The “Dude With Sign” Instagram Account Sure Does Sue A Lot Of Brands

@dudewithsign is simply a celebrated Instagram relationship that features a gangly man successful sunglasses holding up a cardboard motion successful various nationalist places. Except alternatively of a superior protestation message, nan motion has a funny aphorism astir modern life, for illustration “Who TF is penning Yelp reviews” aliases “You tin acold plunge without telling everyone.”
The eponymous dude is Seth Phillips, an worker of Jerry Media, a societal media marketing agency founded by Elliot Tebele of nan celebrated Instagram meme relationship @fuckjerry.
Tebele primitively came up pinch nan conception of holding up a protestation motion pinch a funny phrase, but only made a fewer Instagram posts utilizing it. Later on, Phillips reinvigorated nan thought and it caught connected — nan Instagram relationship now has 8 cardinal followers and does advertisements for brands specified arsenic Wingstop, CVS, Dunkin’, and much successful which he holds up funny signs related to nan marque aliases merchandise (BuzzFeed erstwhile hired Phillips to clasp up a civilization motion astatine an event).
FJerry and its different connection businesses person revenge astatine slightest 7 lawsuits since November 2022 against brands that allegedly utilized nan Dude With Sign image without support to station memes to their marque societal media accounts.
Brands that were sent lawsuits see Avid, a tech company; All Access Dietetics, a training programme for dieticians; Itchy, a psoriasis treatment; BruMate, a thermos cup company; RQ Insurance, and Snak Club. All these brands posted versions of nan Dude With Sign meme to their charismatic Instagram accounts pinch nan photograph edited truthful that it appears Phillips was holding a motion pinch a connection astir their respective brands.
For example, Snak Club posted him holding a motion saying “Eat much Snak Club” and tagged @dudewithsign successful nan caption, starring to disorder complete whether it was a paid business aliases a sanctioned post.
Most of nan lawsuits person been dismissed, astir apt aft a colony aliases deleting nan offending post.
“FJerry understands nan viral quality of nan net — and loves it erstwhile group stock its original contented for personal, noncommercial purposes,” Jeffrey Lindenbaum, nan lawyer for FJerry, told BuzzFeed News. “However, immoderate companies are starting to change these posts to create their ain commercialized advertisements. This violates FJerry’s copyright successful nan images and falsely implies that FJerry and Seth Phillips endorse their brand, which is not OK.”
From a ineligible standpoint, Jerry Media has a beardown copyright infringement case. The brands are utilizing a characteristic and artwork created by Jerry Media and a photograph taken by a Jerry Media worker (copyright infringement), and doing truthful successful a measurement that implies a mendacious endorsement.
While legally these cases mightiness look straightforward, Jerry Media’s stance connected ownership and usage of memes hasn’t ever been truthful clear-cut. Ironically, nan relationship whose occurrence led to nan creation of Jerry Media, @fuckjerry, was wide criticized for stealing memes and jokes. For years, nan @fuckjerry Instagram, and different Jerry Media–owned accounts for illustration @beigecardigan, would station screenshots of funny tweets pinch nary attribution to nan personification who wrote them. In immoderate cases, nan accounts moreover ran advertisements utilizing tweets they didn’t person support to use.
In 2019, nan backlash came to a caput pinch nan #fuckfuckjerry hashtag, pinch salient celebrities and comedians for illustration Amy Schumer and John Mulaney encouraging their followers to unfollow nan relationship complete shady joke-stealing practices.
Jerry Media was involved successful nan integer marketing for nan ill-fated Fyre Fest and coproduced a Netflix documentary astir nan disaster. A competing documentary connected Hulu painted a little rosy image of Jerry Media’s domiciled successful promoting nan event.