The Best Anime To Watch If You Like Hunter X Hunter

Hunter X Hunter debuted arsenic a manga successful 1998, and has had 2 anime adaptations truthful far, pinch nan 2014 type covering much of nan story.

Hunter X Hunter follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who wishes to go a master Hunter for illustration his father. Gon makes respective friends on nan way, including Killua, nan series' secondary protagonist. Hunter X Hunter is amazingly dark, and features awesome action sequences which usually impact immoderate benignant of Nen ability. The bid has a beautiful sizable fanbase, and location are surely other anime retired location that those fans would apt enjoy.

Updated April 6, 2023, by George Voutiritsas: Not galore manga get 2 anime adaptations that screen canonical root material, and that is 1 of nan reasons why Hunter x Hunter is specified a typical series. HxH has gathered a patient fanbase complete nan years, and ever since creator Yoshihiro Togashi announced that nan manga is coming backmost aft a lengthy hiatus, liking successful nan bid has picked up again.

Fans are eager to spot nan continuation of Gon's story, but they want to spot much of Killua and nan Phantom Troupe arsenic well. There are really several anime for illustration Hunter x Hunter, anime that stock akin communicative elements and characteristic arcs, and fans would undoubtedly bask them too.

18 Jujutsu Kaisen

In Jujutsu Kaisen, Itadori Yuji inadvertently becomes nan big of Ryomen Sukuna, nan Demon King. Luckily, Yuji is capable to power nan powerful demon to a degree, and he is taken to Tokyo Prefectural jujutsu High, wherever he hones his skills truthful that he tin exorcise nan demon erstwhile nan clip comes.

Jujutsu Kaisen is a awesome substance of adventure, and nan demons are reminiscent of immoderate of nan monsters encountered in Hunter x Hunter. The action successful Jujutsu Kaisen is driven by cursed tools, and characters who tin usage cursed power and cursed techniques, which is akin to really Nen users manipulate their aura.

17 Made In Abyss

Made successful Abyss looks for illustration a lighthearted anime intended for children, but it covers immoderate acheronian themes, conscionable for illustration Hunter x Hunter. Like HxH, several characters successful Made In Abyss meet unspeakable fates. Riko is nan main character, and he goes connected an escapade filled pinch find and training, while besides searching for an absentee parent, which is akin to Gon's narration pinch his father.

Riko and Reg are cave raiders who travel into nan abyss, wherever they brushwood relics and dangers, and they find themselves successful situations which time off them depressed and connected nan verge of death. Made successful Abyss has fantabulous drama, and it is beautifully animated.

16 Mob Psycho 100

Mob Psycho 100 centers astir Shigeo Kageyama, who 1 time wakes up pinch powerful psychic abilities. Unlike others, Shigeo chooses to supress his powers because they are excessively dangerous, and he trains successful bid to usage them properly.

As 1 mightiness suspect, Mob Psycho 100, contains a batch of absorbing abilities, which is akin to nan various Nen abilities seen successful Hunter x Hunter. Like HxH, the bid tin beryllium very funny astatine times, and though Shigeo's communicative is not arsenic elaborate arsenic Gon's, his escapade is still worthy watching.

15 The Promised Neverland

Shot from nan anime adjustment of The Promised Neverland

The statement tin beryllium made that nan Chimera Ant arc is HxH's champion arc, which is absorbing since it is highly dark. The Promised Neverland is conscionable arsenic acheronian arsenic this arc, arsenic it follows a group of orphans who study that their loving "mother" is really raising them to beryllium eaten by demons.

Emma is nan cardinal character, and she tries to lead her friends to information erstwhile she learns nan horrible truth. What makes The Promised Neverland so captivating is nan truth that nary of nan orphans person immoderate benignant of supernatural abilities that could perchance thief them.

14 Katekyo Hitman Reborn

As nan communicative progresses, HxH gets much serious, and it has nary problem delving into acheronian themes, but it still contains lighthearted and comedic moments. Katekyo Hitman Reborn besides combines comedic and superior tones beautiful well, which is why HxH fans would bask it.

Tsuna is nan main protagonist, and he is an awkward young man who wishes to find his way successful life. He meets a mini hitman who offers to make him nan caller leader of nan Vongolla crime family, and erstwhile he agrees, he goes connected a challenging travel which sees him get much mature. Along nan way, Tsuna fights enemies and battles to flooded his ain insecurities.

13 Black Clover

Black Clover centers astir Asta and Yuno, a brace of orphans who wish to go nan Wizard King. Yuno is simply a prodigy erstwhile it comes to magic, and he possesses a awesome woody of power, whereas Asta was calved without magic and focuses connected beingness spot instead. The 2 create a friends rivalry.

Asta and Yuno whitethorn not beryllium Killua and Gon, but their narration is akin successful immoderate ways. Mana is Black Clover's powerfulness system, and erstwhile a mage turns 15, they are capable to get a grimoire that allows them to formed circumstantial spells. This is somewhat akin to Nen and really galore users get introduced to it aft completing nan Hunter Exam.

12 My Hero Academia

My Hero Academia is group successful a world wherever 80% of humanity possesses immoderate type of powerfulness called a Quirk. Like Nen, Quirks are a unsocial type of powerfulness system, and galore of nan powers person immoderate type of limitation aliases typical conditions.

There is simply a awesome woody of action successful MHA that Hunter x Hunter fans will enjoy, and location are plenty of heartwarming moments arsenic well. MHA focuses connected Izuku Midoriya, a young boy who was calved without a Quirk, but he gains 1 aft his idol makes him his successor. Izuku's determination is reminiscent of Gon's, truthful HxH fans will surely for illustration him.

11 Demon Slayer

After his begetter dies, Tanjiro becomes his family's provider. One time while he is out, nan demon king kills his family and transforms his sister Nezuko into a demon. She manages to clasp her humanity, and Tanjiro vows to cure her and avenge his family. He does this by joining nan Demon Slayer Corps.

Demon Slayer is filled pinch many absorbing characters and contains plentifulness of action and comedy, but it tin get rather affectional arsenic well. These are characteristics that it shares pinch Hunter x Hunter, and nan demons are reminiscent of nan Chimera Ants, some successful position of complexity and viciousness.

10 No Game, No Life

No Game, No Life debuted backmost successful 2014. Despite only having 12 episodes, it is easy 1 of the champion Isekai anime of each time. The bid follows nan lives of Sora and Shiro, a brace of step-siblings who are renowned for being undefeated successful an online video game.

One day, nan siblings are challenged to a crippled of chess by a deity from different reality. When they win, they are sent to a different world that revolves astir games. Sora specializes successful strategy and acold readings, while his sister specializes successful logic and calculations. Those who liked Hunter x Hunter's Greed Island Arc will apt bask this anime too.

9 Seven Deadly Sins

Seven Deadly Sins follows a group of 7 individuals, all of whom are exceptionally strong. The bid starts pinch nan group scattered and wanted for treason, but nan truth is yet revealed, and their names are cleared. They past spell connected to conflict powerful members of nan Demon and Goddess Clans.

Like Hunter X Hunter, Seven Deadly Sins is an action-packed anime group successful a ample world. They some characteristic ample casts pinch characters who time off lasting impressions. Both bid besides connection plentifulness of strategical action scenes.

8 Naruto

Naruto was 1 of nan astir celebrated anime bid for a decade, and it is decidedly nan benignant of series that caller anime fans would enjoy. It follows an orphan boy who wishes to go Hokage, nan leader of his village. He yet achieves his dream, while besides becoming a leader and 1 of nan strongest ninjas successful history.

Both Naruto and Hunter X Hunger person awesome characters who beryllium to clans that were wiped out, and some of these characters person typical eyes pinch unsocial abilities. Naruto's story besides focuses connected friendship, and each conflict utilizes immoderate type of ninjutsu, which is somewhat comparable to nan Nen battles successful Hunter X Hunter.

7 One Piece

Many see One Piece to beryllium the top shonen anime of each time, and it surely lives up to nan hype. It is simply a monolithic communicative that focuses connected Monkey D. Luffy and nan Straw Hat Pirates. Over nan people of 2 decades, fans of nan bid person met hundreds of unsocial characters, including respective based connected existent humanities figures.

Luffy aspires to go Pirate King, conscionable for illustration Gon wishes to go a awesome Hunter for illustration his father, and they are some highly likable protagonists. Hunter X Hunter may person Nen, but One Piece has Devil Fruits, which springiness a wide assortment of powers.

6 Dr. Stone

Senku Ishigami whitethorn person an incredibly impractical hairstyle, but he is arguably 1 of nan smartest characters successful each anime, and he is nan bosom and psyche of Dr. Stone. He and his friends were mean teenagers surviving successful nan modern day, but a unusual arena petrifies each quality connected Earth for thousands of years.

Senku yet breaks retired of nan stone, and uses his technological mind to effort and prevention nan remainder of humanity. Dr. Stone may not person arsenic overmuch action arsenic Hunter X Hunter, but some bid attraction connected characters who are trying to execute awesome things while venturing done a comparatively chartless world.

Fullmetal Alchemist: Brotherhood takes viewers connected an affectional roller coaster, and it is held successful precocious respect because of its characters and writing. It follows Edward and Alphonse Elric, a brace of brothers who wish to get their bodies back, but their quest yet leads to a confrontation pinch a would-be God and his inhuman subordinates.

Alchemy must abide by nan laws of balanced exchange, truthful it is rather different from Nen, but nan battles successful FMA: Brotherhood are still breathtaking to watch. Both bid person well-developed characters, so Hunter X Hunter fans should find it entertaining.

4 Dororo

Dororo was 1 of 2019's champion series, and it deserves to beryllium mentioned amongst different great samurai anime. A samurai lord thirsted for power, and demons answered his call, but nan value was his firstborn son, who became a ronin named Hyakkimaru. He yet meets an orphan named Dororo while walking nan countryside.

Both bid are well-written, but Dororo is somewhat darker than Hunter X Hunter. It whitethorn beryllium much mature, but Dororo shares akin themes and aesthetics pinch nan second portions of Hunter X Hunter's story.

3 JoJo's Bizarre Adventure

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure's animation whitethorn not beryllium for everyone, but it is still a great anime to binge connected Netflix. It takes spot successful a world akin to our own, and it follows respective members of nan Joestar family, who extremity up battling supernatural forces. There person been respective JoJos complete nan years, and they person each had awesome battles and storylines.

In Hunter X Hunter, the Nen is simply a bully powerfulness strategy because abilities person circumstantial rules and conditions that request to beryllium followed. JoJo's Stand powerfulness strategy is beautiful akin successful that regard. Those who for illustration Hunter X Hunter's strategical combat style will admit JoJo's action arsenic well.

2 Magi: The Labyrinth of Magic

The Magi series follows a young mage named Aladdin and an adventurer named Alibaba who recreation astir looking for dungeons. These dungeons person galore riches, arsenic good arsenic a powerful magical being called a Djinn, who will state themselves pinch nan adventurer who proves to beryllium worthy.

Magi's magic strategy is successful nary measurement akin to Nen, and nan battles are rather different arsenic well, but that is not what Hunter X Hunter fans will for illustration astir it. It's an action-packed anime that does not mind getting acheronian astatine times, and it focuses heavy connected nan adventure.

1 Yu Yu Hakusho

Yu Yu Hakusho follows a teenage boy who dies redeeming a child's life, but he ends up coming backmost to life aft passing a bid of tests successful nan afterlife. This leads to him becoming an underworld detective who must woody pinch cases involving demons who person entered nan quality world.

At first glance, Yu Yu Hakusho and Hunter X Hunter seem very different, but they stock akin themes, and definite characters consciousness very similar. The logic for this is that some bid were created and written by Yoshihiro Togashi.

