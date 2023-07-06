The complete guide to Chase Ultimate Rewards

Chase Ultimate Rewards points springiness you entree to immoderate of nan champion edifice and hose transportation partners successful nan business, arsenic good arsenic nan easy-to-use Chase recreation portal that allows you to redeem points for a wide assortment of recreation bookings, including rental cars, hotels, flights, tours and activities.

Despite expanding title from American Express Membership Rewards points, Citi ThankYou Rewards points and Capital One miles, Chase Ultimate Rewards points person maintained their spot arsenic 1 of nan most valuable and useful points currencies.

If you’re fresh to get superior astir walking much for less, here’s everything you request to cognize astir really to gain and redeem your Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

What are Chase Ultimate Rewards points?

Ultimate Rewards points are nan rate of astir Chase-branded in installments cards. You tin gain Chase Ultimate Rewards points for mundane spending connected these cards that you tin past redeem for a wide scope of rewards.

If you're conscionable getting started successful nan world of recreation in installments cards, it's typically champion to start pinch Chase products, acknowledgment to nan issuer's well-documented 5/24 rule. In short, you mostly can't get approved for immoderate Chase cards — including those that gain Ultimate Rewards points — if you've applied for 5 aliases much caller in installments cards crossed each banks successful nan past 24 months.

Keep this regularisation successful mind arsenic you build a strategy to maximize your in installments paper rewards.

How do I gain Chase Ultimate Rewards points?

There are galore ways to gain Chase points astatine rates of 1-10 points per dollar spent, depending connected nan circumstantial Chase in installments card you carry.

The first 3 cards beneath gain afloat transferable Ultimate Rewards points each by themselves, while nan remaining 4 are technically billed arsenic cash-back in installments cards.

However, if you person a afloat Ultimate Rewards points-earning card, you tin combine your Chase cash-back rewards successful a azygous account, efficaciously converting your cash-back rewards into afloat transferable points. For this reason, having much than 1 Chase paper tin make consciousness to maximize your earning and redeeming potential.

Here are nan 7 cards that let you to gain Chase Ultimate Rewards points.

Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Welcome bonus: 60,000 prize points aft you walk $4,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening.

Why you want it: This is simply a awesome all-around travel in installments card. It earns points astatine nan pursuing rates:

5 points per dollar connected Lyft (through March 2025)

5 points per dollar connected each recreation purchased done Chase Ultimate Rewards

3 points per dollar connected dining, including eligible transportation services, takeout and eating out

3 points per dollar connected prime streaming services

3 points per dollar connected online market purchases (excluding Target, Walmart and wholesale clubs)

2 points per dollar connected each different travel

1 constituent per dollar connected each different purchases

The Sapphire Preferred has no overseas transaction fees and comes pinch many recreation perks, including delayed baggage insurance, travel interruption/cancellation security and primary car rental insurance.

Annual fee: $95.

Application link: Chase Sapphire Preferred Card

Chase Sapphire Reserve

Welcome bonus: 60,000 points aft you walk $4,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening.

Why you want it: Put simply, for its earning powerfulness paired pinch recreation perks that tin easy screen nan yearly fee. It accrues nan pursuing earnings:

10 points per dollar connected Lyft (through March 2025)

10 points per dollar connected Chase Dining booked done Ultimate Rewards

10 points per dollar connected edifice and car rental purchases done nan Ultimate Rewards recreation portal

5 points per dollar connected hose recreation booked done nan Ultimate Rewards recreation portal

3 points per dollar connected travel not booked done Chase

3 points per dollar connected different dining purchases

1 constituent per dollar connected each different eligible purchases

Other perks see an easy-to-use $300 yearly recreation credit, a interest in installments for Global Entry aliases TSA PreCheck (up to $100 erstwhile each 4 years) and Priority Pass Select lounge entree arsenic good arsenic nan growing database of caller Sapphire lounges. This is 1 of nan fewer cards that let you to usage your Priority Pass rank for discounted meals successful airdrome restaurants. Cardholders besides get primary car rental coverage, trip interruption/cancellation insurance and other protections.

Annual fee: $550.

Application link: Chase Sapphire Reserve

Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

Welcome bonus: 100,000 points aft you walk $8,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening.

Why you want it: This is 1 of nan best in installments cards for small-business owners, earning 3 points per dollar connected nan first $150,000 spent successful mixed purchases on travel; shipping; internet, cablegram and telephone services; and advertizing made pinch societal media sites and hunt engines each relationship day year. You gain 1 constituent per dollar connected each different purchases, and points don’t expire arsenic agelong arsenic your relationship is open.

Annual fee: $95.

Application link: Ink Business Preferred Credit Card

Ink Business Cash Credit Card

Welcome bonus: $750 rate backmost aft you walk $6,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening. This tin beryllium converted to 75,000 points if you person different Ultimate Rewards points-earning in installments card.

Why you want it: Earn 5% rate backmost connected nan first $25,000 successful mixed purchases astatine agency proviso stores and connected internet, cablegram and telephone services each relationship day twelvemonth (then 1%). Earn 2% rate backmost connected nan first $25,000 spent successful mixed purchases astatine state stations and restaurants each relationship day twelvemonth (then 1%). You tin convert these net to Ultimate Rewards points if you person 1 of nan 3 cards above.

Annual fee: $0.

Application link: Ink Business Cash Credit Card

Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Welcome bonus: $750 rate backmost aft you walk $6,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening (which tin go 75,000 Ultimate Rewards points).

Benefits: Earn unlimited 1.5% cash-back rewards connected each purchase. These cash-back net tin beryllium converted to Ultimate Rewards points if you person 1 of nan apical 3 cards listed above, which intends your mini business tin fundamentally gain 1.5 points per dollar connected each charges made pinch this card.

Annual fee: $0.

Application link: Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card

Chase Freedom Flex

Welcome bonus: $200 aft you walk $500 successful nan first 3 months of relationship opening (which tin go 20,000 Ultimate Rewards points).

Benefits: The paper earns 5% backmost connected prime prize categories, which rotate each quarter and use connected up to $1,500 successful mixed spending (activation required). Past prize categories see state stations, supermarkets, restaurants, storage stores and section stores. You tin convert these rewards to valuable Ultimate Rewards points if you person 1 of nan apical 3 cards listed above. Plus, gain 5% connected recreation purchased done Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% connected eating astatine restaurants (including takeout and eligible transportation services) and 3% connected drugstore purchases.

Annual fee: $0.

Application link: Chase Freedom Flex

Chase Freedom Unlimited

Welcome bonus: Earn an further 1.5% rate backmost connected everything you bargain (on up to $20,000 spent successful nan first year) — worthy up to $300 rate backmost (can go 30,000 Ultimate Rewards points).

Benefits: The paper earns 1.5% rate backmost connected purchases. These net tin beryllium converted to valuable Ultimate Rewards points if you person 1 of nan apical 3 cards listed above. Plus, gain 5% connected recreation purchased done Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% connected eating astatine restaurants (including takeout and eligible transportation services) and 3% connected drugstore purchases. Earn 1% connected each different purchases. The paper besides offers 120-day purchase protection and extended warranty protection.

Annual fee: $0.

Application link: Chase Freedom Unlimited

Other Chase in installments cards

Note that location are galore different Chase-issued in installments cards that aren't listed here, including:

Those nary longer disposable to caller applicants, for illustration nan Ink Plus and Chase Freedom

Those that don't afloat participate successful nan Ultimate Rewards program, for illustration nan Ink Business Premier Credit Card , which exclusively offers rate backmost and doesn't let rewards to beryllium mixed pinch different cards

, which exclusively offers rate backmost and doesn't let rewards to beryllium mixed pinch different cards Cobranded products pinch a partner's loyalty program, for illustration United Airlines cards and Southwest Airlines cards, which don't participate successful Ultimate Rewards

Do Chase Ultimate Rewards points expire?

Chase Ultimate Rewards points do not expire, provided you support astatine slightest 1 paper unfastened that earns Ultimate Rewards points.

If you cancel each your Ultimate Rewards cards, you must redeem aliases transportation your points earlier closing nan past card. Otherwise, you will forfeit nan points.

What are Chase Ultimate Rewards points worth?

TPG values Ultimate Rewards points astatine 2 cents apiece. This is mostly owed to nan array of valuable transportation partners for illustration World of Hyatt and United Airlines MileagePlus, arsenic this gives you valuable elasticity successful your redemptions.

However, you'll get varying values for Chase points if you prosecute different redemption opportunities. For example, Ultimate Rewards points are worthy 1.5 cents apiece done the Ultimate Rewards recreation portal for Sapphire Reserve cardholders, and 1.25 cents for those pinch nan Sapphire Preferred aliases Ink Business Preferred. You'll besides person entree to Chase Pay Yourself Back arsenic a cardholder of immoderate of nan supra cards, and location are occasionally offers to use Chase points for Apple products aliases gift cards astatine an enhanced value.

Finally, Chase points are worthy 1 cent apiece if utilized for elemental rate back.

Who are Chase Ultimate Rewards' transportation partners?

Singapore Airlines A380 Suites. ZACH GRIFF/THE POINTS GUY

You tin transportation Ultimate Rewards points to 11 hose programs:

Aer Lingus AerClub

Air Canada Aeroplan

Air France-KLM Flying Blue

British Airways Executive Club

Emirates Skywards

Iberia Plus

JetBlue TrueBlue

Singapore Airlines KrisFlyer

Southwest Airlines Rapid Rewards

United Airlines MileagePlus

Virgin Atlantic Flying Club

Chase besides partners pinch 3 edifice programs:

IHG One Rewards

Marriott Bonvoy

World of Hyatt

All transportation ratios are 1:1 (though location are occasional transfer bonuses), and you must transportation points successful 1,000-point increments.

Options to redeem Ultimate Rewards

Secrets The Vine Cancun. HYATT.COM

When redeeming Ultimate Rewards points, you person 3 basal options:

Fixed-value, non-travel redemptions (e.g., rate back, gift cards, Apple products) Fixed-value Chase Ultimate Rewards recreation portal bookings Transfers to recreation partners

The "best" action comes down to your recreation needs. Points are present to prevention you money, and you should usage them erstwhile it suits you.

That being said, you should purpose for nan highest worth whenever possible. Here's a look astatine each of your options:

Transfer to recreation partners

Transferring Ultimate Rewards to recreation partners often tin beryllium nan astir valuable measurement to redeem your hard-earned points. With 14 different transportation partners, you person plentifulness of options, and you tin support your Chase points successful your Ultimate Rewards relationship until you are fresh to transportation them, which is fantabulous flexibility. Our favorite saccharine spots include nan following:

Top-tier Hyatt hotels: The World of Hyatt grant chart is incredibly inexpensive compared to immoderate competitors. You tin book immoderate of nan fanciest Park Hyatt properties successful nan full portfolio, including nan Park Hyatt New York and Park Hyatt Sydney, for 35,000 points per nighttime during off-peak dates. TPG values Hyatt points astatine 1.7 cents each, truthful 35,000 points are worthy $595. That’s a awesome woody for hotels that routinely waste for adjacent to $1,000, moreover erstwhile request is low. There’s besides awesome worth astatine nan little extremity of nan Hyatt grant chart. Category 1 hotels scope from 3,500 to 6,500 points per night, depending connected peak/standard/off-peak pricing.

The World of Hyatt grant chart is incredibly inexpensive compared to immoderate competitors. You tin book immoderate of nan fanciest Park Hyatt properties successful nan full portfolio, including nan Park Hyatt New York and Park Hyatt Sydney, for 35,000 points per nighttime during off-peak dates. TPG values Hyatt points astatine 1.7 cents each, truthful 35,000 points are worthy $595. That’s a awesome woody for hotels that routinely waste for adjacent to $1,000, moreover erstwhile request is low. There’s besides awesome worth astatine nan little extremity of nan Hyatt grant chart. Category 1 hotels scope from 3,500 to 6,500 points per night, depending connected peak/standard/off-peak pricing. Iberia flights to Madrid: Round-trip flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Spain's superior will only group you backmost 34,000 Avios successful economy, 51,000 successful premium system aliases 68,000 successful business erstwhile you transportation your Chase points to Iberia Plus. Considering that astir airlines complaint astatine slightest 60,000 miles for a one-way business-class grant to Europe, you’re fundamentally getting a 50% discount.

Round-trip flights from New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK), Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport (ORD) and Boston Logan International Airport (BOS) to Spain's superior will only group you backmost 34,000 Avios successful economy, 51,000 successful premium system aliases 68,000 successful business erstwhile you transportation your Chase points to Iberia Plus. Considering that astir airlines complaint astatine slightest 60,000 miles for a one-way business-class grant to Europe, you’re fundamentally getting a 50% discount. Flights to Hawaii pinch Alaska Airlines and American Airlines: By transferring your Ultimate Rewards points to British Airways, you tin book awards pinch Oneworld partners American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. As agelong arsenic your nonstop formation region is nether 3,000 miles each way, you tin leverage British Airways’ distance-based grant chart to alert from immoderate West Coast gateway to Hawaii for only 26,000 Avios round-trip.

By transferring your Ultimate Rewards points to British Airways, you tin book awards pinch Oneworld partners American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. As agelong arsenic your nonstop formation region is nether 3,000 miles each way, you tin leverage British Airways’ distance-based grant chart to alert from immoderate West Coast gateway to Hawaii for only 26,000 Avios round-trip. ANA flights booked done Virgin Atlantic: For conscionable 145,000 miles, you tin alert round-trip successful first people betwixt nan West Coast and Tokyo. Flights from different U.S. gateways only costs an other 25,000 miles (170,000 miles round-trip). Business-class redemptions are an moreover amended deal, costing conscionable 90,000-95,000 miles round-trip, depending connected your U.S. departure airport. If possible, you’ll want to way done New York-JFK and alert ANA’s “The Room” business class, which is only disposable connected prime routes.

For conscionable 145,000 miles, you tin alert round-trip successful first people betwixt nan West Coast and Tokyo. Flights from different U.S. gateways only costs an other 25,000 miles (170,000 miles round-trip). Business-class redemptions are an moreover amended deal, costing conscionable 90,000-95,000 miles round-trip, depending connected your U.S. departure airport. If possible, you’ll want to way done New York-JFK and alert ANA’s “The Room” business class, which is only disposable connected prime routes. Short-haul flights to Canada: Aeroplan stuck to an grant floor plan for partner redemptions but added move pricing for Air Canada flights. As a result, you tin often find super-cheap short-haul tickets from nan U.S. to Canada. For example, a formation from New York to Toronto Pearson Airport (YYZ) tin beryllium booked for nether 6,000 miles one-way connected galore dates.

ANA's The Room business class. ERIC ROSEN/THE POINTS GUY

Book recreation via nan Chase Ultimate Rewards portal

You tin book recreation done nan Chase Ultimate Rewards portal and redeem points for your level tickets, edifice stays, rental cars aliases experiences astatine a fixed rate worth per point.

As a Chase Sapphire Preferred aliases Chase Ink Business Preferred cardholder, each constituent is worthy 1.25 cents. If you person nan Chase Sapphire Reserve, your points are worthy 1.5 cents each toward recreation redemptions successful nan portal. If you person a Chase Freedom Flex, Ink Business Unlimited Credit Card, Ink Business Cash Credit Card aliases Chase Freedom Unlimited, each points are worthy 1 cent each.

However, arsenic noted previously, if you person aggregate cards earning Ultimate Rewards points, you tin combine your points into nan relationship pinch nan highest worth for Ultimate Rewards bookings. For example, your points earned pinch nan Chase Freedom Flex tin beryllium moved to your Sapphire Reserve account, frankincense expanding their worth from 1 to 1.5 cents apiece. This is simply a generous connection from a in installments paper program.

If you tin find inexpensive airfare successful nan Ultimate Rewards recreation portal, utilizing your points for these flights tin make consciousness to prevention cash. In nan eyes of nan airline, tickets booked this measurement are fundamentally nan aforesaid arsenic paid fares. This intends you’ll gain elite position credits and redeemable miles. Be observant to avoid basal system tickets, unless you are okay pinch their restrictions.

In nan beneath case, spending 2,973 Ultimate Rewards points from a Sapphire Reserve relationship to alert from Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL) isn’t excessively shabby.

CHASE.COM

You mightiness besides see nan recreation portal action if you only person a fistful of Ultimate Rewards points left, since Chase lets you redeem points to screen moreover conscionable a information of nan travel cost. You past salary nan remaining equilibrium pinch cash.

Finally, this is simply a decent action for car rentals, non-chain lodging and erstwhile rate rates make spending points done transportation partners a bad value. The edifice options are rather varied, though beryllium alert that if you book a edifice that participates successful a awesome loyalty programme done Chase, you apt won't gain edifice points, nor will you beryllium capable to return advantage of immoderate elite position perks.

Fixed-value, non-travel redemptions

You tin redeem Chase points for a connection in installments aliases slope deposit astatine a level complaint of 1 cent each, and this complaint besides applies to gift cards and Apple products (outside of a limited-time special).

However, pinch Chase Pay Yourself Back, you tin redeem points for rate backmost astatine a complaint of 1.25-1.5 cents each, depending connected your card. This redemption complaint is valid connected connection credits toward rotating acquisition categories, specified arsenic dining.

WYATT SMITH/THE POINTS GUY

Finally, you tin besides nexus your eligible Chase cards to your Amazon relationship and salary for purchases pinch nan Shop With Points program. However, you will only person a worth of astir 0.8 cents per Ultimate Rewards point.

As you tin see, you'll mostly get overmuch amended worth pinch nan program’s transportation partners and Chase recreation portal bookings. However, we cognize needs tin change, truthful these non-travel redemptions remain fall-back options.

Bottom line

Chase Ultimate Rewards is 1 of our favourite in installments paper programs astatine TPG. It allows you to commencement pinch a credit paper offering a ample invited bonus and past bask prize points connected galore mundane spending categories — for illustration airfare, hotels, eating and groceries. Then you tin take from a immense scope of transportation partners, redeem points for recreation straight pinch Chase aliases take rate back.