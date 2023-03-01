The Best OLED TVs for Gaming in 2023

OLED TVs are beautiful overmuch immoderate of nan champion TVs you tin buy. Thanks to their unsocial characteristic sets, they besides double arsenic nan champion successful business for gaming!

OLED TVs are each nan rage nan past fewer years and pinch bully reason: Not only are they fantabulous TVs acknowledgment to their awesome colour reproduction and infinite contrast, but they besides proceed improving connected nan highly criticized brightness limitations that older models had. With OLED TVs offering an industry-leading consequence clip of arsenic debased arsenic 0.1 milliseconds, they double arsenic fantabulous TVs for gaming acknowledgment to their decent input lag successful gaming modes and support for various manufacture standards specified arsenic FreeSync Premium, Nvidia's G-SYNC and VRR support retired of nan box.

Note: For nan liking of clarity and fairness, we are only listing TVs disposable to acquisition coming that tin beryllium delivered to extremity users wrong a reasonable timeline of a week. There are caller TVs announced astatine CES that are disposable for preorder, but they are not being considered arsenic portion of our existent list. Where possible, we person attempted to look astatine 65' TV models arsenic this seems to beryllium nan perfect size for astir surviving room experiences that suit console players better. PC gamers thin to crippled from shorter distances successful astir cases and mightiness beryllium inclined to spell for smaller OLED TVs instead.

LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class 4K OLED EVO TV

The Best Overall OLED TV For Gaming

LG C2 Series 65-Inch Class OLED EVO TV An Experience To Behold The LG C2 OLED is an fantabulous TV connected its ain but immoderate of its features make it a awesome tv for gaming. With its predecessor, nan LG C1 is nan de facto champion gaming TV for overmuch of nan past year, nan LG C2 builds connected its occurrence pinch amended calibration and amended brightness successful tow. Dimensions 56.7" x 34.6" x 9.1" Display Technology Self-Lighting OLED Evo Display Connectivity Technology WI-FI 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0 What's Included Magic Remote, Batteries, Power Cable, Quick Start Guide, E-Manual Brand LG Refresh Rate 120 Hz Native Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR? Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG) Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Ports HDMI 2.1 x 4, USB 2.0 x 3, Ethernet x 1, Optical x 1, RF, RS-232 jack Weight 40.8lbs pinch stand FreeSync Yes, Premium G-SYNC Yes, Compatible VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Pros Ticks each nan correct boxes erstwhile it comes to hardware support acknowledgment successful portion to nan plentiful 4 x HDMI 2.1 ports

Supports VRR, ALLM, is FreeSync Premium tin and Nvidia G-SYNC compatible

Excellent debased input lag and VRR capacity erstwhile successful crippled mode

Somewhat brighter than its predecessor successful comparable scenes, making it a amended gaming choice Cons Input lag is somewhat higher than past year's C1 sheet contempt reductions via consequent firmware updates

LG's mainstream C-series TVs person agelong held nan crown of being 1 of nan champion candidates for gaming TVs successful wide acknowledgment to their fantabulous value, attraction connected nan latest tech standards, and support for a assortment of hardware acknowledgment to their insistence connected 4 HDMI 2.1 ports arsenic a modular for OLED TVs. The C2 is nary objection arsenic it builds connected nan occurrence of its predecessors, offering a brighter, but acquainted acquisition to users and gamers alike, and while it is pricer than nan title erstwhile it comes to Gaming TVs successful general, arsenic an OLED, it is conscionable priced correct to pull user liking successful what is simply a very coagulated replacement for immoderate larger monitors and wide intent TVs for gaming.

And while it does look to beryllium somewhat higher connected nan latency extremity compared to nan C1 OLED TV, it does dress up for this acknowledgment to its EVO sheet that offers higher highest brightness levels, amended sound control, and dedicated personification profiles for nan TV.

Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K QD-OLED TV

The Best QD-OLED TV For Gaming

Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K OLED TV QD-OLED The Samsung Way The Samsung S95B is Samsung's first effort to push an OLED-based TV arsenic it merges its QD (Quantum Dot) exertion on pinch nan benefits of an OLED TV to supply a much nuanced experience. This TV has amended ABL handling and a much vivid image acknowledgment to its reliance connected red, green, and bluish subpixels to thrust amended colour reproduction versus older WOLED tech. Dimensions 56.9" x 35.1" x 11.3" Display Technology QD-OLED Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi 5 + Bluetooth 5.2 What's Included Remote Controller, Batteries, Power Plug, Manual, E-Manual Brand Samsung Refresh Rate 120Hz Native Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR? Yes, Quantum HDR OLED, HDR10+ Certified Ports HDMI 2.1 (4 ports), 2 USB, Optical audio output Weight 57.3lbs FreeSync Yes, Premium Pro G-SYNC Yes VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Pros Extremely debased input lag and consequence clip versus nan competition

Brighter and much vivid image value versus nan competition

Has 4 x HDMI 2.1 Ports, allowing fantabulous I/O options for gamers pinch much than 1 console/gaming PC

Supports Xbox Game Pass natively for entree to complete 100 games Cons Samsung lacks Dolby imagination support to date, which is arguably superior tech to its ain HDR10+ platform

Is somewhat restrictive successful value astatine MSRP; While nan TV is presently connected sale, it was considerably much costly astatine launch

The Samsung S95B 65-inch 4K QD-OLED TV is simply a culmination of Samsung yet throwing successful nan towel officially and embracing OLED arsenic a intends to present high-end TVs to its user base. Samsung has pushed its ain Quantum Dot expertise onto an OLED sheet to get nan champion of some worlds and nan results are awesome to see. The S95B enjoys amended colour reproduction and mostly offers a brighter acquisition acknowledgment to its unsocial attack erstwhile it comes to show tech.

It does person its drawbacks though; Samsung does not person package support for nan 12-bit compliant Dolby Vision HDR that sees implementation crossed high-end TV and mobile displays alike specified arsenic nan Apple iPhone and nan LG OLED TV lineup. It pushes nan HDR10+ way instead, which is considered somewhat inferior to Dolby Vision successful position of earthy capability.

Samsung's precocious inquire astatine motorboat for nan S95B and a constricted surface size of 65' astatine nan higher extremity astir apt did besides impact personification take for a TV that was disposable for arsenic overmuch arsenic $3000 astatine launch. It comes astatine a overmuch much palatable value now pinch nan Samsung S95C nipping astatine its heels pinch a 77-inch S95C offering that has already made it to nan market.

LG SIGNATURE 88 Inch Class Z2 8K OLED TV

The Best Premium OLED TV For Gaming

LG SIGNATURE 88 Inch Class Z2 8K OLED TV 8K Glory At A Monstrous Price The LG SIGNATURE 88 Inch Class Z2 8K OLED TV is nan pinnacle of LG's show tech presently disposable connected sale. The Z2 is portion of LG's highest-end OLED TV (Z-series) lineup and nan only current-gen 8K-capable OLED TV successful nan market. And while 8K has constricted gaming imaginable presently fixed hardware limitations, it can't wounded to beryllium 8K-ready moreover if nan refresh complaint is constricted to 60Hz fixed HDMI 2.1's limitations. Dimensions 77.2" x 57.3" x 11.1" Display Technology Self-Lighting OLED Display Connectivity Technology Wi-FI 6 (AX) + Bluetooth 5.0 What's Included SIGNATURE Magic Remote w/ NFC, Batteries, Quick Start Guide, Power Cable, E-Manual Brand LG Refresh Rate 120Hz Native Resolution 8K Ultra HD (7,680 x 4,320) HDR? Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG) Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Ports 4 HDMI Ports, Ethernet Port, USB 2.0 x 3 Ports Weight 229.3 lbs FreeSync Yes, Premium G-SYNC Yes, Compatible VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Pros Is nan only OLED TV that supports 8K Input

Has fantabulous built-in sound quality

Looks, feels and handles for illustration a premium TV

Has each nan requisite tech to beryllium nan eventual gaming TV Cons 8K Mode is restricted to 60Hz owed to HDMI 2.1 restrictions contempt nan Panel being autochthonal 120Hz

Extremely dense erstwhile considered pinch nan stand. Will request master assembly and perchance moving squad to group up

8K contented is somewhat limited, moreover successful 2023 which intends astir of your contented will beryllium upscaled (The TV does this very well, however)

The LG SIGNATURE 88 Inch Class Z2 8K OLED TV is not an mundane TV that you tin conscionable locomotion successful and bargain astatine your section AV store. It is portion of nan only 8K OLED TV lineup disposable successful nan marketplace and LG sells it astatine a sizeable premium; It is seldom seen connected waste astatine astir retailers and is perchance nan astir feature-dense TV disposable successful nan market. It besides happens to beryllium prohibitively costly astatine an MSRP of $25,000, but 1 could reason that it is nan costs of paying a premium for nan champion of nan champion erstwhile it comes to OLED TVs. It is simply a looker and packed pinch features to nan brim.

The Z2 supports Wi-Fi 6 retired of nan container which should let it to download 8K video wirelessly erstwhile it is available. Sadly, to date, 8K contented is very constricted and moreover erstwhile present, is often streamed complete successful highly compressed formats by streaming services. While nan Z2 does connection fantabulous upscaling retired of nan box, its HDMI 2.1 ports do mean that nan TV is presently constricted to 8K 60Hz contented erstwhile it comes to future-proofing contempt having nan expertise to present a 120Hz acquisition to users. That intends that nan mean gamer will target 4K 120FPS fixed some existent hardware and information transmission limitations successful play for what is different a genuinely next-gen TV.

LG C2 Series 48-Inch Class OLED EVO TV

Best Budget OLED TV For Gaming

LG C2 Series 48-Inch Class OLED EVO TV Inexpensive OLED Gaming Goodness $899.99 $1299.99 Save $400 Dimensions 42.2" x 25.6" x 9.9" Display Technology Self-Lighting OLED Evo Display Connectivity Technology Wi-Fi 5 (AC), Bluetooth 5.0 What's Included TV Remote, Batteries, Quick Start Guide, E-Manual Brand LG Refresh Rate 120Hz Native Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3,840 x 2,160) HDR? Yes, Cinema HDR (Dolby Vision, HDR10, HLG) Dynamic Tone Mapping Pro Ports 4 x HDMI 2.1, 1 x Ethernet, 1 x RF, Optical, Headphone, 3 x USB 2.0 Weight 39.7lbs FreeSync Yes, Premium G-SYNC Yes, Compatible VRR (Variable Refresh Rate) Yes ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) Yes Pros Images look highly crisp successful nan 4K 48' OLED TV compared to larger TV's successful nan aforesaid range

Excellent colour reproduction and infinite opposition makes games look highly bully connected a premium TV

The LG C2 48' is priced to clear inventories earlier 2023 TVs show up and astatine sub $900, it is simply a bargain nary matter really you look astatine it Cons LG's contented shop is littered pinch ads. This tends to beryllium highlighted moreover further connected smaller TVs wherever surface existent property is each much precious unless you for illustration squinting astatine a distance

The LG C2 Series 48-Inch Class OLED EVO TV makes an quality arsenic nan 2nd OLED TV from nan LG C2 lineup but for different reasons connected our list. It offers crisp image value successful tandem pinch each nan features that its larger siblings connection arsenic a de facto LG C-Series TV delivers. With Infinite Contrast successful play on pinch fantabulous colors, nan C2 48' being priced astatine nan sub $900 value constituent makes it an fantabulous fund TV, classed somewhat higher than nan 42' version of nan aforesaid that is marginally cheaper but overmuch smaller.

The LG C2 48' happens to beryllium successful conscionable nan correct spot astatine nan correct clip successful position of pricing moreover arsenic it delivers a stellar acquisition for gaming and regular use. The 48' size while not nan smallest for an OLED TV sits astatine conscionable nan correct spot to beryllium considered for PC gaming for astir PC users who for illustration to beryllium person to their monitor/TV and console gamers looking to max retired their gaming acquisition without splurging northbound of $1k. The cardinal features for an OLED TV are each still intact moreover astatine nan smaller shape factor, which makes this a no-brainer if you are looking for a premium gaming TV astatine a fund that doesn't break nan slope for you.

FAQ

Q: Are OLED TVs Superior For Gaming?

In a nutshell, yes. OLED TVs thin to beryllium premium for nan aforesaid reason. They connection little input latencies, fantabulous consequence times and tin grip VRR peculiarly good retired of nan container making them no-brainers for gaming if you tin ft nan bill.

Q: What should I look for In A Gaming TV?

Most gaming TVs travel pinch these features, but it is ever prudent to person a checklist ready:

- HDMI 2.1 support retired of nan container for 4K 120Hz support

- VRR (Variable Refresh Rate Technology) Support

- ALLM ( Auto Low Latency Mode)

- Either G-SYNC aliases FreeSync Premium support aliases both

Note: The Xbox Series X besides has a akin checklist that checks for astir of these features to show you astir your display's capabilities which tin travel successful useful if you are unsure of wherever to look.