The BEST Chicken Enchilada Recipe

The Best Chicken Enchiladas are easy to make and customize pinch your favourite fillings! Topped pinch enchilada condiment and fresh successful 30 minutes!

Chicken Enchiladas are ever a favourite meal prime because they’re delicious and speedy to make. I bask serving chips pinch salsa and guacamole.

I’ve ever been a immense instrumentality of delicious, elemental suppers. I deliberation astir of america admit those, particularly connected engaged nights. These enchiladas are astir decidedly 1 of those dishes! I’ll moreover spell truthful acold arsenic to opportunity these are nan BEST Chicken Enchiladas I’ve ever tasted!

Chicken Enchiladas

Not only are these nan champion chickenhearted enchiladas, but because they are truthful speedy and elemental to make, I find myself making them often. Simply put, tortillas are stuffed pinch shredded chicken, cheese, and your favourite fillings and past topped pinch a delicious homemade reddish enchilada sauce and food and baked for 20 minutes. These classical chickenhearted enchiladas make a awesome speedy and easy weeknight dinner, yet are still a favourite prime for weekends arsenic well.

How to Make Chicken Enchiladas

To make this recipe, location are conscionable a fewer things you’ll need:

Ingredients

tortillas – You tin usage your favourite maize aliases flour tortilla for this recipe. If you are utilizing maize tortillas, I’ve recovered that warming them successful nan microwave connected a damp insubstantial towel for a fewer moments makes them much easy pliable to forestall immoderate tearing arsenic they are filled and rolled. If you are utilizing flour tortillas, they are mostly pliable capable to usage without warming them.

– You tin usage your favourite maize aliases flour tortilla for this recipe. If you are utilizing maize tortillas, I’ve recovered that warming them successful nan microwave connected a damp insubstantial towel for a fewer moments makes them much easy pliable to forestall immoderate tearing arsenic they are filled and rolled. If you are utilizing flour tortillas, they are mostly pliable capable to usage without warming them. cheese – nan look includes food successful nan filling of nan enchilada arsenic good arsenic much connected apical for baking. I typically for illustration to shred my ain food consecutive from nan artifact to usage successful recipes, but you tin besides usage pre-shredded store-bought food if you prefer. For nan cheese, I for illustration to usage Monterrey Jack cheese. If I usage store-bought shredded cheese, I besides for illustration to usage a Mexican food blend.

– nan look includes food successful nan filling of nan enchilada arsenic good arsenic much connected apical for baking. I typically for illustration to shred my ain food consecutive from nan artifact to usage successful recipes, but you tin besides usage pre-shredded store-bought food if you prefer. For nan cheese, I for illustration to usage Monterrey Jack cheese. If I usage store-bought shredded cheese, I besides for illustration to usage a Mexican food blend. enchilada Sauce – I usage my easy homemade enchilada sauce for this recipe. It is truthful speedy and easy to make successful your blender. If you prefer, you tin besides usage your favourite store-bought.

– I usage my easy homemade enchilada sauce for this recipe. It is truthful speedy and easy to make successful your blender. If you prefer, you tin besides usage your favourite store-bought. chicken – For this recipe, you’ll usage 2 cups of cooked, shredded chicken. It is simply a awesome measurement to usage leftover chicken, for illustration baked chicken. You tin besides usage my easy shredded chickenhearted recipe (which is awesome for repast prep!). You tin besides usage a store-bought rotisserie chickenhearted and shred it.

Optional Fillings and Toppings

onion – a spot of diced bulb adds further spirit and texture to these enchiladas.

– a spot of diced bulb adds further spirit and texture to these enchiladas. green chilis – nan spirit of nan greenish chilis reminds maine truthful overmuch of immoderate delicious enchiladas astatine my favourite Mexican restaurant. A mini tin of drained greenish chilis is each you need.

– nan spirit of nan greenish chilis reminds maine truthful overmuch of immoderate delicious enchiladas astatine my favourite Mexican restaurant. A mini tin of drained greenish chilis is each you need. black beans – we emotion to adhd a tin of drained and rinsed achromatic beans to this look from clip to time. It stretches nan look and allows you to trim nan magnitude of chickenhearted needed for nan look by half if you wish.

– we emotion to adhd a tin of drained and rinsed achromatic beans to this look from clip to time. It stretches nan look and allows you to trim nan magnitude of chickenhearted needed for nan look by half if you wish. toppings – sour cream, diced greenish onions, shredded lettuce, and chopped tomatoes each make delicious options.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep nan crockery and tortillas. After prepping nan crockery with nonstick cooking spray, dispersed enchilada condiment successful nan bottommost of nan baking crockery arsenic directed. If utilizing maize tortillas, you whitethorn want to lukewarm them arsenic described successful nan recipe. No request to do this for flour tortillas. Assemble chickenhearted enchiladas. In a ample bowl, operation together nan chicken, enchilada sauce, and immoderate further fillings desired. Spoon nan chickenhearted substance into nan halfway of nan tortilla and apical pinch shredded cheese. Fold nan tortilla and spot seam-side down into nan prepared baking dish, and repetition pinch nan remaining tortillas. Bake nan enchiladas. Pour enchilada condiment complete nan assembled enchiladas and apical pinch shredded cheese. Bake for 20 minutes until nan food has melted and is bubbly. Top and serve. Top pinch your favourite toppings and serve.

Cooking Tip – You’ll besides announcement successful nan look video that I emotion to sometimes flip nan constituent fillings (chicken, enchilada sauce, onions, greenish chilis) into a slow cooker and fto it navigator successful nan slow cooker for 6 hours connected debased if I do not person shredded chickenhearted fresh to go. Once cooked, I past shred my chickenhearted successful nan slow cooker and capable my tortillas, apical pinch cheese, and proceed pinch nan recipe. The chicken, erstwhile cooked each time pinch nan enchilada sauce, onions, and chilis, has an unthinkable spirit that I highly urge you try!

What to Serve pinch Chicken Enchiladas

Here are a fewer of our favourite dishes to service alongside this recipe.

Chips and Queso, arsenic good arsenic salsa and guacamole, are ever favorites.

Cilantro Lime Rice

Refried Beans

House Salad

Storage and Freezer Instructions

To store. Allow nan enchiladas to cool. Wrap tightly and shop successful nan refrigerator for up to 3 days.

To freeze. Allow enchiladas to cool completely. Transfer to an airtight, freezer-safe container. If nan baking crockery utilized is freezer-safe, usage an airtight lid if nan crockery has one, aliases wrap it good pinch a freezer-safe wrap to make nan crockery arsenic airtight arsenic possible. Store successful nan freezer for up to 3 months.

To serve. Place nan enchiladas successful nan refrigerator and let them to thaw overnight. Reheat successful nan oven astatine 350º F until warmed throughout, and nan food is bubbly (about 20 minutes).

More Delicious Enchilada Recipes

If you emotion enchiladas arsenic my family does, past you whitethorn want to springiness immoderate of my different recipes a try:

Buffalo Chicken Enchiladas

Beef Enchiladas

Beef and Bean Enchiladas

White Chicken Enchiladas

Here’s my Chicken Enchilada Recipe. I deliberation you are going to LOVE them!

Chicken Enchilada Recipe Dinner — 30 mins Prep Time 10 mins Cook Time 20 mins Servings 8 Course Main Course Cuisine Mexican Author Robyn Stone The Best Chicken Enchiladas are easy to make and customize pinch your favourite fillings! Topped pinch easy homemade enchilada condiment and fresh successful 30 minutes! ▢ 2 cups cooked shredded chicken

▢ 1 1/2 cups enchilada sauce

▢ 8 (10-inch) corn aliases flour tortillas

▢ 2 1/2 cups shredded Monterrey Jack cheese or Mexican-blend cheese Optional Fillings and Toppings ▢ ½ medium onion diced

▢ 1 (4-ounce) can greenish chilies drained

▢ 1 (15-ounce) tin black beans drained and rinsed

▢ 1/2 cup sour cream

▢ 2 green onions chopped Prep. Preheat oven to 350º F. Spray a 9 x 13 baking crockery pinch nonstick cooking spray. Spread ½ cup of enchilada condiment into nan bottommost of nan baking dish. If utilizing maize tortillas, lukewarm tortillas successful nan microwave wrapped successful a damp insubstantial towel aliases beverage towel until soft and easy pliable, astir 30 seconds. If utilizing flour tortillas, location is mostly nary request to lukewarm them.

Assemble chickenhearted enchiladas. In a ample bowl, operation together nan cooked shredded chicken, ½ cup of enchilada sauce, and preferred fillings. Spoon chickenhearted substance into nan halfway of each tortilla. Top pinch astir ¼ cup grated food and fold 2 ends of tortilla complete nan filled center. Place nan tortilla seam broadside down into nan baking dish. Repeat until each tortillas person been filled.

Bake enchiladas. Pour remaining enchilada condiment complete nan assembled tortillas. Top pinch grated cheese. Place successful oven and cook for astir 20 minutes, until food has melted thoroughly and has go bubbly.

Garnish and serve. Garnish pinch your favourite toppings and service warm. Storage and Freezer Instructions To store. Allow nan enchiladas to cool. Wrap tightly and shop successful nan refrigerator for up to 3 days. To freeze. Allow enchiladas to cool completely. Transfer to an airtight, freezer-safe container. If nan baking crockery utilized is freezer-safe, usage an airtight lid if nan crockery has one, aliases wrap it good pinch a freezer-safe wrap to make nan crockery arsenic airtight arsenic possible. Store successful nan freezer for up to 3 months. To serve. Place nan enchiladas successful nan refrigerator and let them to thaw overnight. Reheat successful nan oven astatine 350º F until warmed throughout, and nan food is bubbly (about 20 minutes). Serving: 1enchilada | Calories: 295kcal | Carbohydrates: 5g | Protein: 31g | Fat: 16g | Saturated Fat: 8g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 2g | Monounsaturated Fat: 5g | Cholesterol: 95mg | Sodium: 650mg | Potassium: 225mg | Fiber: 1g | Sugar: 3g | Vitamin A: 607IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 275mg | Iron: 2mg

Enjoy!

From nan Add a Pinch look archives. Originally published 2012.