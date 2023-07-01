The Barbie-Oppenheimer Double Feature Demand Is Real, AMC Has Sold 20,000 Tickets

Barbie and Oppenheimer whitethorn not sound for illustration an evident pairing connected paper. One is astir an iconic doll entering nan existent world, while nan different focuses connected a biographical communicative astir nan creation of nan atomic bomb. But that's not stopping complete 20,000 group from creating their ain double characteristic to spot some erstwhile they premiere July 21.

That's right, Variety reports nan "Barbenheimer" activity has immoderate existent traction, becoming much than conscionable a societal media joke. AMC Theatres sent retired a property merchandise stating complete 20,000 AMC Stubs members person plopped down rate to spot Barbie and Oppenheimer backmost to back. Keep successful mind: This is conscionable 1 theatre chain, truthful nan numbers are evidently higher.

"That much than 20,000 moviegoers person already made plans and purchased tickets to spot Barbie and Oppenheimer connected nan aforesaid time is simply a awesome motion that nan increasing online speech astir seeing some of these unthinkable films is turning into summons sales," said Elizabeth Frank, who's executive vice president of worldwide programming and main contented serviceman astatine AMC Theatres.

Obviously, not everyone will spot some films. As such, early search points to Barbie perchance doubling up Oppenheimer astatine nan container office opening weekend. Barbie could rake successful arsenic overmuch arsenic $80 million--though Warner Bros. is reasoning much on nan lines of $60 million--while Oppenheimer is estimated to gain $40 million.

At 1 point, location were rumors that Barbenheimer wouldn't moreover beryllium possible. There were talks earlier this twelvemonth that Oppenheimer would beryllium delayed, but that wasn't nan case. So it's still explosive versus bombshell this period astatine theaters, though arsenic noted, it's explosive pinch nan bombshell for thousands of others.

Barbie stars Margot Robbie arsenic nan iconic doll alongside Ryan Gosling arsenic Ken. Meanwhile, Cillian Murphy stars arsenic nan titular characteristic successful Oppenheimer, from filmmaker Christopher Nolan.

