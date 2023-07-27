DJI has yet brought a broad camera strategy to its non-Pro drone lineup pinch nan DJI Air 3. A successor to nan very celebrated Air 2S - nan drone that brought a 1-inch type sensor to nan masses - nan Air 3 brings a dual setup consisting of wide and telephoto cameras.

Both sensors are 48MP 1/1.3-inch, somewhat smaller than nan 20MP 1-inch, but nan main camera has a overmuch brighter f/1.7 lens (compared to nan 22mm f/2.8 connected nan Air 2S). The Quad-Bayer sensors will by default output 12MP shots, but you tin still threat successful nan afloat 48MP resolution.

Specs-wise, nan wide camera is simply a 24mm f/1.7 unit, while nan telephoto is simply a 70mm f/2.8. Both lenses person autofocus arsenic well.

Video specs are besides impressive. You get up to 10-bit signaling crossed nan committee successful HLG and nan caller D-Log M floor plan (D-Log is gone), and 4K astatine up to 100fps without a crop.

The DJI Air 3 has omnidirectional obstacle avoidance (that's backward, forward, lateral, upward, and downward), which now useful moreover successful taxable search mode.

There's besides DJI's latest OcuSync 4.0 pinch up to 20km of theoretical transmission range.

The DJI Air 3 has a large 4,241mAh artillery which is rated for up to 46 minutes of formation clip - a immense bump complete nan Air 2S.

You tin already bid nan DJI Air 3 and it will vessel arsenic soon arsenic July 27. The drone starts astatine €1,099 pinch nan DJI RC-N2 regular controller, going up to a Fly More Combo pinch nan aforesaid controller and 2 other batteries is €1,349, while nan premium trim Fly More Combo pinch 2 other batteries and nan DJI RC 2 distant pinch its ain 5.5-inch 1080p 700-nit show is €1,549.

