The Continental: Everything We Know So Far About Peacock's John Wick Spin-Off

In Chad Stahelski's 2014 movie "John Wick," audiences were introduced to an absorbing portion of fantastical mythology. The title characteristic (Keanu Reeves) is simply a notoriously businesslike assassin, and he lives successful a world wherever assassination is simply a commonplace yet well-moneyed profession. There is simply a strict codification of behaviour and a analyzable group of confusing rules and economics that each assassins must follow, lest they incur nan wrath of nan High Table, nan ultra-wealthy guild that oversees nan world's galore murders for hire.
At nan halfway of nan "John Wick" mythology is nan Continental Hotel, a posh residence and "safe zone" wherever assassins are not allowed to execution each other. In summation to nan accustomed edifice amenities — and nan booze is top-shelf — nan Continental besides provides assassins pinch their galore weapons, gadgets, and high-end suits that besides service arsenic assemblage armor. Guns are presented by "sommeliers," who talk astir nan slug dispensers arsenic if they were good wines. The Continental besides provides its guests pinch immoderate imaginable gigs they mightiness prime up, provided by teams of tattooed, burlesque-ready telephone operators. In nan movies, nan Continental is tally by nan wry Winston (Ian McShane) and overseen by its businesslike concierge (the precocious Lance Reddick).
While John Wick himself had his ain merry adventures complete nan people of his 4 characteristic films, it was nan Continental that remained of liking to galore fans. As such, Lionsgate has spent nan past fewer years processing a spinoff TV bid called "The Continental," group mostly astatine nan edifice successful question. McShane has said he will not reprise his domiciled arsenic Winston, arsenic nan bid will beryllium group a fewer decades anterior to nan events of "John Wick."
Here's what we cognize truthful far.
The cast
Yes, it's different root story.
As antecedently reported successful /Film, "The Continental" will attraction connected nan adventures of nan young Winston, and is group successful 1970s New York. It will research really nan Continental first became a edifice for assassins, an intriguing conception so (did a High Table personnel bargain retired an existing hotel, aliases did they build it from nan crushed up?). Lionsgate TV president Kevin Beggs said that nan bid will beryllium aiming for a 1970s grindhouse vibe, and comparisons to nan movie "Joker" will beryllium welcome.
He besides said that nan bid will beryllium presented arsenic 3 90-minute episodes, taking its cues from British TV shows for illustration "Sherlock." It will beryllium presented arsenic a three-night miniseries-like event, making for, essentially, 1 gigantic 270-minute movie. This seems an due outcropping for "John Wick," arsenic nan past movie successful nan series, "Chapter 4," ran a whopping 169 minutes unto itself.
The IMDb page for nan show's first section has been posted, and nan formed will see Mel Gibson (!) arsenic a characteristic named Cormac, arsenic good arsenic Katie McGrath arsenic a mysterious characteristic called The Adjudicator, a master precursor to nan characteristic played by Asia Kate Dillon successful "John Wick: Chapter 3." Ray McKinnon from "Rectify" will besides appear, arsenic will Colin Woodell arsenic nan younger type of Ian McShane's character. In nan first 2 "John Wick" movies, David Patrick Kelly played a characteristic named Uncle Charlie, who cleaned up assassination sites. The young type of Uncle Charlie will beryllium played by Peter Greene. The Concierge of nan Continental will beryllium played by Sallay Garnett, a precursor to Lance Reddick's Charon. The young Charon will beryllium played by Ayomide Adegun. Also connected nan formed is Jeremy Bobb arsenic a characteristic named Mayhew.
Behind nan scenes
It was primitively posited that Stahelski would nonstop nan aviator episode, but it appears directing duties person been passed to Albert Hughes (of nan Hughes Brothers, board of "Menace II Society," "Dead Presidents," and "The Book of Eli"). Only a fewer days ago, it was reported that "The Continental" will beryllium moving from its original web Starz to NBC's streaming service, Peacock.
The showrunners of "The Continental" are Greg Coolidge and Kirk Ward, who will besides write. Many of nan "John Wick" imaginative squad will besides beryllium progressive arsenic producers, including head Stahelski, arsenic good arsenic nan original film's screenwriter Derek Kolstad, and nan original film's co-director David Leitch. Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese, nan screenwriters of "Deadpool" are besides connected committee successful a writing/producing capacity.
An existent broadcast day for "The Continental" has yet to beryllium released, different than to opportunity that it will beryllium seen sometime successful 2023.
As for nan story, nan studio's advertisement transcript sounds thus:
"Told from nan position of nan edifice manager, a young Winston Scott (Colin Woodell, based connected Ian McShane's characteristic successful nan films), is dragged done 1975 New York to look a past he thought he'd near behind. In an effort to prehend power of nan iconic hotel, which serves arsenic a gathering constituent for nan world's astir vulnerable criminals, Winston charts a deadly people done nan mysterious underworld of New York City."
So, it seems, "The Continental" will beryllium a "rise to power" communicative group successful nan John Wick universe. There are worse ideas, to beryllium sure. No connection arsenic to whether aliases not John Wick's parents will play a portion successful nan series.