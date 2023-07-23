‘The coast is vast and the skies overwhelming’: readers’ choose their favourite UK coastlines

Solitude and sky, Northumberland

For low-tide loveliness, nan coastline betwixt Alnmouth and Cresswell successful Northumberland takes immoderate beating. With nan tide retired nan beaches and skies are overwhelming, particularly connected a sunny day. The seashore is vast, truthful if you for illustration solitude you’ll find it here. You person nan prize of a rotation into nan beautiful colony of Warkworth and nan mini municipality of Amble. Access to nationalist carrier successful this area is beautiful bully too, considering its remoteness.

Barry Peaden

Wind and waves, Lancashire

‘Lonely Georgian houses’ astatine Sunderland Point. Photograph: Tony Wright/Alamy

The 13-mile agelong Fylde coastal plain betwixt Rivers Lune and Wyre has subtle charms – wide horizons, incandescent sunsets, mudflats, marshes, racing tides, redshanks, curlews and lapwings. The fistful of lonely Georgian houses astatine Sunderland Point, nakedly exposed to upwind and waves, are trim disconnected doubly regular arsenic nan causeway is submerged astatine precocious tide, truthful scheme your sojourn pinch care. Heading south, Glasson Dock grew done nan fabric waste and acquisition to beryllium nan main larboard successful nan north-west – a history that is difficult to reconcile pinch its languorous present. You tin rhythm to Lancaster successful half an hr connected nan aged branch line, sojourn nan smokehouse wherever there’s “nothing added isolated from smoke, brackish and time”, and watch nan boats connected nan Lancaster canal.

Martin Charlesworth

Lovely Llŷn peninsula, Gwynedd

Llandbedrog formation successful nan distance, pinch Snowdonia successful nan background. Photograph: Sophie Ware/Alamy

Llanbedrog beach connected nan Llŷn peninsula successful northbound Wales is simply a beautiful formation owned and tally by nan National Trust. It is picture-postcard perfect, pinch a statement of colourful formation huts on nan separator for hire. To get location you request to travel nan roadworthy down towards nan oversea from nan village. On nan correct you will walk immoderate useful nationalist toilets, past further along, conscionable earlier you get to nan beach, is simply a celebrated cafe that serves meal and lunch. The formation is sandy, protected and shallow, truthful perfect for families. It’s besides quieter than different beaches nearby. If you get bully upwind I couldn’t deliberation of a amended spot to walk nan time than connected this beach.

Julie Casey

Hold nan fort, Arran

Coastline adjacent King’s Cave, Arran. Photograph: Lisa Morgan

Easy to get to yet delightfully wild, nan Isle of Arran offers an accessible measurement to reconnect pinch nan earthy world. Walk nan spectacular agelong from nan King’s Cave car park, adjacent Machrie, to Blackwaterfoot and spot oversea otters hunting for crabs, seals basking connected nan rocks and gannets nose-diving into nan clear bluish waters. Then there’s spooky King’s Cave pinch its legends and ancient carvings, and dinosaur “pawprints” fossilised into nan rock. But nan showpiece is nan prehistoric Doon Fort. Jump from boulder to boulder arsenic you information nan headland beneath towering vertical cliffs earlier crossing nan sands to Blackwaterfoot, pinch its quaint honesty-box bakery afloat of flaky pastries.

Lisa Morgan

Traditional family fun, Essex

Frinton-on-Sea. Photograph: Chris Pancewicz/Alamy

A locomotion northbound from Frinton-on-Sea is simply a fewer miles of cleanable family Essex beachland. On your left, you’ll walk double rows of candy-coloured, cheerfully named formation huts; connected your correct you person immense level stretches of ochre sand, surgery only by nan regular achromatic lines of groynes. Shallow and sloping, it’s cleanable for letting dogs and children tally wild, collecting oversea solid and shells. Crossing information The Naze – which intends headland successful Old English, but arsenic a kid I was convinced it referred to its nose-like style – will bring you to Walton-on-the-Naze. Round disconnected nan time location connected nan pier, pinch an ice-cream and immoderate accepted penny arcades.

Sophie

Dunes and Downs, West Sussex

West Beach, Littlehampton. Photograph: Simon Turner/Alamy

West Beach, Littlehampton nestles successful nan Climping Gap, nan only undeveloped coastline betwixt Bognor Regis and Brighton. It’s a locomotion on nan stream from Littlehampton position and is simply a protected quality reserve backed by soil dunes, fields and views of nan South Downs. All of nan benefits of nan sunny southbound seashore ambiance without nan crowds. The further westbound you go, nan quieter it is. Undeveloped besides intends nary shops, truthful bring your ain provisions, but location is nan fantabulous West Beach Cafe astatine nan entranceway to nan beach. Top it disconnected pinch caller dressed crab and a pint astatine nan Arun View pub connected nan quayside earlier catching a train home.

Leigh

Great escape, Cumbria

Silloth. Photograph: Chris Lewis/Alamy

For me, nan champion areas of seashore person that effect of drafting you retired of yourself arsenic you look retired to sea. There’s nary amended spot to do that than from Silloth successful Cumbria, pinch its expansive, endless oversea views. Locals will proudly show you that Turner painted here, but my liking is moreover much romantic. During nan 2nd world warfare my (southern) grandfather was based present and met my grandmother, marrying months later. Made up of wide, flat, unfastened spaces, it’s a municipality you tin ideate teenagers wanting to flight from, but nan captivating coastline will support drafting visitors back.

Sarah

Sea life successful Shetland

Orcas successful Mousa Sound, Shetland. Photograph: Hugh Harrop/Alamy

Take nan short ferry travel successful play from Sandwick successful Shetland to nan land of Mousa for a bracing locomotion astir nan island. The item is simply a well-preserved robust property “tower block”. In existent fact, Mousa broch is simply a 2,000-year-old information location which, for a short play each summer, accommodates nesting large wind petrels. Other birds are easy to observe excessively – nan land is an RSPB reserve. If you are fortunate you tin besides spot harbour porpoises connected nan vessel complete and seals connected nan beach.

Emma

England’s best, Cornwall

Heading for Zennor from St Ives. Photograph: Alec Scaresbrook/Alamy

The seashore way from St Ives to Zennor is nan champion way successful England. It’s physically challenging and gloriously varied arsenic you skirt coves, descend to nan seashore past emergence to nan cliffs, watching seals and seabirds among wildflowers, rills and granite boulders. The Tinners Arms pub successful Zennor is simply a satisfying extremity constituent for a pint of cider and nan topless autobus backmost to St Ives.

Stephanie

Winning tip: Eerie Anglesey

Ynys Llanddwyn. Photograph: Jane Bainbridge

Anglesey (or Ynys Môn) has immoderate astonishing coastline, pinch nan prize of emotion remarkably undiscovered, truthful you often get nan walks to yourself. In nan south-west area lies Newborough Forest. This is classical conifer wood stretching down done dunes to wide sandy beaches, afloat of birdlife – and if you’re fortunate you’ll spot reddish squirrels, too. Full of paths and tracks, champion of each is erstwhile nan tide is retired – you tin locomotion to Ynys Llanddwyn, pinch its ruined ancient church, opinionated crosses and aged lighthouse. Take a picnic and soak up nan ambiance of this eerie, beautiful spot.

Jane Bainbridge

Use nan comments to show america astir a agelong of UK coastline you peculiarly enjoy