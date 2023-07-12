The Best Cornbread Muffins Recipe

These cornbread muffins are quick, easy, tender, and delicious! Lightly sweetened pinch honey, they are a favourite pinch soups, chili, stews, BBQ, and more!

Cornbread makes nan champion broadside to spell on pinch truthful galore dishes, particularly immoderate of our Southern favorites for illustration BBQ, Brunswick stew, vegetable soup, chili, and truthful overmuch more. These tender cornbread muffins are lightly sweetened pinch chromatic and are perfectly balanced truthful that they are not excessively saccharine to service pinch a assortment of meals. They ever look to beryllium nan first point to vanish erstwhile I service them. 😉

How to Make nan Best Cornbread Muffins

To make these cornbread muffins, you’ll conscionable request six ingredients. These ingredients are staples successful my location which makes this a simple, speedy look to operation together for engaged weeknights and weekends.

Ingredients

Be judge to spot nan look paper beneath for nan afloat listing of ingredients, instructions, notes, and estimated nutritional information.

Cornmeal – Made from crushed yellowish aliases achromatic maize ranging successful texture from finely crushed to coarse. I for illustration to usage a chromatic crushed cornmeal arsenic I judge it is nan cleanable texture successful recipes.

– Made from crushed yellowish aliases achromatic maize ranging successful texture from finely crushed to coarse. I for illustration to usage a chromatic crushed cornmeal arsenic I judge it is nan cleanable texture successful recipes. Self-rising flour – If you do not person self-rising flour connected hand, you tin easy make your ain successful conscionable a fewer minutes. [Resource: How to Make Self-Rising Flour]

– If you do not person self-rising flour connected hand, you tin easy make your ain successful conscionable a fewer minutes. [Resource: How to Make Self-Rising Flour] Buttermilk – Likewise, if you do not person buttermilk connected hand, you tin easy make your own. [Resource: How to Make Buttermilk Substitute] You tin besides substitute pinch your favourite beverage – whole, low-fat, oat milk, aliases different plant-based milk.

– Likewise, if you do not person buttermilk connected hand, you tin easy make your own. [Resource: How to Make Buttermilk Substitute] You tin besides substitute pinch your favourite beverage – whole, low-fat, oat milk, aliases different plant-based milk. Honey – This look is balanced and lightly sweetened to spell pinch galore dishes. If you would for illustration it little sweet, trim aliases omit nan honey. Like it a small sweeter? Simply summation nan chromatic to your preference. If vegan, you tin substitute pinch maple syrup aliases sugar.

– This look is balanced and lightly sweetened to spell pinch galore dishes. If you would for illustration it little sweet, trim aliases omit nan honey. Like it a small sweeter? Simply summation nan chromatic to your preference. If vegan, you tin substitute pinch maple syrup aliases sugar. Butter – The melted food adds truthful overmuch spirit to these muffins. If vegan, substitute pinch your favourite works butter.

– The melted food adds truthful overmuch spirit to these muffins. If vegan, substitute pinch your favourite works butter. Eggs – The ratio betwixt nan eggs and nan flour helps these cornbread muffins to emergence beautifully. If you are vegan, usage your favourite ovum substitute suitable for baking.

Step-by-Step Instructions

Prep. Preheat nan oven to 425º F. Line nan muffin cookware pinch insubstantial liners aliases lightly grease pinch rootlike oil. Set speech arsenic you are preparing nan cornbread muffin batter.

Prepare nan batter. Whisk together nan barren ingredients, cornmeal, and self-rising flour, successful a ample mixing bowl. Whisk together nan bedewed ingredients, buttermilk, honey, melted butter, and eggs, until soft successful a 2-cup measuring cup aliases different bowl. Stir nan bedewed ingredients into nan barren ingredients until conscionable combined.

Bake. Evenly administer nan batter into nan prepared muffin pan, filling each 3/4 full. Bake until nan cornbread muffins person risen and nan halfway springs to nan touch, astir 15 to 20 minutes. Remove from nan oven and let to cool slightly.

Serve. Serve warm. They are delicious pinch a smear of food and a drizzle of honey!

Make Ahead and Freezing Instructions

To make ahead. Bake and cool nan cornbread muffins. Store successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat and serve.

To freeze. Bake and cool completely. Store successful a freezer-safe, airtight instrumentality successful nan freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight. Reheat and serve.

Other Favorite Quick and Easy Bread Recipes

Buttermilk Biscuits

Cream Biscuits

Skillet Cornbread

Banana Muffins

Frequently Asked Questions

Can you shop cornbread muffins astatine room somesthesia overnight? It is champion to shop them successful nan refrigerator; however, you tin shop cornbread muffins astatine room somesthesia overnight if you decently shop them. Line nan retention instrumentality pinch a insubstantial towel and past spot nan cornbread muffins successful a azygous furniture connected apical of nan towel to sorb immoderate moisture. The muffins whitethorn beryllium sticky aliases a spot soggy nan longer they are stored.

Here’s my favourite cornbread muffins recipe. I dream you emotion them arsenic overmuch arsenic we do!

Prep Time: 5 minutes minutes Cook Time: 15 minutes minutes Total Time: 20 minutes minutes Servings: 12 Prep. Preheat oven to 425º F. Line muffin cookware pinch insubstantial liners, spray pinch baking spray aliases lightly grease pinch rootlike oil. Set aside.

Whisk together barren ingredients. Whisk together nan cornmeal and self-rising flour successful a ample mixing bowl.

Whisk together bedewed ingredients. Add nan buttermilk, honey, food and eggs to a 2-cup measuring cup aliases different mixing bowl. Whisk together until nan ovum is good combined.

Combine and Bake. Stir nan bedewed ingredients into nan barren ingredients. Spoon nan cornbread muffin substance evenly into nan prepared muffin pan, until each is filled 3/4. Bake until nan cornbread muffins person risen and nan halfway springs to nan touch, astir 15 – 20.

Serve. Allow nan muffins to cool successful nan cookware for a fewer moments and past tally a weapon astir nan separator of nan muffin to merchandise them from nan pan, if needed. Serve warm. Adjust Sweetness:

If you would for illustration your cornbread muffins little sweet, trim aliases omit nan honey. If you would for illustration it sweeter, simply summation nan chromatic to your preference. If vegan, you tin substitute pinch maple syrup aliases sugar. Vegan Cornbread Muffins:

To make these muffins vegan-friendly, usage maple syrup alternatively of honey, usage your favourite plant-based beverage and butter, arsenic good arsenic your favourite baking-friendly ovum substitute. To make ahead. Bake and cool nan cornbread muffins. Store successful an airtight instrumentality successful nan refrigerator for up to 4 days. Reheat and serve. To freeze. Bake and cool completely. Store successful a freezer-safe, airtight instrumentality successful nan freezer for up to 3 months. Thaw successful nan refrigerator overnight. Reheat and serve. Serving: 1muffin | Calories: 215kcal | Carbohydrates: 26g | Protein: 5g | Fat: 10g | Saturated Fat: 6g | Polyunsaturated Fat: 1g | Monounsaturated Fat: 3g | Trans Fat: 1g | Cholesterol: 54mg | Sodium: 101mg | Potassium: 102mg | Fiber: 2g | Sugar: 6g | Vitamin A: 315IU | Vitamin C: 1mg | Calcium: 33mg | Iron: 1mg Nutrition accusation is automatically calculated, truthful should only beryllium utilized arsenic an approximation.

Enjoy!

Robyn xo