The best disk clone apps for Mac in 2023

A fistful of macOS apps fto you make near-exact copies of your Mac's retention devices, which tin beryllium useful for backing up successful lawsuit of a information emergency.

Sometimes it's useful to make a full, complete, nonstop transcript of 1 of your Mac's drives - particularly nan Startup Disk. Due to nan complexity of macOS's UNIX underpinnings and nan immense number of files installed pinch macOS, making a disk clone tin beryllium a daunting task.

There are respective apps you tin usage to make a disk clone aliases to backmost up and reconstruct your Mac's drives and volumes. These include, but are not constricted to:

Apple Disk Utility SuperDuper! Carbon Copy Cloner balena Etcher Clonezilla ChronoSync and ChronoSync Express Disk Drill Get Backup Pro 3 EaseUS Todo Backup dd rsync Raspberry Pi Imager

There's a quality betwixt cloning a thrust aliases partition, and backing it up.

Backing up intends copying files and folders successful nan aforesaid level arsenic nan root thrust aliases volume, and perchance storing nan backup successful a proprietary format for later restoration utilizing nan aforesaid software.

Proprietary backups are OK, but you whitethorn want to make an nonstop transcript of a thrust aliases measurement astatine nan artifact level.

Most drives shop information successful blocks connected disk - and information is usually publication and written successful block-sized chunks. Most thrust blocks are 512 bytes successful size, but tin besides beryllium 1024, 2048, aliases 4096 bytes.

Drive mechanisms, aliases "mechs" usually person soul buffers which make disk I/O faster by storing precocious utilized blocks successful a thrust cache for faster I/O. Using definite commands it's imaginable to bypass disk caches and do "raw" I/O which sounds aliases writes information connected disk immediately.

For existent and nonstop disk clones, a block-by-block transcript is necessary.

There are besides galore cloud-based backup services online, and while useful, they're not existent instrumentality cloners, truthful we won't screen them here.

Apple Disk Utility

The simplest measurement to make a artifact transcript of a thrust aliases measurement connected macOS is to usage Apple's Disk Utility. Apple's inferior has nan expertise to make nonstop block-level disk clones and prevention them successful disk image (.dmg) format.

The .dmgs tin past beryllium restored to different instrumentality later.

To make a disk image pinch Drive Utility, unfastened it successful /Applications/Utilities/, and prime a measurement from nan database connected nan left. Control-click aliases right-click nan volume, and prime "Image from" from nan popup menu.

Select a destination to create nan .dmg record at, and prime either "read-only" aliases "DVD/CD Master" from nan popup paper successful nan lower-right area of nan Save panel.

Click "Save" and participate an admin password erstwhile prompted for nan disk images-helper tool. This privileged helper instrumentality is portion of macOS and requires typical permissions to make nan copy.

Once you participate an admin password, Disk Utility will statesman copying nan selected measurement to nan destination, storing an nonstop block-level transcript wrong nan .dmg file. Once nan transcript completes, Disk Utility will notify you of occurrence aliases failure.

Note that nan existent macOS Startup Disk measurement can't beryllium cloned aliases copied utilizing Disk Utility.

To transcript a Startup Disk, you'll request to footwear into immoderate different macOS volume, tally Disk Utility from there, past clone nan macOS footwear disk you want to copy. Or you tin footwear into macOS Recovery by rebooting and holding down nan "R" cardinal connected nan keyboard.

Restoring from Apple Disk Utility

To reconstruct a macOS measurement from a disk clone .dmg file, commencement up into immoderate macOS bootable measurement different than nan 1 you want to reconstruct to, tally Disk Utility from there, past prime "Scan Image for Restore" from nan Images paper successful nan menubar.

Select nan .dmg record you want to reconstruct successful nan Open panel, participate an admin password, and fto Disk Utility scan it. This is basal truthful Disk Utility tin verify that nan image tin beryllium restored to a beingness disk.

Once nan scan completes, click "Done" successful nan advancement window.

Next, Control-click, aliases right-click nan beingness disk measurement you want to reconstruct nan .dmg to, and take "Restore" from nan popup menu.

Note you're choosing nan destination measurement first, not nan .dmg. Most volumes that are writable and listed successful Disk Utility tin beryllium restored to.

In nan expanse that pops up, click nan "Image" fastener to nan correct of nan "Restore from:" popup menu, and prime nan .dmg record you created previously. Essentially this is nan reverse of nan process you utilized erstwhile you created nan .dmg.

The measurement selected to reconstruct to will beryllium wholly erased and nan .dmg's contents copied successful its spot - truthful beryllium observant earlier clicking nan "Restore" fastener successful nan sheet. Once you do, nan reverse transcript process will statesman and nan .dmg will beryllium restored to nan selected volume.

Note you tin besides fundamentally clone straight from 1 measurement to different by selecting immoderate measurement isolated from nan Startup Disk from nan "Restore from:" popup paper - alternatively of selecting a .dmg to reconstruct from.

In Disk Utility, "Restoring" fundamentally intends cloning - whether nan root of nan clone is simply a saved .dmg file, aliases a beingness volume.

One awesome advantage of doing artifact copies is that each nan metadata from nan root measurement gets copied precisely to nan destination on pinch nan information itself. This is peculiarly important erstwhile cloning bootable drives since parts of macOS's UNIX underpinnings require definite UNIX permissions to beryllium group connected immoderate strategy files successful bid for nan OS to activity properly.

SuperDuper!

SuperDuper! from Shirt Pocket is possibly nan astir beloved of each macOS disk cloning apps. Released soon aft Mac OS X's first preamble successful 2000, SuperDuper! has been astir for decades and is highly reliable.

It's besides fast, has tons of options, and is free for basal disk copying. The paid type adds features specified arsenic scheduling, Smart Update, Sandboxing, and scripting.

SuperDuper! isn't a artifact copier, but it is intelligent astir really it copies drives - it knows really to correctly group record permissions and different metadata to insure copied volumes are bootable erstwhile restored.

The paid type besides knows really to do incremental copies truthful if your root disk changes, SuperDuper! tin prevention clip by only copying complete nan caller changes to nan destination disk.

Additional cool features of SuperDuper! see nan expertise to tally ammunition scripts and instal .pkgs earlier and aft copy, repair disk permissions earlier copying, and choosing whether to backup each files connected a measurement aliases conscionable personification files.

SuperDuper! costs $28 connected nan Shirt Pocket website to afloat unlock, but includes free elements.

Carbon Copy Cloner

Another long-time disk clone instrumentality for macOS is Carbon Copy Cloner from Bombich Software.

Also 1 of nan oldest disk copiers for macOS, CCC arsenic it is amended known tin make copies of drives and volumes successful afloat aliases incrementally, utilizing schedules, and utilizing snapshots that archive disks astatine moments successful clip for later restoration/recovery.

The second characteristic is useful to retrieve files if they spell missing, get deleted, aliases if you conscionable want to spell backmost to an older type from a definite date. CCC tin besides make intelligent incremental copies from NAS sources quickly by utilizing indexing.

CCC useful utilizing Tasks, which are sets of backup aliases reconstruct procedures to tally connected circumstantial volumes.

Tasks tin beryllium grouped and scheduled, and you tin position Tasks individually, by groups, aliases by volumes they are associated with. A elemental tabbed interface makes switching views easy.

There are a big of different features specified arsenic pausing and resuming backups, a dashboard, elemental mode, and watching folders to induce incremental backups automatically immoderate clip nan contented of a files changes.

Another very useful characteristic is nan expertise to hunt copied backups.

CCC besides includes an optional menubar icon for speedy entree to tasks, nan expertise to tally preflight scripts, email notifications for backup tasks, and artillery options for laptops.

There's besides a macOS Media Installer Assistant which helps you make bootable macOS installer disks.

It should beryllium noted that CCC tin make artifact copies of immoderate volumes, but only if definite conditions are met, and only connected nan first backup. All consequent incremental backups of nan aforesaid measurement are connected a file-by-file basis.

Carbon Copy Cloner costs $50 from nan charismatic website, but location is simply a 30-day free proceedings available.

Etcher

Etcher from balena is simply a elemental and elegant disk clone app that is elemental to use.

The UI is easy: group a root to transcript from, a target retention device, and click nan Flash! button.

Sources tin see bootable .iso OS image files, an image record stored successful balenaCloud, aliases for block-exact copies an attached retention device.

Clicking Flash from file displays a modular Open pane, from which you tin prime a .iso image file. Once selected, click Select Target to prime a beingness section retention instrumentality to flash nan image record to.

The instrumentality tin beryllium immoderate disk, a USB thumb drive, aliases different read/write media.

Unlike astir different cloning apps, you prime a earthy beingness disk astatine nan instrumentality level successful Etcher. These are listed by instrumentality sanction (embedded firmware name, actually), and BSD disk number, which you tin position successful Terminal by typing:

diskutil list

and pressing Return.

For example:

/dev/disk9

is beingness BSD disk number 9, mounted successful nan dev/ (device) directory. Most BSD beingness devices are connected to macOS via its BSD underpinnings successful nan /dev directory.

Beware that erstwhile selecting a beingness instrumentality arsenic a destination successful Etcher, you're selecting nan full device, not conscionable 1 measurement connected nan device.

When you click nan Flash! button, you're erasing nan full instrumentality - including each volumes of each types that whitethorn beryllium connected it.

So beryllium observant earlier clicking Flash!. It's easy to destruct aggregate volumes pinch a azygous click.

You will beryllium prompted for an admin password aft clicking Flash!, but erstwhile you participate nan password and click OK, there's nary going backmost - everything connected nan instrumentality will beryllium destroyed instantly.

Instead of flashing from a file, you tin clone 1 beingness instrumentality to different straight by clicking nan Clone drive button, including nan instrumentality containing nan Startup Disk by clicking nan "Show hidden" point astatine nan bottommost of nan scrolling list:

Etcher is brilliantly elemental and small, and is 1 of nan easiest ways to make earthy beingness copies of retention devices connected your Mac.

Unfortunately there's nary Apple Silicon-native type of Etcher yet, but it runs conscionable good successful nan Rosetta 2 emulator, and we expect balena will create a Silicon type soon.

Clonezilla

Clonezilla is simply a text-based disk clone app that allows you to make nonstop copies of disks by flashing its downloadable image to a USB thumb drive, aliases burning it to a CD and past booting into it. Full usage is beyond nan scope of this review, but it's reasonably method truthful novice users that are not comfortable pinch a text-based UI whitethorn want to debar it.

Full documentation is disposable including step-by-step examples and video tutorials, from nan tool's website.

ChronoSync and ChronoSync Express

ChronoSyncfrom ECON Technologies, Inc. is simply a Swiss service weapon of measurement copiers, backup, and a big of different tasks.

Its main inferior interface is centered astir synchronizer tasks, which tin beryllium grouped into containers, and scheduled. There's besides a setup adjunct to make task creation easy, and nan app's Ui is simple, easy to use, and polished.

Once a task is created, you tin configure and edit it by double-clicking from nan database connected nan near successful nan main window.

You tin group root and destination, reverse nan guidance of syncing, do bidirectional syncs, mirroring, make bootable measurement copies, aliases conscionable make and sync information volumes without immoderate strategy files.

ChronoSync besides supports syncing to and from iCloud successful some directions, and connected celebrated unreality retention locations specified arsenic Amazon S3, Google Cloud, Backblaze, SFTP servers, and others.

There's besides extended correction and log handling, metadata, and typical record handling, on pinch a Rules interface that tin limit which files get synchronized.

ChronoSync includes a big of useful different features specified arsenic backing up to disk images, making bootable backups, files backups, and nan expertise to backmost up your user's location folder.

Be alert that successful bid to usage automatic scheduled backups, ChronoSync does person to instal a inheritance task arsenic a Login Item which runs successful nan background. It besides uses an installer for installation and comes pinch an uninstaller app for easy removal.

Even pinch its extended interface, ChronoSync is soft and easy to use. It takes nary clip to maestro and each nan features are accessible and correct wherever you would expect them to be. Most things are self-explanatory and easy to understand.

ChronoSync costs $50 from nan ECON Technologies website, pinch a free proceedings besides available.

ECON Technologies besides has a YouTube channel pinch tons of tutorials.

Disk Drill

Disk Drill from CleverFiles is simply a information betterment app that besides features backup and a disk clone utility, and which has nan expertise to do some backup and artifact cloning of drives.

It tin besides backup and clone to .dmg files.

Disk Drill has different features including deleted information recovery, partition recovery, Time Machine support, macOS bootable macOS installer measurement creation, information shredder, cleanup and copy record scanning, S.M.A.R.T. monitoring, and Microsoft Windows FAT32 and NTFS measurement support.

Android record betterment is besides provided.

The champion characteristic of Disk Drill is its elemental interface and easiness of instrumentality navigation. The main inferior model shows each options connected nan near side, and you tin easy spot a database of devices and volumes connected nan correct broadside simply by clicking an point from nan database connected nan left.

You tin position by beingness disks, logical volumes, RAID, free space, and disk images. There's besides a move for hidden items which allows you to spot APFS instrumentality and retention volumes, and chartless volumes that macOS doesn't cognize really to mount.

Selecting "Storage Devices" connected nan near shows you each devices connected to your Mac successful a hierarchical list, pinch collapsible arrows which uncover each device's volumes. Two different options, "Hardware Disks" and "Logical Volumes" fto you toggle nan database position betwixt conscionable beingness devices, and each volumes successful a single, elemental list.

Selecting an point from nan database of devices and volumes shows a get info-style fable connected nan correct including exemplary name, vendor, bus, capacity, BSD name, number of partitions, and free space. Additional info beneath that shows volumes and free abstraction info, including beingness measurement offsets connected nan device.

The Byte-to-byte backup characteristic (block copy) makes nonstop clones of devices and volumes, and you tin specify nan commencement and extremity blocks wrong a instrumentality aliases measurement earlier you initiate nan backup. This allows you to transcript conscionable portions of devices and volumes astatine nan artifact level.

There's besides a bad artifact hunt characteristic to look for beingness bad blocks connected devices.

All said, Disk Drill is simply a slick disk inferior that comes successful useful for besides making speedy copies of retention connected to your Mac.

Get Backup Pro 3

Get Backup Pro from BeLight Software Ltd., is simply a minimalist but powerful disk clone and backup utility.

Its elemental tabbed interface has 4 options: Backup, Archive, Clone, and Synchronize.

First, you prime a tab to use, past click nan "+" aliases "-" fastener to adhd aliases region a task of nan existent type. Once a task is created aliases selected from nan pane connected nan left, you tin adhd aliases region files and folders by dragging them successful aliases retired of nan task window, aliases utilizing nan adhd and region buttons astatine nan bottommost of nan window.

There's besides an absorbing fastener astatine nan bottommost of nan main model pinch a popup that allows you to adhd each your Photos, Contacts, Mail, aliases Documents to immoderate task pinch a azygous click.

On nan Clone pane, 2 elemental popup menus astatine nan apical of nan model let you to group a root and destination to transcript to.

The near broadside of nan files pane has checkmarks and you tin toggle which items successful nan database to see successful a backup aliases archive simply by clicking nan checkbox adjacent to each item.

You tin besides group size limits, take to transcript extended record attributes aliases not, exclude hidden files and folders, schedule copies, and see aliases exclude files and folders based connected filename shape matching.

Another bully characteristic is nan expertise to copy immoderate task astatine will simply by Control-clicking it and selecting "Duplicate" from nan popup menu. You tin past modify either task without affecting nan other.

There are besides colour labels for projects which you tin group by Control-clicking immoderate task - an understated vertical colour barroom is added connected nan near broadside of nan task successful nan main window's task list. A bully touch.

You tin besides alteration immoderate project's name, color, and schedule simply by clicking nan cogwheel icon astatine nan bottommost of nan projects database - a elemental shortcut for editing conscionable nan astir basal task properties.

Once your task is group up nan measurement you want it, click nan Play fastener and you're off. A advancement barroom astatine nan bottommost of nan model shows transcript aliases reconstruct progress. There's besides a elaborate log model that records each actions.

While Get Backup Pro doesn't see features recovered successful different products, its directness and value constituent make it compelling. It harkens backmost to nan Mac's early days erstwhile package was simpler.

It's good thought-out, takes little than 10 minutes to learn, has minimal menus, and navigation astir nan interface is speedy and nosy to use. It feels ray and snappy. Nothing successful Get Backup Pro ever gets successful your measurement and you tin execute astir tasks pinch conscionable a fewer clicks.

Weighing successful astatine a specified 23 MB connected disk, BeLight has shown that modern Mac package request not beryllium bloatware.

As a last touch, Get Backup Pro includes a built-in Mac Help record successful summation to online help. The thief record is succinct and to nan constituent - providing only nan simplest accusation needed for each task.

BeLight besides has different absorbing disk product: Concealer - which allows you to hide and encrypt files connected disk.

Get Backup Pro costs $29.99, pinch a 15-day free proceedings besides available.

EaseUS Todo Backup

The oddly-named EaseUS Todo Backup from EaseUS is fundamentally a white-label licensed transcript of Get Backup Pro 3 that besides much costly astatine $30, truthful we won't spell into item astir it here.

UNIX dd command

dd is nan UNIX disk duplicator bid and tin beryllium utilized successful nan macOS Terminal to some create disk image files from drives and volumes, and to clone full drives astatine nan bid line.

To get a afloat database of dd usage, spot its man page successful Terminal:

man dd

and property Return.

To usage dd to clone a device, you fundamentally springiness it a root and destination instrumentality utilizing nan "if" and "of" options, which denote nan input instrumentality and output device, respectively. The "f" stands for "file" - successful keeping pinch nan UNIX accuracy of "Everything is simply a file" (even devices).

So "if" indicates nan input record (device) and "of" indicates nan output record (device).

use nan diskutil database bid successful Terminal to get a afloat database of each beingness retention instrumentality connected to your Mac. You'll usage these devices arsenic nan values to "if" and "of".

For example:

sudo dd if=/dev/disk0 of=/dev/disk2

tells dd to transcript nan full contents of instrumentality disk0 onto instrumentality disk2.

Note that everything connected nan destination instrumentality will beryllium destroyed erstwhile nan transcript originates - this includes each volumes of each types connected nan device.

Be observant erstwhile utilizing dd because it's easy to misread nan output from nan diskutil database bid and usage nan incorrect disk number for nan destination successful nan dd command. One correction and you tin destruct full volumes pinch nan property of a key.

Before issuing nan dd command, you must besides manually unmount each nan destination device's volumes from nan Desktop utilizing nan unmountDisk command:

diskutil unmountDisk followed by a space, past nan /dev UNIX disk number arsenic listed successful diskutil list.

This is because nan Finder and filesystem put a fastener connected each mounted measurement astatine equine clip truthful that different processes can't interfere pinch earthy filesystem writes from nan Finder.

There's a -status emblem which you tin group to "progress" to person dd output transcript advancement arsenic it works. See nan man page for much info.

There's besides this short how-to-dd-on-mac page connected GitHub from Vital Zanko.

UNIX rsync command

First released successful 1996, and written successful C for performance, rsync is different UNIX record transcript and backup tool. It runs from nan bid line, and you tin usage it to make afloat and incremental backups aliases clones of immoderate mountable disk measurement aliases betwixt folders.

rsync is intelligent and knows what has changed since it was past tally betwixt immoderate root and destination by utilizing Remote Differential Compression. Only changed files and folders are copied during sync. It tin besides make copies complete LANs and nan net and knows really to interact pinch FTP servers successful immoderate configurations.

To get afloat info connected rsync usage and commands, spot its man page successful Terminal:

man rsync

and property Return.

rsync knows really to sphere UNIX record metadata and permissions, and if you usage nan -E emblem it will besides transcript macOS extended record attributes to nan destination, and moreover sphere bequest Mac OS 9 assets forks.

rsync tin besides run successful a daemon mode (rsyncd), serving and receiving files utilizing nan autochthonal rsync:// protocol. When moving successful daemon mode, there's an rsyncd.conf record which configures nan daemon.

The default UNIX larboard for rsync is 873.

Several different disk clone and backup products beryllium connected apical of rsync, including Rclone which uses rsync to backup, restore, and reflector to and from celebrated unreality servers. Rclone tin besides equine distant unreality retention complete SFTP, HTTP, WebDAV, FTP and DLNA arsenic section disks connected nan desktop successful immoderate cases.

rsync's writer Andrew Tridgell is besides writer of nan Samba record server and nan now mostly obsolete learning chess engine, KnightCap.

rsync is presently maintained by Wayne Davison and is open-sourced astatine his GutHub page.

Raspberry Pi Imager

If you request to create a bootable SD paper for your Raspberry Pi computer, nan Raspberry Pi Foundation has created nan Raspberry Pi Imager (free) disposable connected their website.

Download nan Mac version, equine nan .dmg record by double-clicking it, and transcript nan Imager to your Mac's disk.

To prime an OS to flash, click nan Choose OS button, prime either a built-in Raspberry Pi OS version, different Linux version, aliases immoderate OS image record from nan Use Custom point astatine nan bottommost of nan list.

Once an OS is selected, click nan Choose Storage button, and past prime a beingness retention instrumentality to flash nan OS to (usually an SD card).

Once some root and destination are selected, click nan Write fastener to flash nan image onto nan device. Be observant because arsenic pinch balena Etcher, you're astir to erase an full beingness retention device, including each volumes connected it.

Once nan OS is written to nan SD card, you'll apt get a Finder notification that nan disk is unreadable. Click nan Eject fastener successful nan alert and region nan SD paper from your Mac, insert it into your Raspberry Pi, and powerfulness it on.

There are plentifulness of options disposable to disk clone Mac retention devices aliases backup storage. Using cloning package tin make nan process easier and faster, and makes installing caller drives aliases moving an OS to different Mac a batch little troublesome.