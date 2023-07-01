The Convenience Layer Protocol

Written by: Arman Vaziri & Parker Cardwell (Co-Founders of Peaze)

Introducing Peaze arsenic nan convenience furniture protocol for DeFi.

The backing and execution of on-chain transactions is simply a challenging and manual process that requires buying crypto, transferring to a wallet, bridging to nan correct chain, swapping to nan correct token, maintaining state token balances, and more. The inability to execute a transaction without first performing a fistful of different manual steps is simply a monolithic and unacceptable problem.

At a method level, on-chain liquidity has reached a shape wherever it tin move freely; plentifulness of advancements person been made pinch on-ramps and bridging/swapping mechanisms. However, nan transportation of these advancements hasn’t been very exciting. On-chain transactions are ever intent based pinch an extremity goal, and swapping/bridging is only a intends of completing nan extremity goal. Unfortunately, users person been responsible for manually handling these steps arsenic if they are desired actions themselves. Until now.

Peaze useful arsenic a super-powered relayer, handling state abstraction arsenic good arsenic immoderate basal swapping and bridging successful existent time. Tell Peaze what you want to do and really you want to salary for it, and see it done. Peaze automates nan activity of information and costs arsenic needed successful real-time, ridding nan request for primitive manual steps.

The Peaze protocol operates arsenic a web of smart contracts deployed connected supported chains that execute transactions connected senders' behalf via meta-transactions. More specifications connected nan method specifics will beryllium discussed successful coming weeks.

Our extremity is to streamline nan backing and execution process of each on-chain transactions, but present are immoderate illustration usage cases we’re excited about:

Depositing into a liquidity excavation pinch immoderate token. For example, a DAI excavation connected Arbitrum utilizing Optimism USDC.

Staking pinch immoderate token. For example, staking ETH utilizing DOGE.

Buying NFTs pinch immoderate token. For example, buying an NFT connected Polygon pinch PEPE connected Ethereum.

Seamless token purchases. For example, buying a meme coin connected Base utilizing Ethereum USDC.

Over nan adjacent fewer months, our squad will activity intimately pinch prime partners to iterate connected nan protocol, bring it retired of beta, grow its capabilities, and build immoderate products connected apical of it.

