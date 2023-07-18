THE DEVIL’S LEFT HAND aka AGRAMON’S GATE (2020) Reviews of Harley Wallen’s demonic horror

New! Visitor ratings! Click connected a prima to bespeak your standing of this movie!

The Devil’s Left Hand is simply a 2020 American supernatural scary movie astir a demonic entity stalking a group of partygoers. Formerly titled Agramon’s Gate

Written, directed, co-produced by and co-starring Harley Wallen (Beneath Us All; Ash and Bone; Abstruse; Taken Over). Produced by Nancy Oeswein and Joseph Kelbie Williamson. Executive produced by Annette Cama.

The Painted Creek Productions movie besides stars Laurene Landon (Go Straight to Hell; Terror Tales; Maniac Cop and sequel; Wicked Stepmother; Full Moon High; It’s Alive and sequels), Yan Birch (Waking Nightmare; Don’t Let Them In; Sky Sharks; Death House; Terror Tales; The People Under nan Stairs), Kaiti Wallen, Aphrodite Nikolovski, Daniel Fernando Acosta, Brent Bondy, Shelby Bradley, Kimberly Cruchon Brooks and Angelina Danielle Cama.

Plot synopsis:

A demonic entity breaches a mean astatine a young couple’s housewarming party, wreaking havoc and terrifying nan attendees.

After nan party, nan entity originates stalking nan guests. They effort to conflict backmost but don’t cognize who they tin spot arsenic nan demon tin shape-shift and look to beryllium anyone. The stakes turn higher erstwhile nan demon originates sidesplitting them, 1 by one…

Reviews:

“Agramon’s Gate is an absorbing film. It takes immoderate of nan basal elements of nan horror/suspense genre and molds them into a beautiful decent story. There are a mates of places successful nan movie wherever I felt things could person been expanded connected aliases explained better. But overall, nan crippled was beautiful coagulated and nan acting was good done.” Bruce Von Stiers

“There’s excessively galore layers for astir to push through,’ personification remarks of nan protective furniture that protects nan characters successful The Devil’s Left Hand from their demonic opposition, but push done we do. Wallen bats amended than astir erstwhile it comes to subtle usage of effects, positive robust characteristic and an original story, and leans into genre expectations by casting Landon, thing of a Larry Cohen veteran…” 3 retired of 5, Film Authority

“The Devil’s Left Hand isn’t a cleanable film, but it is simply a solidly executed small communicative of demonic scary that’s connected nan lighter broadside of nan subgenre while being much rich | successful characterization and humanity than your mean possession film. In that respect, it reminded maine rather a spot of nan criminally underrated film, The Evil Down nan Street. Interpersonal play and demonic scary do spell together for illustration peanut food and banana…” 3 retired of 5, Get On My Damn Level

Harley Wallen

” …it doesn’t mean a heap of demon dung if nan characters coming aren’t folks you tin guidelines for arsenic they struggle to withstand this sinister smack-down from beyond… thankfully, astir of nan characters coming present are a relatable capable bunch… truthful overmuch truthful that I’ll wager you’ll really springiness a basking damn whether they past nan outré ordeal they’ve recovered themselves thrown into.” Horror Fuel

” …acting is really very good, nan communicative develops successful an absorbing way, and nan pacing is really good. The 2 “Cajun” characters person genuinely atrocious accents, which were beautiful overmuch unnecessary and distracting. Other than nan accents, nan communicative moves on pinch a bully gait and was different very good made.” The Horror Guys

“I wasn’t expecting it, but Agramon’s Gate, for each its flaws, was a awesome woody of fun. It ends connected a amazingly effective cliffhanger and location are a fewer performances successful nan formed that kept maine caring astir nan destiny of this group of mediocre decision-makers. Don’t return it excessively earnestly and you conscionable mightiness find you fell nether nan spell of this film.” Killer Horror Critic

“The movie isn’t perfect. You will inquire questions astir immoderate crippled devices (the safe successful nan kitchen?), and immoderate characters are… not necessary. But this doesn’t impact nan experience. Wallen’s show of scary knowledge is utilized to his advantage to make an indie scary that could activity arsenic a position of his skills. As a scary film, it feels incomplete. But arsenic an attack to a scary subgenre, it’s beautiful promising.” 3 retired of 5, Movie Blogger

“Regardless of its shortcomings, Agramon’s Gate is simply a unsocial paranormal portion that I recovered to beryllium admirable and enjoyable. Fans of indie films will admit nan performances, typical effects and communicative arsenic nan near manus of nan devil connected a fund goes to activity feeding connected fearfulness to go a formidable unit of manipulation.” Pop Horror

“While nan pacing is simply a spot off, The Devil’s Left Hand knows nan territory it is wanting to haunt. The ambiance is bully and nan cinematography from Michael Kettenbeil useful to create conscionable nan correct magnitude of hostility arsenic a demon useful for illustration huffy to person someone; anyone! The Devil’s Left Hand builds its suspense done creaks successful nan house, noises from nan basement, and whispering voices…” Reel Reviews

“The communicative moves on pinch much scares direction, large scary euphony and actors who could do much to consciousness nan chills. The Devil’s Left Hand yet gets location but pinch a fewer uneven detours and unconvincing twists! As Richie’s woman Cassie (Kaiti Wallen) fittingly sums up successful nan last scene: “So galore crazy things are happening. Who knows what’s going on?” Review Ron

“This is filmed well, has immoderate decent performances, immoderate awesome make-up and sound. Even pinch each truthful overmuch going correct for this it was fto down by a weirdly drawn retired and suspense-less crippled that prioritised filler complete nan much absorbing sub-plots.” The Rotting Zombie

“It mightiness usage a slow build-up, but it’s ne'er boring, ever putting a attraction connected suspense erstwhile doing so, it’s populated by fleshed-out characters who are truthful damn relatable because they’re flawed, it uses plentifulness of tried-and-true scare strategies but sparingly for maximum effect, and places its jump scares only wherever they request to be.” Search My Trash

“Simple story, constricted cast, mini scope, humble typical effects, basal lighting and group decoration, fewer locations, a crisp image, attraction connected characters and dialogue; this is nan look of 2019 low-budget independent horror. These days, we tin execute much pinch skills than fund alone, and nan creators of Agramon’s Gate did conscionable that.” Tales of Terror

“There’s a heart-ripping segment that’s nan bloodiest point I’ve seen successful 1 of Wallen’s films. It’s not peculiarly gory by genre standards but it was bully to see. On nan downside, Agramon’s Gate tin beryllium a spot hokey astatine times […] Like each of Wallen’s films, it takes a while to get going, and nan debased assemblage count will disappoint a batch of viewers.” Voices from nan Balcony

“Agramon’s Gate is simply a well-paced demonic crippled of cat-and-mice movie that makes bully usage of its formed and sporadically unleashes nan panic astatine nan correct moments pinch Wallen’s trademark of inserting much twists and turns that sets nan reside and pacing conscionable right.” World Film Geek

YouTube reviews:

Trailer:

Cast and characters:

Laurene Landon … Mother Stann

Yan Birch … Father Stann

Kaiti Wallen … Cassidy

Harley Wallen … Zebula

Aphrodite Nikolovski … Miss Vesna

Daniel Fernando Acosta … Dave’s co-worker

Brent Bondy … Young Carter

Shelby Bradley … Nurse Martha

Kimberly Cruchon Brooks … Wheelchair patient

Angelina Danielle Cama … Tiffany

Alyssa Caswell … Third statement guest

Heather Fairbanks … Richie’s co-worker

Walker Fairbanks … Young Richie

Colleen Gentry … Clothing shop clerk

Alexandra Glenn … Tina

George Gonzalez … Coffee barista

Eileen Hatzos … Wheelchair patient

Mason Heidger … Malcolm

Jennifer Jelsema … Detective Simmons

Jessika Johnson … Madelyn

Kayla Kelly … Tonya

Peter Knox … Killian

Calhoun Koenig … Agramon

Ray Morgis … Natalie’s Father

Francisco Posada … Cameron

Troy Randall-Kilpatrick … Detective Blackwell

Kris Reilly … Richie Stann

Denise Emilia Sandulescu … Young Sharon

Stacey Saunders … Natalie

Chevonne Wilson … Nurse Katherine

Filming locations:

Pontiac, Michigan

Technical specs:

1 hr 38 minutes

