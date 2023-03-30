Mustaque hails from an illustrious governmental family. His begetter is Abdur Rob othername Boga Mia — a Freedom Fighter, Liberation War organiser, businessman and president of nan Pabna territory Awami League during nan pre-Liberation War period. Boga Mia was an MP and a very adjacent subordinate of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Boga Mia was nan first to hoist nan emblem of independent Bangladesh successful nan Pabna territory successful 1971. He abruptly died successful 1973 successful a car mishap during an predetermination campaign. His woman Begum Jahanara Rob was an MP from Pabna and Bogura during 1973-1975, until Bangabandhu and astir of his family were killed.

During nan massacre of 1975, Mustaque was only 18 and a student of nan Department of Economics, University of Dhaka. Afterwards, he studied economics astatine nan University of Texas astatine Arlington successful nan US. He lived successful Gulshan and, during nan crisis, enthusiastically went retired of nan location connected his motorcycle to get a glimpse of nan facts. His mother forbade him to spell anywhere. But Mustaque requested to spell to his elder sister’s location astatine Dhanmondi 17. On his way, he didn’t look immoderate protests. He felt nan full metropolis was engrossed pinch panic. But erstwhile Mustaque crossed nan Sobhanbagh area, he saw a bunch of group celebrating pinch sweets. The incident had puzzled him. On reaching his sister’s house, he met seasoned politicians Abul Hasnat Muhammad Qamaruzzaman, KM Obaidur Rahman and Major Rahmatullah. All of them were very anxious. Mustaque felt profoundly wounded by nan killings.

On nan incident, Mustaque has done 2 theme-based paintings (acrylic connected canvas), and their mode of look is axenic narrative. One of nan paintings covers nan massacre of Aug 15, 1975. He has portrayed Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman’s elephantine bloodstained fig dispersed crossed nan full representation of nan state connected nan canvas. The coating denotes nan immense value of this iconic figure. The inheritance of nan coating appears soft and sometimes uneven, mingling nan hues superbly. He has revealed his unequalled productivity successful producing expressions of condolences from a unsocial perspective. Besides these, nan creator has besides depicted an emerald-green hue pinch a travel of reddish humor successful nan mode of impressionism. The sidesplitting was done connected a moonlit night, and to item this, a pouring satellite is shown peeping complete nan canvas. Earlier, Mustaque did a number of paintings connected Bangabandhu and his life and works.