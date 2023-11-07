The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals

Hannah Stryker / How-To Geek

Ready to save? Prime Day has begun, and we’ve picked retired immoderate of nan champion deals truthful you don’t person to sift done nan thousands of items connected sale.

The time is winding down, but nan deals are not! There are plentifulness of awesome discounts to return advantage of now, and much will beryllium disposable tomorrow.

Amazon Prime Day 2023 is live! Taking spot connected July 11 and 12, Prime Day intends to connection customers pinch immoderate of nan champion sales, lightning deals, and much of nan year. But, that is simply a batch to look through, and galore don’t person nan clip to scour nan monolithic income page to find nan products they want to walk their hard-earned rate on.

That’s wherever we travel in. Our curated Prime Day deals roundup picks retired immoderate of nan champion deals available, truthful you don’t request to excavation done it each yourself. That’s not all, though—you tin besides subscribe to nan How-To Geek Deals newsletter for moreover much deals twelvemonth round!

Just remember, to return advantage of immoderate of these deals, you request Amazon Prime. If you request a subscription, we person immoderate ways to grab Prime for cheap.

Best Amazon Product Deals

While we’ll cheque and update this database passim Prime Day, immoderate deals whitethorn waste retired aliases expire betwixt updates. We’ll region those expired deals arsenic we spot them and adhd caller ones, truthful support checking passim nan arena for nan astir up-to-date sales!

If there’s 1 point you cognize will beryllium connected a awesome discount for Prime Day, it’ll beryllium a batch of Amazon’s products. From Echo Dots to Kindles and more, there’s a bully chance an Amazon point you’ve had your oculus connected is connected sale.

Amazon Fire TV (43-inch) for $229.99 ($140 off)

Amazon Kindle Paperwhite (8GB) for $89.99 ($50 off)

Amazon Kindle (2022 release) for $64.99 ($35 off)

Amazon Kindle Oasis for $164.99 ($85 off)

Amazon Kindle Scribe (16 GB) for $254.99 ($85 off)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $29.99 ($30 off)

Amazon Echo Pop for $17.99 ($22 off)

for $17.99 ($22 off) Amazon Echo Studio for $154.99 ($45 off)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for $81.98 ($73 off)

Amazon Echo Show 15 (3rd Gen) for $214.98 ($97.99 off)

Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $39.99 ($20 off)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $89.99 ($100 off)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $74.99 ($75 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off)

Amazon Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) for $149.99 ($100 off)

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell for $54.99 ($45 off)

Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 ($24 off)

Amazon Smart Plug for $12.99 ($12 off)

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router for $44.99 ($25 off)

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router for $69.99 ($90 off)

Kindle Scribe (16 GB) The brand-new Kindle Scribe is connected waste for Prime Day! You tin prevention $85 connected this eReader that you tin besides usage for writing, drawing, and more.

Best TV and Streaming Deals

For Prime Day, you cognize Amazon products are going to beryllium connected sale, but you tin besides expect for location to beryllium immoderate awesome deals connected TVs and different streaming devices. If you want to debar nan Black Friday unreserved for a caller tv astatine a discount, this is 1 of your champion chances.

LG C2 55-Inch OLED evo Smart TV for $1096.99 ($403 off)

LG C2 65-Inch OLED evo Smart TV for $1496.99 ($403 off)

Sony 55-Inch X85K 4K Ultra HD TV for $778 ($121.99 off)

Sony 65-Inch X85K 4K Ultra HD TV for $898 ($201.99 off)

Sony 48-Inch A90K 4K BRAVIA XR OLED TV for $1398 ($101.99 off)

Amazon Fire TV (43-inch) for $229.99 ($140 off)

SAMSUNG 65-Inch The Serif QLED 4K Smart TV for $1697.99 ($300 off)

Epson Home Cinema LS11000 4K Projector for $3499.99 ($500 off)

XGIMI MoGo 2 Portable Projector for $299 ($100 off)

Roku Express HD Streaming Device for $19.99 ($10 off)

Roku Express 4K+ Streaming Player for $27 ($12.99 off)

Roku Streambar 4K Media Player for $89.99 ($40 off)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $24.99 ($30 off)

Amazon Fire TV Cube for $109.99 ($30 off)

Google Chromecast pinch Google TV (4K) for $39.99 ($10 off)

While invite-only, the Amazon Fire TV 43-inch Omni Series 4K is only $99.99 for Prime Day—75% disconnected nan afloat price! If you’re interested, motion up for nan invite, you whitethorn get lucky.

Best Audio Deals

If you want bully audio, typically, you person to salary a beautiful penny for it. When it comes to Prime Day, though, you tin people large savings connected immoderate of nan best speakers, headphones, home theatre systems, and plentifulness more!

JBL Clip 3 Bluetooth Speaker for $39.95 ($10 off)

Tribit StormBox Blast Portable Speaker for $169.99 ($100 off, clip coupon connected shop page)

Tribit XSound Go Bluetooth Speaker for $29.59 ($20.40 off)

Ultimate Ears Wonderboom 2 Bluetooth Speaker for $74.99 ($25 off)

Sony SRS-XE200 X-Series Bluetooth Speaker for $98 ($31.99 off)

Skullcandy Indy Evo Earbuds for $23.99 ($46 off)

Skullcandy Sesh Evo Earbuds for $21.99 ($25.09 off)

1MORE EVO Noise Cancelling Earbuds for $119.99 ($50 off, clip coupon connected page)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Buds 2 for $89.99 ($60 off)

Sony WF-1000XM4 Earbuds for $198 ($18.99 off)

OneOdio A70 Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones for $34.39 ($20.60 off)

OnePlus Buds Pro 2 for $129.99 ($50 off)

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) for $199 ($50 off)

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 for $299 ($80 off)

Sony WH-1000XM4 Headphones for $248 ($101.99 off)

Sony WH-1000XM5 Headphones for $328 ($71.99 off)

Victrola Re-Spin Suitcase Vinyl Record Player for $69.99 ($30 off)

Fluance Ai41 Speakers for $199.97 ($50.02 off)

LG S95QR Sound Bar pinch Surround Speakers for $996.99 ($803 off)

Bose Smart Soundbar 900 for $699.99 ($200 off)

Best Computer and PC Accessory Deals

Computers are not cheap, but they’re practically basal successful nan modern world. Whether you request a laptop for work, a new constituent for your gaming PC, aliases simply a caller keyboard, we person you covered.

Apple 2020 MacBook Air (M1 Chip) for $749 ($250 off)

Intel Core i9-13900K 24-Core Processor for $569.99 ($60 off)

ASUS ROG Strix LC II AIO Liquid CPU Cooler for $189.99 ($40 off)

SAMSUNG Odyssey G7 Series 32-Inch WQHD Monitor for $549.99 ($250 off)

SAMSUNG Odyssey Ark 55-Inch Curved Monitor for $1999.99 ($1500 off)

ARZOPA A1 Gamut Slim Portable Monitor for $69.99 ($30 off, clip coupon connected shop page)

TP-Link Deco AX3000 Outdoor Mesh Wi-Fi Router for $129.99 ($20 off)

Amazon eero mesh Wi-Fi router for $44.99 ($25 off)

Amazon eero Pro mesh Wi-Fi router for $69.99 ($90 off)

Cherry KW 9100 Wireless Keyboard for Mac for $47.99 ($32 off)

Mac for $47.99 ($32 off) Steelseries Apex Pro TKL Keyboard for $173.99 ($76 off)

DROP Marvel Iron Man Custom MT3 Keycap Set for $49 ($81 off)

DROP MiTo MT3 Godspeed R2 Keycap Set for $109 ($21 off)

DROP Skylight Series Keycap Set for $35 ($20 off)

DROP Holy Panda X Keyboard Switches (35-pack) for $29 ($6 off)

DROP Halo True Keyboard Switches (70-pack) for $34.60 ($10.40 off)

UGREEN USB C-Hub for $18.39 ($14.60 off, clip coupon connected shop page)

Satechi Thunderbolt 4 Slim Hub for $148.99 ($51 off, clip coupon connected shop page)

Steelseries Arctis 9 Wireless Headset for $109.49 ($90.50 off)

Apple 2020 MacBook Air pinch M1 CPU The MacBook Air pinch M1 mightiness beryllium getting a small older by this point, but it's still a awesome instrumentality moreover coming --- and pinch this discount, there's ne'er been a amended clip to get into nan macOS ecosystem.

Best Storage Deals

We tin ever usage much storage. Even if you deliberation you person enough, it’s ever champion to person much than you deliberation you need—you ne'er cognize erstwhile you abruptly request to download a bunch of 4K videos aliases backmost up a failing drive. Instead of waiting until nan past infinitesimal and paying afloat price, prime up thing connected a Prime Day discount and beryllium prepared.

SABRENT Rocket 4 Plus 1TB Internal SSD for $79.99 ($20 off)

SAMSUNG 980 PRO 1TB Internal SSD for $49.99 ($30 off)

Seagate FireCuda 530 2TB Internal SSD for $164.99 ($35 off)

WD_BLACK SN850X 1TB Internal SSD pinch Heatsink for $69.99 ($110 off)

WD_BLACK 2TB SN850 Internal SSD pinch Heatsink for $143.99 ($156 off)

Crucial MX500 4TB 2.5 Inch Internal SSD for $164.99 ($185 off)

SAMSUNG T7 500GB Portable SSD for $49.99 ($45 off)

SAMSUNG T7 Shield 1TB Portable SSD for $74.99 ($85 off)

SanDisk 2TB Portable SSD for $99.99 ($35 off)

LaCie Rugged Mini 2TB External Hard Drive for $69.99 ($40 off)

WD 16TB Elements Desktop External Hard Drive for $215.99 ($234 off)

WD 5TB My Passport for Mac External Hard Drive for $99.99 ($60 off)

WD 12TB My Book Desktop External Hard Drive for $139.99 ($180 off)

PNY 512GB EliteX-PRO60 SDXC Card for $74.99 ($50 off)

SAMSUNG PRO Plus 256GB microSD Card for $19.99 ($10 off)

SanDisk 512GB Extreme microSDXC Card for $39.99 ($69 off)

SanDisk 512GB Ultra microSDXC Card for $35.99 ($24 off)

Lexar Professional 80GB CFexpress Type A Card for $125.99 ($54 off)

SAMSUNG FIT Plus USB 3.1 Flash Drive (256GB) for $21.99 ($9 off)

SAMSUNG Type-C USB Flash Drive (256GB) for $23.99 ($16 off)

PNY 512GB PRO Elite V2 Flash Drive for $49.99 ($25 off)

Synology 4-Bay DiskStation DS923+ Diskless NAS for $479.99 ($120 off)

WD Red Pro 20TB NAS Internal Hard Drive for $319.99 ($180 off)

Best Smart Home Deals

Looking to commencement aliases grow connected your smart home? Prime Day is simply a cleanable clip to get nan smart products you’ve been eyeing—whether you usage nan Alexa ecosystem aliases not.

Google Indoor Nest Security Cam 1080p (Wired) for $69.99 ($30 off)

Arlo Pro 4 Spotlight Camera for $110.97 ($89.02 off)

Google Nest Doorbell (Battery) for $119.99 ($60 off)

Amazon Ring Alarm 8-piece kit (2nd Gen) for $149.99 ($100 off)

Amazon Ring Video Doorbell for $54.99 ($45 off)

Nanoleaf Lines Smart Lights for $159.99 ($40 off)

Nanoleaf Shapes Smart Lights for $159.99 ($40 off)

GE Lighting CYNC Dynamic Effects Smart Light Strip for $62.99 ($27 off)

GE Lighting CYNC Smart LED Light Bulbs (2-Pack) for $19.36 ($5.99 off)

GE Lighting CYNC Outdoor Smart Plug for $12.60 ($17.39 off)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) for $29.99 ($30 off)

Amazon Echo Studio for $154.99 ($45 off)

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Robot Vacuum for $249 ($100.99 off)

Ecovacs Deebot N10 Plus for $449.99 ($200 off)

roborock Q7 Max+ for $499.99 ($370 off)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) for $81.98 ($73 off)

Amazon Echo Show 15 (3rd Gen) for $214.98 ($97.99 off)

Amazon Smart Thermostat for $55.99 ($24 off)

Sensibo Sky Smart Home AC System for $78.21 ($80.79 off)

Ember Smart Mug 2 (10oz) for $99.95 ($50.04 off)

Ember Smart Travel Mug 2 (12oz) for $159.95 ($40 off)

Best Smartphone, Smartwatch, and Accessory Deals

If you request a caller phone, Prime Day is amazingly a bully clip to return advantage of immoderate deals connected immoderate of nan best smartphones available—even if it’s thing you wouldn’t see looking at! You tin besides prevention on smartwatches and different smartphone accessories, if that’s what you’re looking for.

Google Pixel 7 Pro for $649 ($250 off)

Google Pixel 7a for $449 ($50 off)

OnePlus 11 Unlocked Smartphone (128GB) for $569.99 ($130 off)

OnePlus Nord N200 Unlocked Smartphone (64GB) for $142 ($57.99 off)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Z Flip 4 for $849.99 ($210 off)

SAMSUNG Galaxy A54 Unlocked Smartphone for $349.99 ($100 off)

Motorola Edge+ (2023) for $699.99 ($100 off)

Motorola Moto G 5G (2023) for $229.99 ($20 off)

Motorola Moto G Stylus 5G for $299.99 ($100 off)

TCL 30 SE Unlocked Smartphone (64GB) for $103.59 ($56.40 off)

Apple Watch SE (2nd Gen) for $199 ($50 off)

Apple Watch Series 8 for $309 ($120 off)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Watch 5 for $159 ($120.99 off)

Google Pixel Watch for $249.99 ($100 off)

Ticwatch Pro 3 Ultra Smartwatch for $179.99 ($120 off, clip coupon connected shop page)

Anker 20W USB Type-C Charger for $11.99 ($7.28 off)

Satechi Trio Wireless Charger for $77.99 ($42 off, clip coupon connected shop page)

Satechi 108W GaN Wall Charger for $51.99 ($23 off)

Satechi Quatro Wireless Power Bank for $69.99 ($30 off)

UGREEN 100W USB-C Cable 2-Pack for $10.39 ($5.60 off)

If you’re looking to get your hands connected nan caller Motorola razr+, you tin effort and prevention $150 pinch its invite-only deal! Make judge to motion up if you’re interested.

Best Tablet and Tablet Accessory Deals

Whether you’re an Apple aliases Android fan, location are immoderate awesome deals to return advantage of if you’re looking for a tablet (or thing to spell pinch it)!

Apple iPad (9th Generation) for $249.99 ($79.01 off)

Apple iPad Air (5th Generation) for $499.99 ($99.01 off)

Apple iPad Pro 12.9-inch (6th Generation) for $1049 ($50 off)

Amazon Fire 7 tablet for $39.99 ($20 off)

Amazon Fire HD 10 tablet for $89.99 ($100 off)

Amazon Fire HD 8 Kids Pro tablet for $74.99 ($75 off)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8 for $499.99 ($200 off)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S8+ for $599.99 ($300 off)

SAMSUNG Galaxy Tab S6 Lite for $214.99 ($135 off)

One by Wacom (Small) for $29.95 ($20 off)

Wacom One Drawing Tablet pinch Screen for $237.45 ($162.50 off)

Apple Pencil (1st Generation) for $79 ($20 off)

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) for $89 ($40 off)

Wacom One HD Drawing Tablet With Screen Want a drafting tablet, but besides want to spot what you're creating easily, without nan disconnect betwixt nan tablet and nan screen? The Wacom One is nan tablet for you.

More Amazon Prime Day Deals

Looking for much awesome deals? Check retired these awesome products connected discount!

Meta Quest 2 (128GB) pinch $50 Amazon Gift Card for $299 ($50.99 off)

Fanttik X8 Portable Tire Inflator for $49.97 ($50 off)

Polaroid Now 2nd I-Type Instant Camera for $119.99 ($30 off)

KODAK Step Slim Instant Mobile Color Photo Printer for $63.99 ($16 off)

APC UPS 1500VA Battery Backup Surge Protector for $247 ($69.24 off)

UGREEN PowerRoam 1200 Portable Power Station for $749 ($250 off)

UGREEN 100W Portable Solar Panel for $149 ($150 off)

Xbox Core Controller for $46.99 ($13 off)

8Bitdo Ultimate Bluetooth Controller for $55.99 ($14 off)

Dreo Cruiser Pro T2S Tower Fan for $84.99 ($15 off)

Lasko Oscillating Tower Fan for $65.99 ($24 off)

COSORI 5-Qt Air Fryer Pro LE for $75.93 ($24.06 off)

Instant Pot Pro 6QT for $118.99 ($51 off)

LEVOIT Vital 200S Air Purifier for $159.99 ($30 off)