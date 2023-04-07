The “Dude With Sign” Instagram Account Sure Does Sue A Lot Of Brands

@dudewithsign is simply a celebrated Instagram relationship that features a gangly man successful sunglasses holding up a cardboard motion successful various nationalist places. Except alternatively of a superior protestation message, nan motion has a funny aphorism astir modern life, for illustration “Who TF is penning Yelp reviews” aliases “You tin acold plunge without telling everyone.”

The eponymous dude is Seth Phillips, an worker of Jerry Media, a societal media marketing agency founded by Elliot Tebele of nan celebrated Instagram meme relationship @fuckjerry.

Tebele primitively came up pinch nan conception of holding up a protestation motion pinch a funny phrase, but only made a fewer Instagram posts utilizing it. Later on, Phillips reinvigorated nan thought and it caught connected — nan Instagram relationship now has 8 cardinal followers and does advertisements for brands specified arsenic Wingstop, CVS, Dunkin’, and much successful which he holds up funny signs related to nan marque aliases merchandise (BuzzFeed erstwhile hired Phillips to clasp up a civilization motion astatine an event).

FJerry and its different connection businesses person revenge astatine slightest 7 lawsuits since November 2022 against brands that allegedly utilized nan Dude With Sign image without support to station memes to their marque societal media accounts.

Brands that were sent lawsuits see Avid, a tech company; All Access Dietetics, a training programme for dieticians; Itchy, a psoriasis treatment; BruMate, a thermos cup company; RQ Insurance, and Snak Club. All these brands posted versions of nan Dude With Sign meme to their charismatic Instagram accounts pinch nan photograph edited truthful that it appears Phillips was holding a motion pinch a connection astir their respective brands.