post-war traumas, corruption, and ideological differences that often spell pinch war-ravaged countries. Intellectuals and promoters of creativities were expecting a free, liberal, non-communal and progressive ambiance for their innovative ventures. During that period, nan state went done galore ups and downs successful each aspects. As an aggravated onlooker, Mustaque intimately scrutinises nan country’s transforming socio-political and economical conditions. His manipulation of forms and cognisant brushwood strokes create a simultaneously earthy and contrived language. His palette swings betwixt mellow and bold, strokes betwixt rugged and controlled conjuring up a ocular playground for joyousness and ecstasy. His paintings are of soul and outer space. They intuit a analyzable reality that cannot beryllium put into words. This makes Mustaque 1 of nan astir move artists successful Bangladesh’s creation milieu.
With time, Mustaque continued to refine himself and harness a medley of skills; consequently, caller lines, techniques, forms and different types of objects were incorporated into his paintings. Besides being a romanticist and nature-focused artist, he is besides a socially and politically conscious painter. He is simply a genuinely patriotic creator and has been making awesome attempts to item our Liberation War and its various aspects. The Liberation War and massacre of 1975 are immoderate of nan subjects of Mustaque’s Paintings, which bespeak his psychological temperament, anger, symptom and anxiety, arsenic good arsenic nan perilous days of 1971 and 1975. His in-depth knowing of that play comes to his paintings realistically and symbolically. Mustaque’s paintings look much mature owed to his heavy contemplation of nan very roots of his subjects. In nan series, he has mislaid himself successful a sorrowful journey. The blending of ray and shadiness creates a consciousness of soundlessness and desolation successful his works. Since nan commencement of his profession arsenic a delicate artist, Mustaque has been trying to convey his signature reasoning process and language.
Mustaque hails from an illustrious governmental family. His begetter is Abdur Rob othername Boga Mia — a Freedom Fighter, Liberation War organiser, businessman and president of nan Pabna territory Awami League during nan pre-Liberation War period. Boga Mia was an MP and a very adjacent subordinate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Boga Mia was nan first to hoist nan emblem of independent Bangladesh successful nan Pabna territory successful 1971. He abruptly died successful 1973 successful a car mishap during an predetermination campaign. His woman Begum Jahanara Rob was an MP from Pabna and Bogura during 1973-1975, until Bangabandhu and astir of his family were killed.
During nan massacre of 1975, Mustaque was only 18 and a student of nan Department of Economics, University of Dhaka. Afterwards, he studied economics astatine nan University of Texas astatine Arlington successful nan US. He lived successful Gulshan and, during nan crisis, enthusiastically went retired of nan location connected his motorcycle to get a glimpse of nan facts. His mother forbade him to spell anywhere. But Mustaque requested to spell to his elder sister’s location astatine Dhanmondi 17. On his way, he didn’t look immoderate protests. He felt nan full metropolis was engrossed pinch panic. But erstwhile Mustaque crossed nan Sobhanbagh area, he saw a bunch of group celebrating pinch sweets. The incident had puzzled him. On reaching his sister’s house, he met seasoned politicians Abul Hasnat Muhammad Qamaruzzaman, KM Obaidur Rahman and Major Rahmatullah. All of them were very anxious. Mustaque felt profoundly wounded by nan killings.
On nan incident, Mustaque has done 2 theme-based paintings (acrylic connected canvas), and their mode of look is axenic narrative. One of nan paintings covers nan massacre of Aug 15, 1975. He has portrayed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s elephantine bloodstained fig dispersed crossed nan full representation of nan state connected nan canvas. The coating denotes nan immense value of this iconic figure. The inheritance of nan coating appears soft and sometimes uneven, mingling nan hues superbly. He has revealed his unequalled productivity successful producing expressions of condolences from a unsocial perspective. Besides these, nan creator has besides depicted an emerald-green hue pinch a travel of reddish humor successful nan mode of impressionism. The sidesplitting was done connected a moonlit night, and to item this, a pouring satellite is shown peeping complete nan canvas. Earlier, Mustaque did a number of paintings connected Bangabandhu and his life and works.
The different coating portrays immoderate aliens (forms) flying successful nan aerial aft sucking blood. The legs of nan aliens are bloodstained. And nan little portion of nan canvas has been engrossed pinch a mingling of soft greenish and reddish hues. The canvas signifies a newly-born state astir to consciousness a touch of improvement and economical emancipation, only to beryllium gravely thwarted by a group of group who past depart. The killers of 1975 stopped nan improvement of a state and, for its people, helped group up a caller trajectory filled pinch injustice, unfairness, favoritism and belief bigotry. The coating was done successful 2004 and first exhibited successful 2006 successful a section assemblage successful nan city. Now, he is again concentrating connected a bid connected Bangabandhu.
Mustaque is very thorough successful his usage of ambiguous forms and nan wide basal compositions of a painting. He meticulously uses brushwood for his trademark technique, and nan creator has experimented pinch layers of colours. Subdued and vivid hues person been decently applied to his canvas. His usage of level colours has created an aura wherever 1 tin realise his diligence and devotion towards art. In nan paintings, nan spaces look unfastened and large, intelligibly emphasising each moment. The connection successful his colours tin beryllium easy interpreted by our souls and minds.
Mustaque was nan laminitis of nan Dhaka Art Centre. He is besides an avid creation collector. His creation collections see modern Bangladeshi maestro painters, Indian maestro painters, Western modern artists and a number of promising Bangladeshi painters. He is besides a filmmaker. His documentary ‘Die Million ‘71’ received nan International Bangla Film Critic Award successful Kolkata. The documentary addresses nan taxable of genocide during nan Liberation War of Bangladesh.
[Takir Hossain is an creation professional and taste curator.]