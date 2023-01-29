The Continental: Everything We Know So Far About Peacock's John Wick Spin-Off

In Chad Stahelski's 2014 movie "John Wick," audiences were introduced to an absorbing portion of fantastical mythology. The title characteristic (Keanu Reeves) is simply a notoriously businesslike assassin, and he lives successful a world wherever assassination is simply a commonplace yet well-moneyed profession. There is simply a strict codification of behaviour and a analyzable group of confusing rules and economics that each assassins must follow, lest they incur nan wrath of nan High Table, nan ultra-wealthy guild that oversees nan world's galore murders for hire.

At nan halfway of nan "John Wick" mythology is nan Continental Hotel, a posh residence and "safe zone" wherever assassins are not allowed to execution each other. In summation to nan accustomed edifice amenities — and nan booze is top-shelf — nan Continental besides provides assassins pinch their galore weapons, gadgets, and high-end suits that besides service arsenic assemblage armor. Guns are presented by "sommeliers," who talk astir nan slug dispensers arsenic if they were good wines. The Continental besides provides its guests pinch immoderate imaginable gigs they mightiness prime up, provided by teams of tattooed, burlesque-ready telephone operators. In nan movies, nan Continental is tally by nan wry Winston (Ian McShane) and overseen by its businesslike concierge (the precocious Lance Reddick).

While John Wick himself had his ain merry adventures complete nan people of his 4 characteristic films, it was nan Continental that remained of liking to galore fans. As such, Lionsgate has spent nan past fewer years processing a spinoff TV bid called "The Continental," group mostly astatine nan edifice successful question. McShane has said he will not reprise his domiciled arsenic Winston, arsenic nan bid will beryllium group a fewer decades anterior to nan events of "John Wick."

Here's what we cognize truthful far.