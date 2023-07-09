The End of the Magic World’s 50-Year Grudge

The subject fabrication writer Arthur C. Clarke wrote that “any sufficiently precocious exertion is indistinguishable from magic,” and coming magic and exertion are merging. Start-ups successful nan section of artificial intelligence are nan caller masters of illusion; algorithms are nan caller sleight of hand.

“Geller’s bent spoon demonstrations and heavy fakes some create this conflict betwixt what we deliberation is imaginable and what we’re seeing,” said Alice Pailhès, an writer of “The Psychology of Magic.” “Both elicit beardown affectional responses — confusion, delight, distress, possibly moreover paranoia.”

The stakes, of course, are different. Get fooled by a spoon bender and you’re apt to extremity up pinch a grin connected your face. Get fooled by a pernicious heavy clone and you mightiness extremity up believing that video posted past twelvemonth of President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine appearing to surrender, aliases thing other that is mendacious and noxious. This time, it’s going to return overmuch much than Mr. Randi and Ben Harris to emblem nan frauds.

The upsides of integer fakes have, inevitably, intrigued much than a fewer magicians. Drummond Money-Coutts, nan English conjurer who starred successful nan Netflix bid “Death by Magic,” said successful an question and reply that he was looking into possibilities presented by Midjourney, nan programme utilized to nutrient an image of Pope Francis successful a Balenciaga puffer overgarment that went viral a fewer months ago. He still prefers nondigital methods, though, which he attributes successful nary mini portion to nan power of Mr. Geller.

Mr. Money-Coutts first met Mr. Geller successful 2003. A student astatine nan British prep schoolhouse Eton who was a budding magician, he invited Mr. Geller to execute for 700 gobsmacked schoolboys. (“I was told to constitute a missive to nan catering section to apologize because they fundamentally had nary spoons for weeks aft he came,” Mr. Money-Coutts recalled.) Mr. Geller had relocated to Britain by then, having spent 12 tumultuous years successful nan United States, astir of them successful New York City.