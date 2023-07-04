By Marco Silva & Maryam Ahmed BBC Verify

Earlier this year, TikTok vowed to clamp down connected ambiance alteration denial. But a BBC investigation tracked 1 video that has been viewed millions of times - and recovered nan institution is struggling to extremity mendacious ambiance accusation from spreading crossed nan platform.

If you searched for "climate change" connected TikTok successful caller months, you mightiness person travel crossed a video featuring Dan Peña, a self-styled "business occurrence coach" pinch thousands of followers connected societal media.

The video, changeable during nan 2017 London premiere of a documentary movie astir Mr Peña, shows a heated speech betwixt nan American businessman and a personnel of nan audience.

Asked what "the group pinch nan money" will do astir ambiance change, he replies: "The financial institutions and nan banks cognize [climate change] is not going to happen."

He adds, without providing immoderate reliable evidence: "It's nan top fraud that has been perpetrated connected mankind this century."

Contacted by nan BBC, Mr Peña stood by these comments, saying ambiance alteration was really a "historical norm" complete thousands of years and "not new". He questioned whether it was a "genuine threat" arsenic good arsenic nan effectiveness of measures projected by ambiance alteration activists successful nan look of increasing emissions from China.

The overwhelming weight of technological grounds has recovered that world temperatures are rising because of quality activity, starring to accelerated ambiance alteration and threatening each facet of quality life.

But while Mr Peña's statements conflict pinch that technological evidence, this clip appears to person been edited and re-uploaded by different users from different TikTok accounts dozens of times, racking up much than 9 cardinal views successful nan process.

Under new organization guidelines unveiled by TikTok past April, contented that "undermines well-established technological consensus" connected ambiance alteration will not beryllium allowed connected nan platform.

And yet, nan clip depicting Mr Peña is acold from an isolated occurrence: nan BBC identified 365 different videos successful English denying nan beingness of man-made ambiance change.

Image caption, The BBC reported hundreds of videos for illustration these, making mendacious statements astir ambiance change

TikTok itself deems ambiance alteration denial to beryllium "harmful misinformation". Using devices disposable to immoderate TikTok user, we reported those videos to nan level nether that category. We past waited for astatine slightest a time to find retired whether they would beryllium taken down.

The institution did not region almost 95% of nan posts we flagged up - videos that, having been watched almost 30 cardinal times, appeared to beryllium attracting important attention.

In a connection to nan BBC, TikTok said it is moving "to empower informed ambiance discussions", and that it is moving pinch fact-checkers to tackle misinformation.

The institution besides pointed retired that, erstwhile users hunt for videos astir ambiance change, they are being shown a nexus to a United Nations website connected nan topic.

But nan video of Mr Peña demonstrates really "bad arguments tin dispersed really accelerated connected TikTok", says Roshan Salgado D'Arcy, a subject communicator who uses societal media to debunk viral videos that incorporate mendacious claims astir ambiance change.

"There are nary existent checks and balances to make judge that nan accusation is accurate."

Image caption, Roshan Salgado D'Arcy says mendacious accusation astir ambiance alteration is still "really prevalent" connected TikTok

The problem is not exclusive to English-speaking TikTok either: BBC Monitoring recovered dozens of different ambiance change-denying videos successful Spanish, Turkish, Arabic, Portuguese, and Russian.

"As a personnel of nan nationalist connected societal media, it must beryllium very easy to get nan incorrect thought astir really definite we are astir ambiance change," says Dr Doug McNeall, a intelligence from nan Met Office's Hadley Centre for Climate Prediction and Research.

"Misinformation tin really harm our chat astir what to do astir ambiance change."

TikTok is alert of nan problem - which is why, to people Earth period successful April, it announced it would statesman actively removing contented that contradicts basal ambiance science.

In a blog post published astatine nan time, it listed arsenic examples of rule-breaking contented posts "denying nan beingness of ambiance alteration aliases nan factors that lend to it".

But nan scope of videos for illustration those featuring Mr Peña raises questions astir really successfully this caller argumentation is being enforced.

"Rules go irrelevant, if they're not applied consistently, accurately and fairly," says Jennie King, caput of ambiance investigation and argumentation astatine nan Institute for Strategic Dialogue, a UK counter-extremism deliberation tank.

Ms King said this emboldens group to effort "to crippled nan strategy moreover more, because they cognize they tin yet enactment pinch impunity".

Paul Scully MP, nan curate for exertion and nan integer economy, told nan BBC that nan government's projected Online Safety Bill would guarantee that nan work of societal media platforms to tackle disinformation was "taken seriously".

Image caption, Jennie King says TikTok's attraction connected contented removal is "not only perchance unconstructive, but practically unenforceable"

After we shared nan findings of our investigation pinch TikTok, 65 accounts that had been posting incorrect accusation astir ambiance alteration successful breach of nan platform's guidelines were permanently removed.

The institution besides removed astir of nan remaining videos that were still online - including respective that featured Dan Peña's 2017 talk.

However, astatine nan clip of writing, respective copies of nan clip featuring Dan Peña describing ambiance alteration arsenic nan "greatest fraud" tin still beryllium recovered connected nan app.

At nan Met Office, Dr McNeall welcomes TikTok's efforts against misinformation, but he questions whether this is simply a conflict nan institution tin win.

"As a intelligence I'm happy to beryllium challenged," he says.