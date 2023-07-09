The Ashes 2023 | Harry Brook and Mark Wood drag England back; Australia leads 2-1 in series

A superb 75 from Harry Brook and immoderate large hitting from tailender Mark Wood earned England a pulsating three-wicket triumph successful nan 3rd Ashes trial connected July 9, dragging nan hosts backmost into contention successful nan bid successful breathless fashion.

The omens were bully for England arsenic they looked to resurrect their Ashes campaign, fixed that nan past 5 world trial matches astatine Headingley had each beryllium won by nan squad fielding first, pinch 3 of those spectacular fourth-innings tally chases.

Needing 224 much runs astatine nan commencement of time 4 truthful seemed for illustration a much than gettable full to unafraid nan triumph to extremity Australia retaining nan Ashes pinch 2 matches to spare.

After Joe Root departed anterior to lunch, followed by skipper Ben Stokes early successful nan day session, nan penning appeared to beryllium connected nan wall, but Brook’s brave innings sewage England wrong rubbing distance.

Wood’s 16 from 8 balls and nan steadying caput of Chris Woakes saw nan hosts home, sparking melodramatic scenes of ceremony successful Leeds aft a lucifer wherever nan pendulum swung hr by hour.

Each trial successful this bid has been gripping successful its ain right, pinch time 4 astatine Headingley nary different. England are still up against it successful their attempts to triumph nan Ashes, pinch nary broadside coming backmost to triumph nan bid aft being 2-0 down since 1936-37.

The truth that they are backmost successful pinch a outcry is ngo accomplished, for now.

“Not bully for nan aged property worldly is it?” Stokes said. “It’s wholly different erstwhile it’s retired of your control. I conscionable sat up location reasoning astir what would I beryllium doing if I was retired there. Brooky controlled nan crippled very, very well.

“I deliberation that sound (from Brook) was nether nan unit and nan condition of wherever we are successful nan series.

“I’m conscionable tired, it’s been draining.”

Root retired conscionable earlier lunch

Supporters headed to Headingley connected time 4 hoping for much heroics from skipper Stokes connected nan crushed wherever his unthinkable 135 not retired earned England a melodramatic triumph complete their aged foes successful 2019.

Resuming nan time connected 27-0 overnight, Ben Duckett fell early aft looking successful bully touch, pinch returning all-rounder Moeen Ali quickly pursuing him backmost to nan pavilion.

But moreover astatine that point, pinch Stokes astatine nan crease, connected nan backmost of a battling 80 successful nan first innings and different period successful nan past trial astatine Lord’s, they still seemed successful a beardown position.

Root, classed 5th successful nan world trial batting rankings, past fell to a mediocre changeable conscionable earlier luncheon to displacement nan momentum erstwhile more.

Stokes’s dismissal early successful nan day convention gave moreover much impetus to Australia, pinch Jonny Bairstow adjacent to spell to put nan visitors connected nan brink of nan bid win.

Brook carried nan England resistance, reaching his half-century disconnected 57 balls — his ninth people of 50 aliases much for England successful conscionable 10 tests.

Scoring astatine a accelerated complaint has been Brook’s calling paper since he came into nan England side. He passed 1,000 trial runs successful 1,058 balls during his innings — faster than immoderate different batter successful trial history.

He could not steer his squad done to nan end, looping a drawback into nan hands of Pat Cummins, but Woakes stayed calm pinch a important 32, pinch a large six from Wood getting England person to nan total.

It was Woakes who deed nan winning runs, ensuring it is each to play for successful nan 4th trial successful Manchester successful 2 weeks’ time, successful 1 of nan astir melodramatic Ashes bid successful surviving memory.

“There were a fewer moments that went backmost and distant and that was each time really,” Cummins said. “On nan first time we mislaid six for 20-odd and yesterday nan sun was retired and we astir apt missed an opportunity. It was conscionable a mates of cardinal moments.

“It seems for illustration a bid wherever 1 convention swings successful 1 team’s favour and past nan adjacent convention nan different squad picks it up. I wouldn’t mind a stress-free one!”