THE CONVERSATION: We used DNA from Beethoven’s hair to shed light on his poor health – and stumbled upon a family secret

Many astonishingly imaginative group person lived lives trim tragically short by illness. Johannes Vermeer, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart, Jane Austen, Franz Schubert and Emily Brontë are immoderate celebrated examples. Ludwig van Beethoven’s life was not rather arsenic short; he was 56 erstwhile he died successful 1827. Yet it was short capable to tantalise america arsenic to what much he mightiness person achieved, had he had amended health.

For overmuch of his big life, Beethoven was often tormented by symptom and mediocre wellness – not to mention proceeding loss. He gave anguished thought to these afflictions, particularly his proceeding loss, and hoped they would 1 time beryllium understood and nan mentation made public. At times he despaired and contemplated suicide; astatine times he stopped composing altogether.

Entire books person been written connected Beethoven’s health, based connected records from nan time. However, my colleagues and I approached nan taxable from a different perspective. We asked what clues Beethoven’s genome – his DNA – mightiness provide.

We recovered immoderate answers, and immoderate surprises, arsenic we explicate successful caller investigation published in Current Biology.

Planting nan seed

Our multinational collaboration began with Tristan Begg – a Beethoven enthusiast and student of biologic anthropology, past astatine nan University of California Santa Cruz.

While volunteering astatine nan Ira F. Brilliant Center for Beethoven Studies astatine San José State University, Begg encountered nan centre’s head astatine nan time, humanities musicologist William Meredith.

The seed of nan task was sown then, but it took 8 years and nan input of respective different specialists to create it to nan constituent of being published. All nan analyzable multidisciplinary collaborations notwithstanding, nan only personification who has worked full-time connected nan task is Begg himself, now successful his last PhD twelvemonth astatine nan University of Cambridge.

Where did nan DNA travel from?

It’s very challenging to extract and analyse DNA from nan remains of a dormant personification (or different animals) – overmuch much truthful than from surviving tissues. Nonetheless, immense technological advances person transformed nan section of ancient DNA studies.

Generally, nan champion DNA sources from quality remains see teeth and the petrous bone successful nan skull, but nary of Beethoven’s bones aliases teeth were disposable to us. What was disposable was hair. In Beethoven’s day, it was communal to cod locks from celebrated group aliases loved ones. Dozens of locks attributed to Beethoven are held successful nationalist and backstage collections.

However, hairsbreadth without roots is simply a little tractable root of DNA. This DNA tends to beryllium successful short and sometimes degraded sequences. These person to beryllium painstakingly pieced together, utilizing specialised machine software, to conception arsenic overmuch of a complete genome series arsenic possible.

How do we cognize nan locks are Beethoven’s?

Our task utilized samples from 8 independently originated locks attributed to Beethoven. Of these, 5 yielded DNA from nan aforesaid antheral individual, pinch degrees of harm accordant pinch origins successful nan early 19th century.

Working pinch nan ancestry patient FamilyTreeDNA, we traced nan ancestry for this personification to western-central Europe. We are assured it is Beethoven since 2 of nan locks beryllium alongside uninterrupted provenance records going arsenic acold backmost arsenic nan 1820s.

Three much locks, genetically identical pinch nan different two, besides had bully (although not wholly uninterrupted) provenance records. The operation of excellently documented provenances pinch cleanable familial statement betwixt 5 independently originated samples made it very difficult to uncertainty these hairsbreadth samples came from Beethoven.

That near 3 locks of hair. Two of these were intelligibly genetically different from nan different five: 1 is simply a woman’s. We don’t cognize really these came to beryllium attributed to Beethoven.

One of nan misattributions is important successful itself, because it was nan ground of earlier research that concluded Beethoven had been taxable to lead poisoning. Our findings show this conclusion nary longer stands.

The eighth fastener yielded excessively small DNA to beryllium declared authentic aliases otherwise.

What we learnt astir Beethoven’s health

We didn’t expect to find a familial ground for Beethoven’s astir wide known wellness problem – his proceeding nonaccomplishment – and this was borne out. Beethoven had adult-onset proceeding loss, which is only seldom attributable to chiefly familial causes.

He was, however, beset for galore years by different wellness problems – peculiarly gastrointestinal problems (pain and diarrhoea) and liver disease. Working pinch nan Bonn University aesculapian genetics team, we didn’t find Beethoven to beryllium particularly genetically susceptible to immoderate peculiar gastrointestinal condition, specified arsenic inflammatory bowel disease, irritable bowel syndrome, coeliac illness aliases lactose intolerance (as some have hypothesised). Our main discoveries related to liver disease.

We already knew done archiving that Beethoven had attacks of jaundice. Begg’s activity has now shown Beethoven had 2 copies of a peculiar version of the PNPLA3 gene, which is linked to liver cirrhosis. He besides had azygous copies of 2 variants of a cistron that causes haemochromatosis, a information that damages nan liver.

Quite remarkably, nan analyses besides revealed Beethoven was infected pinch nan hepatitis B microorganism successful nan last months of his life (and possibly before). Hepatitis B infection may person been common successful Europe astatine nan time, but specifications connected this are scant.

What’s more, intoxicant depletion whitethorn person exacerbated Beethoven’s liver illness risk. There has been contention regarding nan grade and quality of his intoxicant consumption, which is referred to – but not quantified – successful surviving records. Begg reviewed nan records cautiously and concluded Beethoven’s intoxicant depletion was apt unexceptional for nan clip and place, but whitethorn person still been astatine levels now considered harmful.

Revelations from nan Beethoven family

There was 1 much astonishment successful shop for us. As portion of our work, we sought to nexus Beethoven’s genome pinch those of surviving members of nan Beethoven lineage. To do this we focused connected nan Y chromosome, which is inherited successful nan antheral statement only (following a akin shape to surnames successful astir European traditions).

Five men pinch nan surname Beethoven contributed their DNA samples. They were not intimately related to each different and were surviving successful present-day Belgium wherever nan surname originates. They each fundamentally shared nan aforesaid Y chromosome, which could beryllium put down to descent from a communal antheral ancestor: Aert van Beethoven (1535-1609).

The astonishment was that Ludwig van Beethoven’s locks had a different Y chromosome. Having considered different explanations, we inferred that astatine immoderate constituent successful nan 7 generations betwixt Aert and Ludwig, someone’s begetter for societal and ineligible purposes was not their biologic father.

But we couldn’t decipher, based connected nan grounds available, which procreation this mightiness person been.

What’s next?

We will beryllium making nan genome we sequenced publically available, arsenic location whitethorn beryllium much to observe from further analyses.

Beyond Beethoven, our task is an illustration of wider possibilities opening up successful nan section of DNA analysis. It shows meaningful results tin beryllium obtained moreover from specified unpromising DNA sources arsenic humanities hairsbreadth locks.

To date, organization genetics has seldom taken its analyses down to nan level of a azygous individual. This is difficult to do, but we show it’s not impossible.

Who mightiness beryllium next? Perhaps personification other astir whom location is simply a chopped mobility to reply – aliases moreover personification who whitethorn themselves person wanted that mobility answered. DM/ML

This communicative was first published in The Conversation.

Robert Attenborough is an Honorary Senior Lecturer successful Bioanthropology astatine nan Australian National University.

Acknowledgments: In summation to lead writer Tristan Begg (University of Cambridge), I would for illustration to admit each different co-authors including Johannes Krause and Arthur Kocher (Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig), Toomas Kivisild and Maarten Larmuseau (KU Leuven), Markus Nöthen and Axel Schmidt (University of Bonn), and each sample donors including philanthropist Kevin Brown.